Hangar Theatre Announces Annual Fundraiser

The Hangar Theatre Company fundraiser Bet Your Bottom Dollar: A Night in Monte Carlo will be taking place on Saturday, October 19, to benefit the Hangar's artistic and educational programming.

Inspired by the glitz of Monte Carlo, the evening will feature gaming galore, sumptuous snacks, potent potables, and a plethora of prizes. The Hangar Theatre stage will host tables for such classic games as roulette, blackjack, craps, and poker; there's also an opportunity to try your luck at BRAVO (the Hangar's version of Bingo), trivia, and word games. Players can exchange their winnings for a variety of prizes donated by local businesses; a live auction and dessert will complete the evening.

The event will be catered by local favorite, Macro Mamas, and a cash bar featuring local wine and beer will be available to all guests age 21 and older. Joining the festivities will be special guests from the summer 2019 hit production of Kinky Boots, Darius Harper (Lola), Brian Sears (Charlie Price), and Gerry McIntyre (Director).

The "Gold" VIP package includes access to the Hangar's costume shop for event attire; other VIP benefits include a pre-event VIP rum tasting, early gaming access, and open bar. Student and Artist pricing is available. Tickets will also be available at the door the evening of the event. Tickets are available in advance by calling 607.273.8588 or online at www.hangartheatre.org/bybd

The Hangar Theatre is grateful for the support of Event Sponsors Cornell University, Snug Planet, and Emily Doyle of Howard Hanna, as well as the evening's Catering Sponsor Macro Mamas.

Now in its 45th season, the Hangar Theatre Company offers professional theatrical productions throughout the year and a renowned education program. For more information, please call 607.273.8588 or visit hangartheatre.org.





