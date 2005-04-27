First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Central New York Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Dan Galliher
- SLOC SINGS THE 90S
- SLOC Musical Theater
36%
Courtnie Harrington
- THE DRAMA QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY BASH
- Fort Salem Theater
34%
Gary Dinkerson
- ACE! A ONE MAN VENTURA MUSICAL
- Big Ego Theatre
30%Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Draper PTP dancers
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
15%
Daniel Diaza
- ACTOR DRAG
- El Armario
10%
Martin Dockery
- ONE SMALL LIE
- JCC CenterStage
9%
Let's Broadway
- THANK YOU, TEN!
- Green Room 42
8%
Darian Dauchan
- THE BROBOT ADVENTURE
- Kitchen Theatre Company
7%
Jake Allen
- THE LION
- Pendragon Theatre
7%
Katherine Marino
- TRUTH & BEAUTY
- MuCCC
6%
EM The Master
- DIVE
- The Green Room 42
6%
Neil Brookshire
- BENT COMPASS
- Bridge Street Theatre
5%
Madeleine Rowe
- KNIGHT, KNIGHT
- RocHaha Clown Festival at MuCCC
5%
David Zellnik
- O TIME
- Bridge Street Theatre
4%
Julio Vaquero Ramos
- ACTOR DRAG
- El Armario
4%
James Georgiades
- SON OF ZEUS
- Penguin Rep
4%
Josafat Consepción
- ACTOR DRAG
- El Armario
3%
Gordon Neill
- WINNING: WINNING
- RocHaha Clown Festival at MuCCC
3%
Kevin Rios
- ACTOR DRAG
- El Armario
3%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Rebecca Paige
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
11%
Christina McDonald
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Center for the Arts of Homer
11%
Jaime Leverett
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC Centerstage
10%
Elyssia Primus
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Rochester Community Players
8%
Emily Foti
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
8%
Cody Logan
- CHICAGO
- Colonial Little Theater
7%
Alex Ramos
- IN PIECES
- Theatre444
6%
Lauren Puente
- BIG FISH
- CNY Playhouse
6%
Shaya Reyes
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
6%
Lauren Puente
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
6%
Jordan Stroly
- GYPSY
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
5%
Haley Swetz
- ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
4%
Tori Hill
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
4%
Maria Coppola
- ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
4%
Jordan Stroly
- SHREK
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
3%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Rachel Seebode
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
11%
Aimee Rials
- WAITRESS
- Hangar Theatre
10%
Jaime Leverett
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC Centerstage
8%
Caeli Carroll
- ANYTHING GOES
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
6%
Ashley Simone Kircher
- OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage Company
6%
Christine O’Grady
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
5%
AshleySimone Kirchner
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage
4%
Felipe Panamà
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%
Lani Toyama Hoskins
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
4%
Ryland Jay Mar
- THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
3%
Chaz Wolcott
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
3%
Bryan Knowlton
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Barbara Hartwig
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Tatiana Birenbaum
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- 14th street Y
3%
Ashley-Simone Kircher
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cohoes Music Hall
3%
Elizabeth McGuire
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Tatiana Birenbaum
- ECHO
- Hudson Guild Theatre
3%
Freddy Ramirez
- LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Jenny La Roche
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
3%
Freddy Ramirez
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Donald J. Laney
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
Patrick O'Neill
- TOP HAT
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%
Dyllan Vallier
- L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA
- Producers Club Theater
2%
Ryan VanDenBoom
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
1%
Freddy Ramirez
- ONCE
- CapRep
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Andrea Calarco
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
10%
Casey McNamara
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
9%
Jana Kucera
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
8%
Rebecca Paige
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
8%
Julia Adams
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
7%
Lawrence Nichols
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Schuylerville Community Theater
7%
Rory Alexa
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
7%
Siobhan Shea
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
6%
Krista Serrett
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
5%
Lynn Barbato King
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
5%
Emily Woolever
- GYPSY
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
4%
Katherine McCarthy
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Blackfriars Theatre
4%
Rachel Pugh
- BIG FISH
- Theatre444
4%
Julia Squier
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Camp Pendragon
3%
Lynn Barbato King
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- CNY Playhouse
3%
Jandel Camilo
- VESTUARIO Y MAQUILLAJE
- El Armario
3%
Kim Mauch
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
3%
Marie Cuyler Sterphone
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
3%
Pablo Jesús Gatto
- VESTUARIO Y MAQUILLAJE
- El Armario
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Diane Spacher
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
11%
Amanda Roberge
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
9%
Jen Caprio
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
8%
Danica Martino
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Company
7%
Clara Jean Kelly
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
7%
Tiffany Howard
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
7%
Amanda Moore
- FUN HOME
- Redhouse Arts Center
7%
Elissa Martin
- LES TROIS DUMAS
- Redhouse Arts Center
5%
Julia Squier
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
5%
Cathy McHargue Johnson
- THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
5%
Karen Perry
- ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%
Tiffany Howard
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
4%
Mark Reynolds
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Jennifer Dasher
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Emily Liberatore
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Howard Kaplan
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Tiffany Howard
- TOP HAT
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Michael Gutierrez
- L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA
- Producers Club Theater
2%
Krista Grevas
- THIS IS GOVERNMENT
- Pendragon Theatre
2%Best Dance Production (Professional) AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
29%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Playhouse Stage Company
15%OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage Co
15%ONCE
- CapRep
15%DRACULA
- PUSH Physical Theatre
13%BRIDGE STREET DANCE: RECLAIMING
- Bridge Street Theatre
9%WANDER & WONDER
- BIODANCE
6%Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Brittany Martel
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Fort Salem Theater
8%
Danny Hoskins
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
7%
Adam Shatraw
- RENT
- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild
6%
Trent Sano
- RENT
- Glens Falls Community Theater
5%
Brian Flynn
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
5%
Rob Egan
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
5%
Erica Moser
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
5%
Melissa Mason Lacijan
- FALSETTOS
- Schenectady Light Opera Company
5%
Caleb Sheedy
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
5%
Connor Gates
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
5%
Jonathan Nichols Pate
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Schuylerville Community Theater
4%
Douglas Harrington
- A NEW BRAIN
- SRO Productions III
4%
Christopher James Lupia
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
4%
Nigel Maister
- NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Sloan Performing Arts Center at the University of Rochester
3%
Zach Curtis
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
3%
Jonathan Pate
- A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
- Bunbury Players
3%
Garrett August Heater
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Covey Theater Company
3%
Rebecca Paige
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
3%
Justin Newkirk
- CHICAGO
- Colonial Little Theater
3%
Emily Woolever
- SHREK
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
3%
Pam Rapoza
- BIG FISH
- Theatre444
3%
Hannah Kathryn Wall
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Camp Pendragon
2%
Justin Jones
- RENT
- Rome Community Theater
2%
Nicole Tarcza
- GYPSY
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%
Pam Rapoza
- IN PIECES
- Theatre444
1%Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Nicole McDonald
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
14%
Eric Vaughn Johnson
- GYPSY
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
6%
Shirley Serotsky
- WAITRESS
- Hangar Theatre
6%
Cara Reichel
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
5%
Rachel Solomon
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
5%
Abigail Grubb
- THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
5%
Temar Underwood
- FUN HOME
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%
Ralph Meranto
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
4%
Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%
Barbara Hartwig
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Emily Jackson
- EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
4%
Bryan Knowlton
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Chuck Kraus
- OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage
4%
Thalia Schramm
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
3%
Bill Kincaid
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Donald Rice
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Matthew Winning
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
Matthew Winning
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
Chaz Wolcott
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
3%
Michael LoPorto
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%
Brett Smock
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%
Timothy Dakin-Dunn
- SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
2%
Roque Barlenga
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Forestburgh Playhouse
2%
Melanie Keller
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
Steve Edlund
- A BRONX TALE
- Mac-Haydn Theater
2%Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Sarah Murphy
- OUR TOWN
- Fort Salem Theater
7%
Chris Foster
- AT THE WEDDING
- Harbinger Theatre
7%
Molly Waters
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
6%
Kyleeann Thetga
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- Cider Mill Playhouse
6%
Lizz Kd
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Rochester Community Players
5%
Vera Perry
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
4%
Ashley McKinstry
- WOMEN
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Nathaniel Niemi
- SOUVENIR
- Blackfriars Theatre
4%
Chris Foster
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
4%
Evan Jones
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
4%
Dan Stevens
- KEN LUDWIG'S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
4%
Ellen Cribbs
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Albany Civic Theater
4%
Jennifer Derbyshire
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Auburn Players
4%
Lynn Barbato King
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- CNY Playhouse
3%
Rachel Solomon
- DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
- Out of Pocket
3%
Ryan Canavan
- MAKING GOD LAUGH
- BLAST/Cider Mill Stage
3%
Jack Carr
- THE GOOD DOCTOR
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
3%
Garrett August Heater
- MACBETH
- The Covey Theater Company
3%
Hannah-Kathryn Wall
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Kate Murray
- THE COTTAGE
- Cider Mill Stage
3%
Kevin Colvin
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
2%
Nora O'Dea
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
2%
Ryan Gangemi
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
2%
Patrick White
- BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
- Harbinger Theatre
2%
Louise Felker
- MUCH A DO ABOUT NOTHING
- Center for the Arts of Homer
2%Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Alexis Martin
- OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS
- Redhouse Arts Center
9%
Christian Conn
- DRACULA: THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER
- Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre
7%
Skip Greer
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- JCC CenterStage
6%
Lindsay Baker
- THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
6%
Emily Jackson
- BAD BOOKS
- Kitchen Theatre Company
5%
Tarah Flanagan
- MACBETH
- Chenango River Theatre
5%
Jen Pearcy-Edwards
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON, APT. 2B
- Hangar Theatre
5%
Tanner Efinger
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
5%
Eno Okung
- DOT
- Blackfriars Theatre
5%
Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Emily Jackson
- A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD
- Kitchen Theatre Company
3%
Katie Willmorth
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Emily Jackson
- LETTERS FROM MAX
- Kitchen Theatre Company
3%
Daniel Boisrond
- CASTLING
- Penguin Rep
3%
Zoya Kachadurian
- MARY JANE
- Bridge Street Theatre
3%
Jamil Jude
- KING JAMES
- Syracuse Stage
2%
Sarah Norris
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
Sarah Norris
- THIS IS GOVERNMENT
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
Margarett Perry
- POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Kitchen Theatre Company
2%
Johanna McKeon
- THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
2%
Melissa Crespo
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Syracuse Stage
2%
Christopher Windom
- WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
- Ancram Center for the Arts
2%
Michael Santora
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- The Depot Theatre
2%
John Cariani
- DARKER THE NIGHT/BRIGHTER THE STARS
- Shadowland Stages
2%Best Ensemble (Non-Professional) KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
10%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Roberts Community Theatre
8%SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
5%SEUSSICAL
- Pittsford Musicals
4%RENT
- Glens Falls Community Theater
4%PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
4%RENT
- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild
3%JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
3%THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
3%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Schuylerville Community Theater
3%SHREK
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Rochester Community Players
2%ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
2%SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
2%GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
2%MERCURY
- Crow City Theatre
2%CABARET
- Timothy Murphy Playhouse
2%TAROT CABARET
- Sunday Stages
2%ROCK OF AGES
- Webster Theatre Guild
2%ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
2%TREASURE ISLAND
- Pendragon Theatre
2%INTO THE WOODS
- The Covey Theater Company
2%A NEW BRAIN
- Firehouse Stage- SRO Production
2%PAMONA
- Crow City Theatre
2%Best Ensemble (Professional) AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
11%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
6%ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
6%WAITRESS
- Hangar Theatre
6%AM AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
5%THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
5%THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
5%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
3%ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
2%OPERATION MINCEMEAT
- The Golden Theater
2%ANYTHING GOES
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
2%THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Co.
2%THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
1%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Company
1%POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Bridge Street Theatre
1%DRACULA
- PUSH Physical Theatre
1%CINDERELLA
- Syracuse Stage
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Courtnie Harrington
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
10%
Gabby Button
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
7%
Andy Hughes & Declan Rapp
- MACBETH
- The Covey Theater Company
7%
Nic Minetor
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
6%
Laura Darling
- SWEENEY TODD
- Fort Salem Theater
6%
Brooke Corsner & Eric Jansen
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
6%
Laura Darling
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
6%
Andy Hughes
- HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING
- The Covey Theater Company
6%
Sarah Anson-Ordon
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
5%
Laura Kensley
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
5%
Brooke Corsner
- BIG FISH
- Theatre444
4%
David Caso
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
4%
Laura Darling
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
4%
Michele Lindor
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
4%
Patrick Bogert
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
3%
Vera Perry
- GODSPELL
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
3%
Laura Kensley
- THE GOOD DOCTOR
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
3%
Laura Darling
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
3%
Ethan Zoeckler
- THE GIVER
- Center for the Arts of Homer
3%
Max Stroeher
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
RJ Rapoza
- IN PIECES
- Theatre444
2%
Pablo Jesús Gatto
- DIRECCIÓN
- El Armario
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Ben Wolfe
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
7%
Bev Bauman
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
7%
David Heguy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Co
6%
Dawn Chiang
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
5%
Tyler M. Perry
- LETTERS FROM MAX
- Kitchen Theatre Company
5%
Jenn DeHollander
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC Centerstage
5%
Hunter Vaughn
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
5%
Bentley Heydt
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
5%
Eric Behnke
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Olivia Mack
- THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
4%
Alejandro Fajardo
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Syracuse Stage
4%
Corey Goulden-Naitove
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
3%
Wheeler Moon
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Forestburgh Playhouse
3%
Travis McHale
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Hunter Vaughn
- PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations
3%
José Santiago
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Dan Ozminkowski
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Christopher Brown
- THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
3%
Jennifer DeHollander
- THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
2%
Jena Overbeck
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Blackfriars Theatre
2%
Max Stroeher
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
Julie Duro
- MACBETH
- Chenango River Theatre
2%
Rob Denton
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Evan Anderson
- WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
- Ancram Center for the Arts
2%
Paul Hudson
- THE LION
- Pendragon Theatre
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Ben Rowley
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Fort Salem Theater
13%
Amanda Meldrum-Stevenson
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
12%
Jared West
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
9%
Alex VanTassel
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
8%
Chris VanDerwerker
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
6%
Erica Moser
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
6%
Colin Keating
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Covey Theater Company
6%
Rich Choe
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
5%
Erica Moser
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
5%
Nicholas Follett
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Schuylerville Community Theater
5%
James Alexander
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
5%
Erica Moser
- BIG FISH
- CNY Playhouse
5%
Jessica FitzSisti
- SWEENEY TODD
- Fort Salem Theater
4%
Matthew Woolever
- SHREK
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
3%
Meredith Beckley
- BIG FISH
- Theatre444
3%
Meredith Beckley
- IN PIECES
- Theatre444
2%
Josh Sottile
- BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Ben Rowley
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
12%
Alexandra Crosby & Ben Moss
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
8%
Andrew Cooke
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
8%
Andrew Cooke
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
7%
Alexander Tom
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
6%
Jeremy Pletter
- WAITRESS
- Hangar Theatre
5%
Julie Kovach
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
5%
Emily Mikesell
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
5%
Benjamin Rowley
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
4%
Benjamin Borenstein
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%
Benjamin Borenstein
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%
Don Kot
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
4%
Brian Axford
- OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage Company
4%
Canaan J. Harris
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Katherine Gould
- EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
3%
Ben Moss
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
3%
Mark Ceppetelli
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Ryan O’Connell
- TOP HAT
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Erik Wakar
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
2%
Nicolas Guerrero
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
Dan Mullarney
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%
Nicolas Guerrero
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
1%
Carmen Borgia
- SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
1%Best Musical (Non-Professional) THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
7%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Fort Salem Theater
7%TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
7%KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
6%INTO THE WOODS
- The Covey Theater Company
6%SEUSSICAL
- Pittsford Musicals
5%SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
5%ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
5%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Roberts Community Theatre
5%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
5%SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
4%FALSETTOS
- Schenectady Light Opera Company
4%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York
4%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
4%GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
3%A NEW BRAIN
- SRO Productions III
3%A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
- Bunbury Players
3%CABARET
- Timothy Murphy Playhouse
3%CHICAGO
- Colonial Little Theater
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Home Made Theatre, Saratoga, NY
2%ROCK OF AGES
- Webster Theatre Guild
2%ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- SRO Productions
2%BIG FISH
- Theatre444
2%IN PIECES
- Theatre444
1%Best Musical (Professional) AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
12%WAITRESS
- Hangar Theatre
11%MURDER FOR TWO
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
5%AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- Jcc
5%GYPSY
- OFC Creations
5%THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
4%ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
4%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cohoes Music Hall
3%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Co.
3%THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
3%EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
3%BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Forestburgh Playhouse
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
3%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage
2%FUN HOME
- Redhouse Arts Center
2%THE LION
- Pendragon Theatre
1%OPERATION MINCEMEAT
- The Golden Theater
1%Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) GENERATIONS
- Cider Mill Stage
16%ROMEO & JULIET
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
16%MACBETHANY: A PLAY IN THREE MOVEMENTS
- Fort Salem Theater
15%THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
15%ICU: A PLAY THAT IS ALSO A MUSICAL
- Fort Salem Theater
10%TAROT CABARET
- Sunday Stages
10%IRENE
- Center for the Arts of Homer
10%IN PIECES
- Theatre444
9%Best New Play Or Musical (Professional) AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
10%THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
9%ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
9%THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
9%THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
8%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
8%POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Kitchen Theatre Company
6%OPERATION MINCEMEAT
- The Golden Theater
4%EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
4%THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
3%THE SLASHERLAND PROJECT
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%ANTHOLOGY: VOLUME 1
- Infinite Spark Theater
3%PLAYHOUSE STAGE COMPANY
- Playhouse Stage Company
3%DARKER THE NIGHT/BRIGHTER THE STARS
- Shadowland Stages
3%THIS IS GOVERNMENT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%ECHO
- Hudson Guild Theatre
2%POR TODA ETERNIDAD
- El Armario
2%CASTLING
- Penguin Rep
2%PSALM 91
- Creative Action Unlimited
2%OUR BELOVED IAGO
- Center for the Arts of Homer
2%PANDORA’S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME
- Kitchen Sink Theatre Company
1%L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA
- Producers Club Theater
1%SOUTH: A NAUTICAL MUSICAL
- Bridge Street Theatre
1%RED LIKE FRUIT
- Bridge Street Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Lauren Bauer
- CHICAGO
- Colonial Little Theater
6%
Annette Reitano
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Schuylerville Community Theater
6%
Arianna Dreher
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
5%
Zach Kaiser
- DREAMGIRLS
- Schenectady Light Opera Company
4%
Gus Brodhead
- SEUSSICAL
- Pittsford Musicals
4%
Katelyn Machnica
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
4%
Alondra Hughes
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
4%
Courtnie Harrington
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Fort Salem Theater
3%
Katie McCombs
- SEUSSICAL
- Pittsford Musicals
3%
Andrea Gregori
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
3%
Aimee McMasters
- A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
- Bunbury Players
3%
Jenna Lyn Vandervort
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
3%
Brendan Gardner
- A NEW BRAIN
- SRO Productions III
3%
Stephen Shepherd
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
2%
Carmen Viviano-Crafts
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Covey Theater Company
2%
Jennifer Crawford
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
2%
Julian-Hugo Perez
- FALSETTOS
- Schenectady Light Opera Company
2%
Damon Fletcher
- BIG FISH
- Theatre444
2%
Dylinn Andrew
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
2%
Tara Fox
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Schuylerville Community Theater
2%
Andrea Gregori
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- SRO Productions
2%
Tiffany Thompson
- TAROT CABARET
- Sunday Stages
2%
Cole LaVenture
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
2%
Mike McGrath
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
2%
Issac Simeon
- CABARET
- Timothy Murphy Playhouse
2%Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Sarah Morgan
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC
11%
Aidan Echeandia
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
11%
Emily Kristen Morris
- WAITRESS
- Hangar Theatre
6%
Tyler Vaughn
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
5%
Jodi Benson
- GYPSY
- OFC Creations
4%
Andrew Burton Kelley
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Chessa Metz
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
3%
Alex Ross
- EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
3%
Delaney Benson
- GYPSY
- OFC Creations
3%
Joseph Davila
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
3%
Ryan Canavan
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
Adam Huel Potter
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Jonathon Sangupta
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
2%
Ariana Papaleo
- THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%
Sophie Snider
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
Aeja Barrows
- PURLIE VICTORIOUS
- American Theatre Group
2%
Sabina Collazo
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
2%
Austin Turner
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
1%
Elena Salzberg
- EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
1%
Jacob Dickey
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
1%
Emmi Bills
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
1%
Sonja Marquis
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
1%
Molly Rose McGrath
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Company
1%
Jack Holick
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cohoes Music Hall
1%
Sam Sherwood
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Brian Tan
- TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL
- Penfield Players
8%
Alondra Hughes
- THE COTTAGE
- Cider Mill Stage
5%
Jonathan Pate
- PLAY ON!
- Schuylerville Community Theater
4%
Andie Sagatis
- KEN LUDWIG’S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
4%
Will Bandla
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
4%
Adam Coons
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
4%
Andrea Gregori
- MAKING GOD LAUGH
- Cider Mill Stage
4%
David Quinones Jr.
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Schenectady Light Opera Company
4%
Hannah DeStefano
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
3%
David Dubov-Flinn
- OUR TOWN
- Fort Salem Theater
3%
Amy Canfield
- TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL
- Penfield Players
3%
Casey Silidjian
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Center for the Arts of Homer
3%
Daniel Mejak
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%
Kyleeann Thetga
- MATT AND BEN
- Cider Mill Playhouse
3%
Claire Gratto
- THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
3%
Maghen Ryan-Adair
- AT THE WEDDING
- Harbinger Theatre
3%
Jessica Best
- SOUVENIR
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%
Lela Frechette
- THE GOOD DOCTOR
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
2%
Maria Coleman
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
2%
Jackson Bowles
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%
Shawn Morgan
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Creative Action Unlimited
2%
Jill Rittinger
- MACBETH
- Company Theatre
2%
Angelique Powell
- THE GARBOLOGISTS
- Curtain Call Theatre
2%
Justin Doro
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%
Shelli Koffman
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Zach Curtis
- MACBETH
- Chenango River Theatre
7%
Rachel Kodweis
- THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
6%
Inga Ballard
- “ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE”
- Capital Repertory Theatre
5%
Chris Woodworth
- POTUS
- Blackfriars Theatre
5%
Sara Mayer-Fried
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- JCC CenterStage
4%
Jon Froehlich
- THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
4%
Garrett Turner
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Syracuse Stage
4%
Jack Holick
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- playhouse Stage company
4%
Spinks
- BAD BOOKS
- Kitchen Theatre Company
4%
Abby Wheeler
- PANDORA’S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME
- Kitchen Sink Theatre Company
3%
Brian Dykstra
- POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Kitchen Theatre Company
3%
Catherine D. DuBord
- BAD BOOKS
- Kitchen Theatre Company
3%
Ryan Canavan
- DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- Chenango River Theatre
3%
Aidan J. Lawrence
- DARKER THE NIGHT/BRIGHTER THE STARS
- Shadowland Stages
3%
Angelique Archer
- POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Bridge Street Theatre
2%
Will Sarratt
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
David Girard
- SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Kelly McCarty
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
Amy Crossman
- MARY JANE
- Bridge Street Theatre
2%
Kevin McGuire
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Duane Boutte'
- DRACULA: THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER
- Bannerman island at St Rita's Music Room
2%
Dan Costello
- BRIAN FRIEL’S DANCING AT LUGHNASA
- Hubbard Hall
2%
William Oliver Watkins
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Jason M. Shipman
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
Liz McCartney
- MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep
2%Best Play (Non-Professional) OUR TOWN
- Fort Salem Theater
11%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Rochester Community Players
9%THE MOUSETRAP
- Blackfriars Theatre
8%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
7%PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
7%THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- CNY Playhouse
5%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Bunbury Players
4%THE GOOD DOCTOR
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
4%THE COTTAGE
- Cider Mill Stage
4%ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
4%ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
3%AT THE WEDDING
- Harbinger Theatre
3%THE PILLOWMAN
- Albany Civic Theater
3%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Center for the Arts of Homer
3%TREASURE ISLAND
- Pendragon Theatre
3%A FEW GOOD MEN
- Creative License
3%MAKING GOD LAUGH
- BLAST/Cider Mill Stage
3%BEYOND THERAPY
- CNY Playhouse
2%PLAY ON!
- Schuylerville Community Theater
2%JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
2%BRIAN FRIEL’S DANCING AT LUGHNASA
- Hubbard Hall
2%KEN LUDWIG'S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
2%THE GARBOLIGISTS
- Curtain Call Theatre
2%BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
- Harbinger
2%DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
1%Best Play (Professional) THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Geva Theatre
12%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Playhouse Stage Company
12%ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
8%PRIMARY TRUST
- Syracuse Stage
7%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- JCC CenterStage
6%THE BERLIN DIARIES
- JCC CenterStage
6%WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
- Ancram Center for the Arts
5%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
4%THE ODD COUPLE
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%BAD BOOKS
- Kitchen Theatre Company
3%MACBETH
- Chenango River Theatre
3%DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- Chenango River Theatre
3%POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Kitchen Theatre Company
2%THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
2%A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD
- Kitchen Theatre Company
2%THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
2%KING JAMES
- Syracuse Stage
2%DRACULA:THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER, BY JIM HELSINGER
- Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre
2%LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%THE LEGNAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%LETTERS FROM MAX
- Kitchen Theatre Company
2%SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
1%THIS IS GOVERNMENT
- Pendragon Theatre
1%PSALM 91
- Creative Action Unlimited
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Charles J.I. Krawczyk
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
12%
Allen Wright Shannon
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Blackfriars Theatre
10%
Christopher Lupia
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
9%
Gabby Button
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
8%
Molly Waters
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
8%
Jacob Bell
- PIPPIN
- Schenectady Light Opera Co
7%
Zach Curtis
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
7%
Seth Kennedy & John House
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
5%
Christopher James Lupia
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
5%
David Zwierankin
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
5%
David Zwierankin
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
5%
Simon Hadley & Robin Parker
- BIG FISH
- Theatre444
4%
Chris Yeckel
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Auburn Players
4%
Charles J.I. Krawczyk
- MACBETHANY
- Fort Salem Theater
4%
John Frank & Chris Stepanik
- CLUE
- Rome Community Players
4%
Joshua Jansen & Team
- BEDROOM FARCE
- Seneca Community Players
3%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jack Haldoupis
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
7%
Andromache Chalfant
- THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
7%
Tammy Buehler
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
6%
Jacob Bell
- THE WAITING
- Playhouse Stage Company
6%
Milagros Ponce de Leon
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
5%
Alexander Woodard
- ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
5%
Tyler M. Perry
- LETTERS FROM MAX
- Kitchen Theatre Company
5%
Benny Pitt
- OKLAHOMA!
- Playhouse Stage Company
4%
Carolyn Mraz
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
4%
Ann Beyersdorfer
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Syracuse Stage
4%
John Haldoupis
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
4%
Tyler Perry
- EXTENDED STAY
- Kitchen Theatre/WOW
4%
Mia Irwin
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Jeffrey D. Kmiec
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Brian Prather & Camilla Tassi
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Anita Stewart
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Connor Gallerani
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Nora Marlow Smith
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Maggie Jackson
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
2%
Maggie Jackson
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
Nora Marlow Smith
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Rozy Isquith
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
Danielle Pecchioli
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
Christina Shrewsbury
- IN THE SHADOW OF HER FATHER
- 59e59 Theaters
2%
Jacob Climer
- WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
- Ancram Center for the Arts
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Andre Valverde
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
14%
Anthony Vadala
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Covey Theater Company
12%
Bob Puff
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
10%
Lauren Kensley
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
7%
Mike Kane
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
7%
Elizabeth Crew
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
7%
Brian Starnes
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
7%
Zachary Moser
- BIG FISH
- CNY Playhouse
7%
Zachary Moser
- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
- CNY Playhouse
6%
Brian Starnes
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
5%
Stephen Wilson
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
5%
Scott Tunkel
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck
4%
Scott Tunkel
- SHREK
- Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck
4%
Nic MacLane
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- CNY Playhouse
4%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Bob Puff
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
10%
Andrew Wilhelm
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Geva Theatre
8%
Brian Kovach
- JERSEY BOYS
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
7%
Jessica Paz
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
7%
Anthony Vadala
- FUN HOME
- Redhouse Arts Center
6%
Laura Kensley
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
5%
Lesley Greene
- LETTERS FROM MAX
- Kitchen Theatre Company
5%
Anthony Vadala
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%
Brett Sandusky
- DRACULA:THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER
- Bannerman Island Outdoor Theatre
4%
Daniel Lundberg
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
4%
Tony Taylor
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Forestburgh Playhouse
4%
Kyle Jensen
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Kate Wecker
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Jeffrey Salerno
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Seth Asa
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Carmen Borgia
- RED LIKE FRUIT
- Bridge Street Theatre
3%
Kate Wecker
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Jennie Gorn
- THIS IS GOVERNMENT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Jeffery Salerno
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Steve Stevens
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Kyle Jensen
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
3%
Lisa Monde
- L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA
- Producers Club Theater
2%
John Gromada
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Brynn Tyszka
- THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
9%
Dan Evers
- KINKY BOOTS
- Fort Salem Theater
7%
Cody Logan
- PIPPIN
- SLOC Musical Theater
6%
Aaron Ruiz
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
5%
Bianca Hallett
- RENT
- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild
5%
Zach Curtis
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- SRO Productions
5%
Claire Gratto
- GYPSY
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
4%
Josh Wahl
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
4%
Alex Ramos
- THE STORY OF MY LIFE
- Theatre444
4%
Tara Fox
- A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
- Bunbury Players
4%
Jana Kucera
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
4%
Kenneth J. Kidd
- OKLAHOMA!
- Home Made Theatre, Saratoga, NY.
3%
Julian Hugo-Perez
- CABARET
- Timothy Murphy Playhouse
3%
Cole Laventure
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
3%
James Mirras
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
3%
Tyler Ianuzi
- BIG FISH
- CNY Playhouse
3%
Victoria Matthies
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island
3%
Tyree Kaufman
- SHREK
- Seneca Community Players
2%
Sam Herbert
- TITANIC
- CNY Playhouse
2%
Helen Annely
- WORKING
- Ghent Players
2%
Ryan Dutcher
- ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%
Haley Swetz
- ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%
Tess Klenchik
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Cider Mill Stage
2%
Kelsey Christiana
- ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%
Maria Coppola
- ANNIE
- The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Hailey Dupuis
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
12%
Ainsley Martell
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
6%
Rachel Kodweis
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Blackfriars Theatre
5%
Bianca Hallett
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%
Tripp Hanson
- GYPSY
- OFC Creations Theatre Center
4%
Ally Lilah Wolfe
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
4%
Lyndsey Lord
- HOWARD BARNES
- Blackfriars Theatre
4%
Kylie Tripp
- AMERICAN IDIOT
- Brodway Upstate
3%
Alex Orthwein
- L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA
- Producers Club Theater
3%
George Barberi
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
3%
Weller Dorff
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Harper Silvestri
- HEATHERS
- Playhouse Stage Company
3%
Andrew Fleming
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%
Storm Lever
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
2%
Sam Simahk
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Syracuse Stage
2%
Emily Mikesell
- ONCE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
Mitchell Canfield
- GYPSY
- OFC Creations
2%
Lucas Casey Brown
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
2%
Jennie Gilardoni
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
- JCC CenterStage
2%
Molly Rose McGrath
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%
James Ragen
- BIG FISH
- Redhouse Arts Center
2%
Eli Vanderkolk
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
2%
AshleySimone Kirchner, Miss Shields
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Playhouse Stage Company
2%
Chrissy Albanese
- BARNUM
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%
Jamari Darling
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Rev Theatre Company
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Tom Ferguson
- OUR TOWN
- Fort Salem Theater
12%
Brian Tan
- TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL
- Penfield Players
11%
Basil Allen
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
7%
Ben Amey
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Schenectady Light Opera Company
7%
Kiefer Schenk
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Blackfriars Theatre
6%
Wren DiCocco
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- SLOC Musical Theater
5%
Fred Pienkoski
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Rochester Community Players
5%
Ged Owen
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Rochester Community Players
5%
Brian O'Connor II
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
4%
Stephen Shepherd
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
3%
Brian O'Connor II
- BEYOND THERAPY
- CNY Playhouse
3%
Cecelia Gray
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- Albany Civic Theater
3%
Maria Coleman
- KEN LUDWIG’S SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD
- Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
3%
Trish Annese
- MERCURY
- Crow City Theatre
3%
Sydney Davis
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
3%
Emily Crist
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
3%
J Scala
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
3%
Scott Bandla
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Oswego Players
2%
Bobby Orlando
- THE RISE AND FALL OF FALSTAFF
- Ghostlight Players, Staten Island
2%
Tobias Martin
- ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Albany Civic Theater
2%
Sadrina Renee
- BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
- Harbinger Theatre
2%
Patrick Quinn
- HAMLET
- Home Made Theater
2%
Tony Pallone
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
2%
Kathleen Carey
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Harbinger Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Ashalee Caggy
- OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS
- Redhouse Arts Center
7%
Carolyn Chave
- FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS
- Chenango River Theatre
6%
Yvonne Perry
- POLISHING SHAKESPEARE
- Bridge Street Theatre
6%
Avery Whitted
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
6%
Leila Quinn
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Cortland Repertory Theatre
6%
Oliver Wadsworth
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
5%
Christopher Leifheit
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
4%
Erick González
- THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
4%
Binaifer Dabu
- LES TROIS DUMAS
- Redhouse Arts Center
4%
Will Sarratt
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
4%
Brenny Campbell
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
4%
Carolyn Chave
- THE SLASHERLAND PROJECT
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
Montae Russell
- ROSIE IS RED AND EVERYBODY IS BLUE
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Carolyn Chave
- LES TROIS DUMAS
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
Roxanne Fay
- MARY JANE
- Bridge Street Theatre
3%
Patrick Quinn
- THE CHERRY ORCHARD
- Northeast Theatre Ensemble
3%
Tyler Ianuzi
- OLD MONEY, NEW HABITS
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
David Girard
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- Capital Repertory Theatre
3%
Jessica Wagner
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Joe Cassidy
- THE NATIONAL PASTIME
- Syracuse Stage
3%
Donovan Stanfield
- LES TROIS DUMAS
- Redhouse Arts Center
3%
Sam Balzac
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
3%
Joy Donze
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
SJ Hannah
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Pendragon Theatre
2%
Jordan Hornstein
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Pendragon Theatre
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional) SPONGEBOB YOUTH EDITION
- Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
30%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Baldwinsville Theatre Guild
28%TREASURE ISLAND
- Camp Pendragon
22%ALL SHOOK UP
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
20%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional) GUYS & DOLLS
- Brodway Upstate
19%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cohoes Music Hall
12%DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Brodway Upstate
12%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Playhouse Stage Company
11%NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED
- Hangar Theatre
10%SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE
- Playhouse Stage
8%HOUSE FOR MOUSE
- Syracuse Stage
7%THE REV ON TOUR
- The Rev Theatre Company
6%LEVI'S RELIC
- Redhouse Arts Center
6%FRIEND OF A FRIEND
- Capital Repertory Theatre
5%TREASURE ISLAND
- Pendragon Theatre
5%Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Pittsford Musicals
9%
Fort Salem Theater
8%
Schuylerville Community Theater
6%
CNY Playhouse
5%
Schenectady Light Opera Company
5%
Webster Theatre Guild
5%
Roberts Community Theatre
4%
Ti-Ahwaga Community Players
4%
Theatre444
4%
Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park
3%
Out of Pocket
3%
The Black Theater of Upstate NY
3%
The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
3%
SRO Productions
3%
Timothy Murphy Playhouse
3%
Endicott Performing Arts Center
3%
Cider Mill Playhouse
3%
Baldwinsville Theatre Guild
3%
Crow City Theatre
3%
Seneca Community Players
2%
Albany Civic Theater
2%
BLAST/Cider Mill Stage
2%
The Auguste Roost
2%
Auburn Players
2%
Harbinger Theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Broadway Upstate
10%
Redhouse Arts Center
7%
OFC Creations
6%
JCC CenterStage
6%
Blackfriars Theatre
5%
Hangar Theatre
5%
Syracuse Stage
5%
Fort Salem Theater
5%
Playhouse Stage Company
4%
Proctors
4%
Lake George Dinner Theater
3%
Kitchen Theatre Company
3%
Cortland Repertory Theatre
3%
Capital Repertory Theatre
2%
The Rev Theatre Company
2%
Mac-Haydn Theater
2%
Tri-Cities Opera
2%
Pendragon Theatre
2%
West Herr Auditorium Theatre
2%
Chenango River Theatre
2%
Infinite Spark Theater Company
2%
The Company Theatre
2%
Cohoes Music Hall
2%
Forestburgh Playhouse
2%
Adirondack Theater Festival
1%
