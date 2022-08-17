FLYIN' WEST Comes To Proctors Next Week

Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY (BTTUNY) has announced its upcoming and first production of the 2022-2023 season: FLYIN' WEST, by Pearl Cleage, directed by Jean-Remy Monnay.

This is a limited-engagement run performing at the GE Theatre at Proctors in Schenectady. The production will be performed with scripts in hand.

To purchase tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191790®id=134&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcapitalrep.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

"Following the end of the Civil War, many former slaves, anxious to leave the South and the increasing disappointments and dangers of Reconstruction, took advantage of The Homestead Act and went West to build new lives for themselves and their families. Many of these homesteaders were black women who overcame tremendous odds to work their own land and make a place for themselves in an often harsh and forbidding environment. Set in 1898, FLYIN' WEST is the story of some of these African-American female pioneers who settled, together, in the all-black town of Nicodemus, Kansas. ...

"Facing problems ranging from the inevitability of long, cold winters, to the possibility of domestic violence, to the continuing spectra of racial conflict, the women of FLYIN' WEST include Miss Leah, the old woman whose memories of slavery and its aftermath comprise a living oral history; Sophie Washington, whose determination to protect her land and those she loves puts to rest forever the requirement that western archetypes be white and male; Fannie Mae Dove, the gentle sister, trying to civilize the frontier with fine china and roses, who finds herself falling in love with their soft-spoken neighbor, Wil Parish; and Minnie Dove Charles, the headstrong baby sister whose mulatto husband, Frank, introduces a danger into the household that tests their sisterhood in unexpected ways." - https://www.dramatists.com/cgi-bin/db/single.asp?key=784