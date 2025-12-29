MARY POPPINS is Coming to The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck will present its upcoming production of the beloved musical Mary Poppins, opening January 9th.

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, Mary Poppins features original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, with a book by Julian Fellowes, and new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Co-created by Cameron Mackintosh, this production is directed by Duane Joseph Olson, with musical direction by Russell McCook and choreography by Maria Coppola with Haley Swetz.

Set in England in 1910, the story follows the jack-of-all-trades Bert (Dennis Wakeman) as he introduces audiences to the troubled Banks family. When young Jane (Harriet Luongo) and Michael Banks (Jack Ranieri) have driven away countless nannies, Mary Poppins (Emily Holland & Emma Hempel) arrives with magic, wit, and practical wisdom. She leads the children on enchanting adventures while helping the entire family rediscover the importance of love, respect, and imagination.

Mary Poppins stars Emily Holland and Emma Hempel in a double-cast schedule, sharing the role of the iconic nanny, with Dennis Wakeman as Bert, Kate Worthey as Winifred Banks, Brian Kuchciki as George Banks, Harriet Luongo as Jane, and Jack Ranieri as Michael. The dynamic cast is well-rounded and features the talents of over 30 singers, dancers, and actors.

Mary Poppins runs January 9 - February 1, 2026. Performances are scheduled Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays & Sundays at 3PM. Tickets are $29 and are available now through The CENTER's website.

