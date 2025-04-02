Experience The Soul Of Jazz At UPH's Sunday Jazz Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Universal Preservation Hall is bringing the smooth, soulful sounds of jazz to the heart of Saratoga Springs with its highly anticipated monthly Sunday Jazz Series. This exciting concert lineup will feature an array of talented musicians, creating an intimate and unforgettable experience for jazz lovers of all kinds.

Set in the stunning, acoustically rich Great Hall at UPH, the Sunday Jazz Series offers music enthusiasts a chance to unwind and enjoy world-class performances in a relaxed and welcoming setting. Each performance will showcase top-tier artists delivering everything from classic standards to innovative contemporary sounds.

The next show coming to the Great Hall is Petite Fleur 4 p.m. April 6. Petite Fleur is a Baltimore-based trio specializing in Jazz Manouche, drawing great inspiration from Django Reinhardt. The following month, UPH welcomes Brian Patneaude Quartet 4 p.m. Sunday, May 4. The group's music is an organic blend of modern jazz styles, combining accessible melodies with rich harmonic textures that appeal to both casual listeners and jazz aficionados.

Kicking off the summer months 4 p.m. Sunday, June 8 will be Belle-Skinner and The Easy-Speaks. Belle-Skinner's voice often draws comparisons to the likes of Joni Mitchell, Astrud Gilberto, Mary Hopkin, and early St. Vincent. Joined by Tyler Giroux on piano and Jason Emmond on upright bass as “The Easy-Speaks.” Belle-Skinner will play and sing her favorite jazz songs, as well as many of her own original jazz compositions.

Concertgoers can look forward to an eclectic mix of styles, from swing and bebop to fusion and Latin jazz, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're a longtime jazz aficionado or simply looking for a new way to experience live music, this series promises to deliver an inspiring and engaging musical journey.

