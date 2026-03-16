Depot Theatre Opens Season Pass Sales For 2026 Main Stage Season

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The Depot Theatre opened sales for its 2026 Main Stage Season Pass Package on March 16, offering audiences an opportunity to secure seats for a summer of professional theatre in one of the Adirondacks' most distinctive performance venues.

The 2026 season features three compelling productions presented in the Depot's historic 1876 train station on the shores of Lake Champlain.

Tick, Tick... Boom! - the electrifying musical by Jonathan Larson (June 25-July 12); Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - a sharp-witted family comedy (July 23-August 9); and Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash - a musical journey through the life and songs of an American icon (August 20-September 6).

Season Pass holders receive one ticket to each Main Stage production, along with early seat selection, flexible ticket exchanges, and the opportunity to purchase additional single tickets before general sales open.

The Depot Theatre is the oldest professional Equity theatre in the Adirondacks, operating under agreement with Actors' Equity Association and presenting professional productions each summer in its uniquely intimate setting.

Season Pass Packages go on sale March 16, with individual ticket sales for the summer 2026 Main Stage season as well as the Depot Theatre Academy's production of Hadestown: Teen Edition beginning on April 16.

Passes can be purchased online or by calling the Depot Theatre Box Office at 518-962-4449.

In addition to its Main Stage productions, the Depot Theatre's summer season includes the Depot Theatre Academy and the Dark Nights Series. The Academy opens the summer with Hadestown: Teen Edition on the Main Stage, features a special two-night Academy concert production of Ride the Cyclone, and culminates with youth programs including Seussical Jr. Meanwhile, the Dark Nights Series brings staged readings, cabarets, and special theatrical events to the Depot Theatre stage throughout the summer.