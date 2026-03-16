National Theatre Live to Return to Proctors With THE AUDIENCE and THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD

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National Theatre Live will return to Proctors with two celebrated productions captured live from the UK's most prestigious stages. Audiences will experience award-winning performances, world-class direction, and unforgettable storytelling in the GE Theatre this April and June.

Returning to cinemas for the first time in more than a decade, “The Audience” arrives at Proctors 2 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 1 and stars Academy Award winner Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II in the Olivier and Tony Award-winning production directed by Stephen Daldry.

For 60 years, Queen Elizabeth II met privately each week with her 12 prime ministers — from Winston Churchill to Margaret Thatcher and David Cameron — in meetings known simply as “The Audience.” Behind palace doors, these intimate conversations offered a rare window into both the monarchy and the shifting political landscape of Britain. Through these imagined exchanges, audiences witness the moments that shaped a reign and glimpse the woman behind the crown.

Written by Peter Morgan, whose global Netflix phenomenon “The Crown” was based on this hit play, “The Audience” was captured live from London's West End in 2013 and became one of the most-watched productions in National Theatre Live history. This special 2026 encore gives audiences the opportunity to experience Mirren's legendary performance once again on the big screen.

Next, “The Playboy of the Western World” splashes across the big screen 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. Pegeen Flaherty's life is turned upside down when a young stranger walks into her pub claiming he has killed his father. Instead of horror, the self-confessed killer Christy Mahon is met with fascination and admiration. As he quickly becomes a local hero, winning hearts and reveling in newfound celebrity, his story takes unexpected turns when the past comes knocking.

Directed by Caitríona McLaughlin, Artistic Director of The Abbey Theatre, Dublin, this electrifying production of John Millington Synge's classic features standout performances from Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”), Éanna Hardwicke (“The Sixth Commandment”), and Siobhán McSweeney (“Derry Girls”). A riveting exploration of youth, identity, and the power of storytelling, “The Playboy of the Western World” remains as provocative and entertaining today as when it first premiered.

National Theatre Live broadcasts bring the best of British theatre to cinemas worldwide, allowing audiences to experience acclaimed stage productions without leaving their community.