Redhouse Arts Center Will Present DA This March

The Redhouse Arts Center will present Da, the beloved Tony Award–winning play by Hugh Leonard. Performances begin March 20 and run for a limited engagement at the Redhouse Arts Center in downtown Syracuse.

Set in Dublin, Da follows Charlie, a successful writer who returns home after the death of his father. As Charlie sorts through memories of his childhood, the spirit of his larger-than-life father—known simply as "Da"—reappears, bringing humor, frustration, and unexpected wisdom along the way. Blending Irish wit with heartfelt storytelling, the play explores the complicated, often comedic relationships between parents and their children.

The Redhouse production features acclaimed actor Fred Grandy as Da. Grandy is widely known for his television role as Gopher on the hit series The Love Boat and brings decades of stage and screen experience to this iconic character.

Originally premiering on Broadway in 1978, Da won the Tony Award for Best Play and has since become a modern classic of Irish theater. Leonard's poignant script balances laugh-out-loud humor with deeply human reflections on family, memory, and the passage of time.

“Da is a story about how the people who raised us stay with us—sometimes literally,” said the Redhouse creative team. “It's full of sharp Irish humor and moments of genuine warmth that audiences of all backgrounds can relate to.”

In addition to performances, Redhouse will host a special post-show talkback on March 22 following the 2:00 PM performance, giving audiences the opportunity to engage in conversation about the play's themes and production.