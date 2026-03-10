Caramoor 2026 Summer Season Featuring Kelli O’Hara, Yuja Wang, Bruce Hornsby, Mark Morris Dance Group, And More

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts has announced its 2026 Summer Season, featuring more than 30 performances from June 20 through August 2 at the organization’s 81-acre campus in Katonah, New York.

Originally the home of music and art patrons Walter and Lucie Rosen, Caramoor has grown into a regional cultural destination presenting concerts across genres including classical, opera, jazz, American roots, global music, and dance. Performances during the summer season take place across five venues on the property: the Venetian Theater, Spanish Courtyard, Friends Field, Sunken Garden, and the Music Room.

Highlights of the season include opening night with Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara performing with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s; pianist Yuja Wang collaborating with Latin ensemble People of Earth; performances by classical artists including Hélène Grimaud, Les Arts Florissants, and the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; appearances by Punch Brothers, Patty Griffin, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, and the Mark Morris Dance Group; and a season finale featuring violinist Gil Shaham with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s conducted by Xian Zhang.

Community-focused events include a Juneteenth performance by the Dedicated Men of Zion, a Pride celebration with Isaac Mizrahi, and the annual Pops, Patriots, and Fireworks program marking the United States’ 250th anniversary. The season also includes the return of the family series Dancing at Dusk and the contemplative Music and Meditation in the Garden performances.

“Each summer at Caramoor, we invite audiences to experience the extraordinary intersection of music, nature, and community,” said Caramoor President and CEO Gillian Fox. “This season reflects our commitment to presenting exceptional artists spanning a broad range of musical traditions while creating welcoming pathways for audiences of every age.”

Caramoor Vice President and Artistic Director Kathy Schuman added, “The unique Caramoor setting continues to inspire and inform our programs, from world-class celebrated artists to rising stars, in a multitude of genres. As part of each season we strive to bring one-of-a kind programs such as this year's Baroque opera performances by Les Arts Florissants and Philharmonia Baroque, the world premiere of a concert-length work by Christopher Cerrone, and one of the first performances of a new collaboration between Yuja Wang and People of Earth.”

Opening Night and Summer Gala

Opening Night & Summer Gala: An Evening with Kelli O’Hara and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s

Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 7:00pm, Venetian Theater

Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara opens Caramoor’s summer season performing with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s conducted by Rob Fisher with Dan Lipton as music director. The program features selections from the American Songbook, Broadway repertoire, and pop standards.

Opera and Dance

Les Arts Florissants in Charpentier's Les Arts Florissants and La Descente d'Orphée aux enfers

Friday, July 17, 2026 at 7:00pm, Venetian Theater

6:00pm, Pre-concert talk by Julia I. Doe, Associate Professor of Music at Columbia University

Conductor William Christie leads Les Arts Florissants in two operatic works by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, featuring performers from the ensemble’s Le Jardin des Voix academy. The production includes choreography by Martin Chaix and stage direction by Marie Lambert and Stéphane Facco.

Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra in Handel's Tolomeo

Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 4:00pm, Venetian Theater

3:00pm, Pre-concert talk by Handel scholar Ellen T. Harris

The Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra returns with a semi-staged performance of Handel’s opera Tolomeo, re d’Egitto, conducted by Music Director Designate Peter Whelan and directed by James Darrah.

Mark Morris Dance Group

Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater

Mark Morris Dance Group performs works including Three Preludes, Northwest, Jenn and Spencer, and Dancing Honeymoon.

Orchestras

The Knights and Pianist Conrad Tao in Rhapsody in Blue

Sunday, June 28, 2026 at 4:00pm, Venetian Theater

The Knights present a program centered on Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, featuring pianist Conrad Tao.

Apollo's Fire in Dueling Double Concertos

Sunday, July 12, 2026 at 4:00pm, Venetian Theater

The GRAMMY Award-winning ensemble Apollo’s Fire performs a program including works by Vivaldi, Bach, Telemann, and René Schiffer.

Summer Season Finale: Orchestra of St. Luke's and Violinist Gil Shaham

Sunday, August 2, 2026 at 4:00pm, Venetian Theater

3:00pm, Pre-concert conversation with Gil Shaham

The Orchestra of St. Luke’s closes the season with violinist Gil Shaham performing Barber’s Violin Concerto under conductor Xian Zhang.

Chamber Music & Ensembles

Poiesis Quartet, Caramoor’s 2025–26 Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence

Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 7:30pm, Music Room

VOCES8 in Lead Me Home

Friday, July 10, 2026 at 7:30pm, Spanish Courtyard

Sandbox Percussion Premieres Christopher Cerrone’s The Only Way is Through

Sunday, July 19, 2026 at 4:00pm, Sunken Garden (Free)

Verona Quartet in Inflection Points

Friday, July 24, 2026 at 7:30pm, Spanish Courtyard

Ruckus in The Edinburgh Rollick

Friday, July 31, 2026 at 7:30pm, Spanish Courtyard

Featured Soloists & Recitals

Hélène Grimaud, piano

Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater

Johnny Gandelsman: This is America

Sunday, July 5, 2026 at 1:00pm, Caramoor Grounds

Aristo Sham, piano, 2025 Van Cliburn Gold Medalist

Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 4:30pm, Music Room

Conor Hanick, piano in Hans Otte’s The Book of Sounds

Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 7:30pm, Spanish Courtyard

Yuja Wang, piano and People of Earth

Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater

Njioma Grevious, violin & Andrew Goodridge, piano

Saturday, August 1, 2026 at 4:30pm, Music Room

American Roots, Global, and Jazz

American Roots Music Festival

Saturday, June 27, 2026 from 12:30–7:00pm, Caramoor Grounds

Louis Armstrong Hot Five Centennial Celebration

Friday, July 3, 2026 at 7:30pm, Friends Field

Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca – Afro-Cuban Rhythms

Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 7:30pm, Friends Field

Patty Griffin

Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater

Punch Brothers

Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater

Caramoor Jazz Festival

Saturday, July 25, 2026 from 12:30pm to 9:00pm, Caramoor Grounds

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Saturday, August 1, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater

Celebrations of Community

Dedicated Men of Zion – Celebrating Juneteenth

Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 4:00pm, Gala Tent (Free)

Isaac Mizrahi – Celebrating Pride

Friday, June 26, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater

Pops, Patriots, and Fireworks

Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 8:00pm, Venetian Theater

Music and Meditation in the Garden – Chamber Music and Meditation in an Idyllic Setting

Adam W. Sadberry, flute; Alexander Davis, bassoon

Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 11:00am, Sunken Garden

Kyle Sanna, guitar; Dana Lyn, violin

Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 11:00am, Sunken Garden

Emily Levin, harp; Julia Choi, violin

Saturday, August 1, 2026 at 11:00am, Sunken Garden

Great for Families – Dancing at Dusk

WindSync plays Peter and the Wolf

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 at 5:30pm, Friends Field

Flor Bromley’s Fiesta Global

Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 5:30pm, Friends Field

Hopalong Andrew

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 5:30pm, Friends Field

Sonic Innovations

Sonic Innovations is Caramoor’s seasonal exhibition of sound art installations across the grounds. Works currently on display include installations by Trimpin, Lisa Renée Coons, Liz Phillips, Annea Lockwood and Bob Bielecki, Ranjit Bhatnagar, and Taylor Deupree.

Visitor & Ticketing Information

Tickets are available online at caramoor.org, by phone at 914-232-1252 Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:00am to 4:00pm, or at the box office two hours before performances.

Caramoor is located at 149 Girdle Ridge Road in Katonah, New York and is open daily from 10:00am to 4:00pm for visitors exploring the grounds.