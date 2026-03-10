Caramoor 2026 Summer Season Featuring Kelli O’Hara, Yuja Wang, Bruce Hornsby, Mark Morris Dance Group, And More
The Katonah cultural center will present more than 30 performances across multiple venues on its historic estate.
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts has announced its 2026 Summer Season, featuring more than 30 performances from June 20 through August 2 at the organization’s 81-acre campus in Katonah, New York.
Originally the home of music and art patrons Walter and Lucie Rosen, Caramoor has grown into a regional cultural destination presenting concerts across genres including classical, opera, jazz, American roots, global music, and dance. Performances during the summer season take place across five venues on the property: the Venetian Theater, Spanish Courtyard, Friends Field, Sunken Garden, and the Music Room.
Highlights of the season include opening night with Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara performing with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s; pianist Yuja Wang collaborating with Latin ensemble People of Earth; performances by classical artists including Hélène Grimaud, Les Arts Florissants, and the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; appearances by Punch Brothers, Patty Griffin, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, and the Mark Morris Dance Group; and a season finale featuring violinist Gil Shaham with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s conducted by Xian Zhang.
Community-focused events include a Juneteenth performance by the Dedicated Men of Zion, a Pride celebration with Isaac Mizrahi, and the annual Pops, Patriots, and Fireworks program marking the United States’ 250th anniversary. The season also includes the return of the family series Dancing at Dusk and the contemplative Music and Meditation in the Garden performances.
“Each summer at Caramoor, we invite audiences to experience the extraordinary intersection of music, nature, and community,” said Caramoor President and CEO Gillian Fox. “This season reflects our commitment to presenting exceptional artists spanning a broad range of musical traditions while creating welcoming pathways for audiences of every age.”
Caramoor Vice President and Artistic Director Kathy Schuman added, “The unique Caramoor setting continues to inspire and inform our programs, from world-class celebrated artists to rising stars, in a multitude of genres. As part of each season we strive to bring one-of-a kind programs such as this year's Baroque opera performances by Les Arts Florissants and Philharmonia Baroque, the world premiere of a concert-length work by Christopher Cerrone, and one of the first performances of a new collaboration between Yuja Wang and People of Earth.”
Opening Night and Summer Gala
Opening Night & Summer Gala: An Evening with Kelli O’Hara and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s
Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 7:00pm, Venetian Theater
Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara opens Caramoor’s summer season performing with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s conducted by Rob Fisher with Dan Lipton as music director. The program features selections from the American Songbook, Broadway repertoire, and pop standards.
Opera and Dance
Les Arts Florissants in Charpentier's Les Arts Florissants and La Descente d'Orphée aux enfers
Friday, July 17, 2026 at 7:00pm, Venetian Theater
6:00pm, Pre-concert talk by Julia I. Doe, Associate Professor of Music at Columbia University
Conductor William Christie leads Les Arts Florissants in two operatic works by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, featuring performers from the ensemble’s Le Jardin des Voix academy. The production includes choreography by Martin Chaix and stage direction by Marie Lambert and Stéphane Facco.
Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra in Handel's Tolomeo
Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 4:00pm, Venetian Theater
3:00pm, Pre-concert talk by Handel scholar Ellen T. Harris
The Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra returns with a semi-staged performance of Handel’s opera Tolomeo, re d’Egitto, conducted by Music Director Designate Peter Whelan and directed by James Darrah.
Mark Morris Dance Group
Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater
Mark Morris Dance Group performs works including Three Preludes, Northwest, Jenn and Spencer, and Dancing Honeymoon.
Orchestras
The Knights and Pianist Conrad Tao in Rhapsody in Blue
Sunday, June 28, 2026 at 4:00pm, Venetian Theater
The Knights present a program centered on Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, featuring pianist Conrad Tao.
Apollo's Fire in Dueling Double Concertos
Sunday, July 12, 2026 at 4:00pm, Venetian Theater
The GRAMMY Award-winning ensemble Apollo’s Fire performs a program including works by Vivaldi, Bach, Telemann, and René Schiffer.
Summer Season Finale: Orchestra of St. Luke's and Violinist Gil Shaham
Sunday, August 2, 2026 at 4:00pm, Venetian Theater
3:00pm, Pre-concert conversation with Gil Shaham
The Orchestra of St. Luke’s closes the season with violinist Gil Shaham performing Barber’s Violin Concerto under conductor Xian Zhang.
Chamber Music & Ensembles
Poiesis Quartet, Caramoor’s 2025–26 Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence
Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 7:30pm, Music Room
VOCES8 in Lead Me Home
Friday, July 10, 2026 at 7:30pm, Spanish Courtyard
Sandbox Percussion Premieres Christopher Cerrone’s The Only Way is Through
Sunday, July 19, 2026 at 4:00pm, Sunken Garden (Free)
Verona Quartet in Inflection Points
Friday, July 24, 2026 at 7:30pm, Spanish Courtyard
Ruckus in The Edinburgh Rollick
Friday, July 31, 2026 at 7:30pm, Spanish Courtyard
Featured Soloists & Recitals
Hélène Grimaud, piano
Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater
Johnny Gandelsman: This is America
Sunday, July 5, 2026 at 1:00pm, Caramoor Grounds
Aristo Sham, piano, 2025 Van Cliburn Gold Medalist
Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 4:30pm, Music Room
Conor Hanick, piano in Hans Otte’s The Book of Sounds
Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 7:30pm, Spanish Courtyard
Yuja Wang, piano and People of Earth
Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater
Njioma Grevious, violin & Andrew Goodridge, piano
Saturday, August 1, 2026 at 4:30pm, Music Room
American Roots, Global, and Jazz
American Roots Music Festival
Saturday, June 27, 2026 from 12:30–7:00pm, Caramoor Grounds
Louis Armstrong Hot Five Centennial Celebration
Friday, July 3, 2026 at 7:30pm, Friends Field
Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca – Afro-Cuban Rhythms
Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 7:30pm, Friends Field
Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater
Punch Brothers
Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater
Caramoor Jazz Festival
Saturday, July 25, 2026 from 12:30pm to 9:00pm, Caramoor Grounds
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
Saturday, August 1, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater
Celebrations of Community
Dedicated Men of Zion – Celebrating Juneteenth
Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 4:00pm, Gala Tent (Free)
Isaac Mizrahi – Celebrating Pride
Friday, June 26, 2026 at 7:30pm, Venetian Theater
Pops, Patriots, and Fireworks
Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 8:00pm, Venetian Theater
Music and Meditation in the Garden – Chamber Music and Meditation in an Idyllic Setting
Adam W. Sadberry, flute; Alexander Davis, bassoon
Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 11:00am, Sunken Garden
Kyle Sanna, guitar; Dana Lyn, violin
Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 11:00am, Sunken Garden
Emily Levin, harp; Julia Choi, violin
Saturday, August 1, 2026 at 11:00am, Sunken Garden
Great for Families – Dancing at Dusk
WindSync plays Peter and the Wolf
Wednesday, July 8, 2026 at 5:30pm, Friends Field
Flor Bromley’s Fiesta Global
Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 5:30pm, Friends Field
Hopalong Andrew
Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 5:30pm, Friends Field
Sonic Innovations
Sonic Innovations is Caramoor’s seasonal exhibition of sound art installations across the grounds. Works currently on display include installations by Trimpin, Lisa Renée Coons, Liz Phillips, Annea Lockwood and Bob Bielecki, Ranjit Bhatnagar, and Taylor Deupree.
Visitor & Ticketing Information
Tickets are available online at caramoor.org, by phone at 914-232-1252 Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:00am to 4:00pm, or at the box office two hours before performances.
Caramoor is located at 149 Girdle Ridge Road in Katonah, New York and is open daily from 10:00am to 4:00pm for visitors exploring the grounds.
Videos