Cortland Rep Welcomes Comedian Keith Barany, November 4
Keith has appeared at the Stardust, Excalibur and Caesar's to name a few, and appeared with Jerry Seinfeld, Joan Rivers, Ray Romano and Jon Stewart.
Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown presents a night of laughs with professional stand-up comedian Keith Barany on Friday, November 4 at 7:30PM. Adult tickets are $20.00, group of 4 tickets are $60.00 and tickets for patrons under 21 are $15.00.
Keith has worked as a TV writer for "Seinfeld", "The Jimmy Kimmel Show" and the Emmys, and has been the comedy headliner on 9 overseas US military tours. A steady performer in Vegas, Keith has appeared at the Stardust, Excalibur and Caesar's to name a few, and appeared with Jerry Seinfeld, Joan Rivers, Ray Romano and Jon Stewart.
To reserve tickets for Keith Barany, call the CRT Box Office at 800-427-6160. Office hours are Mon-Fri 9:00-4:00. Tickets are also available 24 hours a day at www.cortlandrep.org or may be purchased in person at CRT Downtown during Box Office hours.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 21, 2022
Irvington Theater has announced casting details for their upcoming, sold-out Arts Incubator reading of playwright Rachel Yong's Statewide Self Storage at the Irvington Public Library on November 3 at 7:30pm.
The Schenectady Symphony Orchestra to Kick Off 2022-2023 Season with Skidmore College Collaboration This Sunday
October 19, 2022
The Schenectady Symphony Orchestra is kicking off the 2022-2023 season by returning to Universal Preservation Hall for another collaboration with Skidmore College 3 p.m. Sunday, October 23.
Kitchen Theatre Company Continues It's 2022-2023 Season With EDITH CAN SHOOT THINGS AND HIT THEM
October 19, 2022
The 2022-2023 season continues at Kitchen Theatre Company with Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them, a coming of age story that explores the gap between childhood and whatever comes next. Performances of Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them begin at the Kitchen Theatre Company in the Percy Browning Performance Space on Tuesday, November 1 and will run through Sunday, November 20.
Proctors, Capital Repertory Theatre And Universal Preservation Hall To Present A Multitude Of Events In 2023
October 18, 2022
A tribute to the queen of soul, a dash of history and stories by a beloved children's author are all coming to Proctors Collaborative in 2023!
Pierre Bensusan, France's Guitar Master Returns To Ithaca Area For Concert
October 18, 2022
Pierre Bensusan's 2020 North American tour was in full swing when the pandemic shut it down causing him to return home to France. He's making up for lost time with an extensive North American tour that will bring him back toTrumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, in a village just outside Ithaca, New York.