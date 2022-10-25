Cortland Rep Welcomes Comedian Keith Barany, November 4

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown presents a night of laughs with professional stand-up comedian Keith Barany on Friday, November 4 at 7:30PM. Adult tickets are $20.00, group of 4 tickets are $60.00 and tickets for patrons under 21 are $15.00.

Keith has worked as a TV writer for "Seinfeld", "The Jimmy Kimmel Show" and the Emmys, and has been the comedy headliner on 9 overseas US military tours. A steady performer in Vegas, Keith has appeared at the Stardust, Excalibur and Caesar's to name a few, and appeared with Jerry Seinfeld, Joan Rivers, Ray Romano and Jon Stewart.

To reserve tickets for Keith Barany, call the CRT Box Office at 800-427-6160. Office hours are Mon-Fri 9:00-4:00. Tickets are also available 24 hours a day at www.cortlandrep.org or may be purchased in person at CRT Downtown during Box Office hours.