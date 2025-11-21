GreenLady Will Headline The Club At Jazz On Main

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jazz On Main’s premier performance space, The Club, will host an unforgettable night of indie folk, rich harmonies, and atmospheric soundscapes as GreenLady takes the stage alongside special opening acts Jay Shaw and James Domenick. The performance is on December 19.

GreenLady is: Joseph Milazzo – Vocals & Guitar, Sylvia Herrera – Vocals, and John LaMacchia – Vocals & Guitar.

Hailing from Gravesend, Brooklyn, GreenLady is a striking anomaly in today’s New York indie scene. Channeling the spirit of the early ’70s British folk revival while weaving in shades of alt-country and classic rock, their sound is cinematic and deeply evocative.

The band is fronted by husband-and-wife duo Joseph Milazzo (vocals, acoustic guitar) and Sylvia Herrera (vocals), whose vocal chemistry forms the emotional backbone of the group. Their performances are further heightened by the textured guitar work of New York underground stalwart John LaMacchia (Julie Christmas, Candiria, LaMacchia).

After three years of refining their sound on local stages — and with a new record on the horizon — GreenLady is poised to make a lasting mark on the indie folk world.

Opening Act: Jay Shaw – Vocals & Guitar and James Domenick – Vocals & Guitar.

A fixture in both Seattle and New York music communities, Jason Dennie, known artistically as Jay Shaw, has carved out an eclectic and influential creative path. His journey spans acclaimed solo work, the formation of projects such as F is For Fake, Western Shore, Columbia City All-Stars, and the New York-based Empire Vista, as well as co-founding Crier Brothers, the celebrated house band for The Show Tonight at The Bitter End.

As a solo artist, Shaw’s catalog includes The Fake Session, Live from Seizures Palace, and Live from Sweatshop Studio with Jay Shaw and the Eastern Shore, each release marking an essential chapter in his evolving musical landscape.

Shaw will be joined by longtime collaborator James Domenick to open the evening with a set that blends stripped-down performance, storytelling, and dynamic guitar interplay.

