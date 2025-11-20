Photos: JIM HENSON’S EMMET OTTER’S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS In Rehearsal at OFC Creations Theatre Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

OFC Creations will present the regional premiere and pilot production of Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas November 26–December 7, 2025, at the OFC Creations Theatre Center in Rochester, NY. See photos from inside rehearsal.

The production is part of the Broadway in Brighton Series and will be developed in collaboration with iTheatrics and The Jim Henson Company. Vivian Bayubay McLaughlin, known for Disney’s Out of the Box and Sesame English, will star as Ma Otter, with the staging featuring official Jim Henson puppets.

Based on the beloved Jim Henson television special, the musical follows Ma and Emmet Otter as they navigate hard times in Frogtown Hollow during the days leading up to Christmas. With a holiday talent contest offering a $50 prize, both consider risking the few belongings they rely on—Ma’s washtub and Pa’s old toolbox—to secretly buy gifts for one another. The story unfolds as Christmas Eve approaches and the pair face whether to sacrifice what they have or take a chance on their hopes for the season.

McLaughlin noted the personal significance of returning to Jim Henson’s world, while director Eric Vaughn Johnson emphasized the responsibility of continuing the show’s development process for new audiences.

The musical features music and lyrics by Paul Williams, whose work includes “Rainbow Connection” and “Evergreen.” The score incorporates classic songs from the 1977 film such as “When the River Meets the Sea” and “Our World,” along with new material written for the stage.

This pilot production will be directed by Johnson and will feature a cast of performers from across the country. OFC Creations is among the first theatres nationwide to present the new adaptation. The musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, with all authorized performance materials supplied by MTI.

Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas continues OFC’s 2025–2026 Broadway in Brighton Series, which highlights stories that explore family both chosen and inherited. The season also includes Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical starring Garrett Clayton; Hello, Dolly! featuring Elaine Hendrix, Myk Watford, and Tyler Hardwick; The Bodyguard: The Musical starring Aliyah Khaylyn; the world-premiere Over the Rainbow: The Golden Girls Musical; and a series add-on, Home for the Holidays with The Calamari Sisters.

Founded in 2005, OFC Creations operates the 260-seat OFC Creations Theatre Center and runs the largest educational theatre program for young performers in New York State. Since opening its theatrical restaurant and cabaret venue in 2022, OFC has continued expanding its professional programming as part of the Broadway in Brighton initiative.



The cast of Emmet Otter''s Jug-Band Christmas The Musical

The cast of Emmet Otter''s Jug-Band Christmas The Musical

The cast of Emmet Otter''s Jug-Band Christmas The Musical

The cast of Emmet Otter''s Jug-Band Christmas The Musical

The cast of Emmet Otter''s Jug-Band Christmas The Musical

The cast of Emmet Otter''s Jug-Band Christmas The Musical

The cast of Emmet Otter''s Jug-Band Christmas The Musical

The cast of Emmet Otter''s Jug-Band Christmas The Musical

The cast of Emmet Otter''s Jug-Band Christmas The Musical

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More