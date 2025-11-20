MURDER FOR TWO: HOLIDAY EDITION to Open at Capital Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The spotlight is set to shine on a holiday whodunit as "Murder for Two: Holiday Edition" debuts at Capital Repertory Theatre Friday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 28. This madcap musical mystery takes off like a shot and leaves you breathless with laughter. One actor plays eager young police officer Marcus Moscowicz, while the other actor plays all 10 suspects.

This thrilling musical murder mystery promises an evening of suspense, laughter, and entertainment. Written by Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, "Murder for Two: Holiday Edition" is a unique blend of comedy, suspense, and song. The intricate plot creates a hilarious theatrical experience that has captivated audiences Off-Broadway and around the globe.

As the curtains rise on this engaging production, theatre enthusiasts can look forward to a night of twists, turns, and surprises at theREP. The talented cast and creative team behind "Murder for Two: Holiday Edition,” including composer/lyricist Kinosian reprising his original role of the suspects, are set to deliver a memorable performance that will leave attendees guessing until the very end.

Returning to the role of the eager detective Marcus Moscowicz is Anthony Norman, whom Proctors audiences may have seen in the first national tour of “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Newsies.” Norman also appeared on Broadway in the original cast of “The Prom.” He brings his signature energy and wit back to the badge, fresh off appearances in TV and film projects such as “Mare of Easttown,” “Chicago Med,” and “Happy's Place.”

Starring opposite him as all 10 suspects is Kinosian, the Jeff Award–winning writer, composer, and original performer of “Murder for Two.” Kinosian's work has been seen around the world, from Off-Broadway to productions in Japan, Korea, England, and beyond. His other credits include co-writing “It Came from Outer Space” (Jeff nominee, Best New Musical), and composing original music for NBC's “Night Court” and iHeart's “Let's Start a Coup!” podcast.

Directed and choreographed by Scott Weinstein, with musical direction by Kinosian, the creative team brings both holiday cheer and mischievous mayhem to theREP's stage for this limited engagement. In addition to Weinstein and Kinosian, Czerton Lim is the set designer, Brittney Belz is the Costume Designer, Jennifer Fok is the lighting designer, Eric Backus is the sound designer, and Donnie Woodward is the associate set designer. Shayne David Cameris is the stage manager, and Michaela Savoie is the assistant stage manager.

"Murder for Two: Holiday Edition" is a must-see for anyone who enjoys musicals, comedies, mysteries, or all of the above. Whether you're a seasoned theatergoer or new to the world of live performances, this production is guaranteed to delight and surprise — and is a perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Previews for “Murder for Two: Holiday Edition” are Nov. 28-30, and opening night is Tuesday, Dec. 2. Performances are scheduled Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. There is also a 1:30 p.m. performance Wednesday, Dec. 10.

For tickets and information, call the Box Office at Proctors 12-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at (518) 346-6204, or visit attherep.org. The 2025-26 season at theREP is sponsored by Overit. Groups of 10 or more can call (518) 382-3884, ext. 139.

