Cooperstown Summer Music Festival Announces Full Season Lineup

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival's 2019 season features a diverse array of world-class artists presenting programs spanning multiple genres, and offers first-time and veteran concertgoers alike the chance to experience the intimate thrill of a live performance.

Under the continued artistic direction of flutist Linda Chesis, this year's Festival artists include violinist Rachel Barton Pine, jazz legend Bill Charlap, marimbist Ian David Rosenbaum, the Lysander Piano Trio and more, performing spring, summer and fall concerts in historic Cooperstown venues.

TWO CONCERTS FOR SPRING:

Conversations: Music for Oboe, Flute and Strings

Saturday, May 18 at 5pm, Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown

Travel to classical Vienna, 1920's London, and mid-century Buenos Aires with a program of chamber music masterworks that blend strings and winds. Festival Artistic Director Linda Chesis will join in musical conversations with some of New York's pre-eminent chamber musicians, including oboist extraordinaire James Austin Smith, violinist Anna Elashvili, violist Melissa Reardon and cellist Mihai Marica for a program that includes works by Mozart, Sussmayr, Ginastera, Bliss and Schubert. Join the musicians for cocktails (cash bar) and conversations at the Cooperstown Beverage Exchange, 73 Main Street, immediately following the performance.

Celestial Sphere: Music for Marimba and Flute

Sunday, June 9 at 5pm, Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown

Percussionist Ian David Rosenbaum will explore the sonorous, virtuosic and exotic sounds of the marimba. Described as a "meteoric" talent by Musical America, Rosenbaum will be joined by flutist Linda Chesis for a spellbinding program drawing on baroque dance, Indonesian gamelan music, and travel to outer space. Featuring works by Andy Akiho, Gareth Farr, David Crowell, and Paola Prestini interspersed with much-loved pieces by Piazzolla and Bach.

MAINSTAGE FESTIVAL EVENTS IN AUGUST:

Bill Charlap Trio

Sunday, August 4 at 7:30pm, Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown

Join us for an evening with one of the world's premier jazz ensembles, led by a renowned interpreter of American popular song, pianist Bill Charlap. Joined by bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington, this GRAMMY Award-nominated trio can often be found playing at top jazz clubs like Birdland, the Village Vanguard, and Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola, and now they are bringing their formidable artistry and infectious chemistry to CSMF. TIME Magazine raves that "Charlap approaches a song the way a lover approaches his beloved... no matter how imaginative or surprising his take on a song is, he invariably zeroes in on its essence."

American Traditions: Rachel Barton Pine, violin

Sunday, August 11 at 4:00pm, The Farmers' Museum

Violinist Rachel Barton Pine, described by the Washington Post as an "exciting, boundary-breaking performer," brings to CSMF an innovative program celebrating the violin's American folk music roots. Beginning with the European dance music of early immigrants, continuing with the music of celebrated American fiddlers including Mark O'Connor, Bruce Molsky, and David Wallace, the program will end with a thrilling set of Paganini-style virtuoso variations on "Yankee Doodle". The program also aims to prominently feature the music of Black composers of America and Europe. This event is presented in conjunction with the Fenimore Art Museum's exhibition Perfect Harmony: The Musical Art & Life of William Sidney Mount.

Slavic Serenade: Lysander Trio with Linda Chesis, flute

Sunday, August 18 at 7:30pm, Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown

The Lysander Trio has been praised by the Strad for its "incredible ensemble... imaginative ideas and wide palette of colours." Joined by Linda Chesis, flute, they will bring their passionate playing and inventive artistry to the interpretation of gems of the Czech and Russian repertoire in a program featuring works by Rachmaninoff, Martinu, and Dvorak. This concert is sponsored by NBT Bank.

Baroque Masterworks

Sunday, August 25 at 7:30pm, Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown

Music of the Baroque period continues to captivate audiences more than 300 years later. Experience for yourself the vibrancy of this music by joining CSMF Festival Artists for a jubilant exploration of some of the best-loved Baroque masterworks including Bach's Orchestral Suite No. 2, Pachelbel's Canon and Gigue, a Corelli Concerto Grosso and some surprises.

A CONCERT FOR FALL:

For the Birds: Music Inspired By Birdsong

Sunday, October 6 at 4pm, Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown

From cuckoos to blackbirds, nightingales to goldfinches, composers as far back as the 14th century have been fascinated by avians. 'For The Birds' showcases this fascination in a program of works curated by CSMF Artistic Director Linda Chesis and inspired by birds and birdsong. The centerpiece of the program is Robert Sirota's Birds of Paradise, which features footage from the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology. In addition to works by Vaughan Williams and Messiaen, concertgoers will also hear the world premiere of Sirota's new arrangement of the Beatles' classic 'Blackbird'. Featuring performances by Chesis, Alexandre Moutouzkine, piano, Chloe Kiffer, violin and other special guests.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students for all CSMF events. Tickets can be purchased in a variety of ways:

Online at Cooperstownmusicfest.org

Phone: Brown Paper Tickets at (800) 838-3006, open 24/7

Tickets sold at the door, as available

Never any service charges!





