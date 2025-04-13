Brooklyn Comedy Collective Brings JoAnn Schinderle Comedy Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



JoAnn Schinderle will bring her comedy show to the Brooklyn Comedy Collective on Saturday, May 3, at 8:30 pm, to gain feedback from live audiences. Doors for the event will open at 8:15. The show will last about an hour.

After surviving a pandemic in Wisconsin, watching the finale and resurge of a dictatorship, moving across country three times, waving goodbye to singleness and hello to monogamy, not training an elderly dog, soaking her bunions, and feeling her eggs rapidly shrivel, she’s back!

JoAnn Schinderle (MSNBC, VICE, SF Sketchfest, Bumbershoot) is running her new hour of standup and would very much appreciate your presence and live laugh tracks to help determine what jokes stay and what jokes go, on her upcoming album.

For more information about the event, click here.

Comments