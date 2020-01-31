Adirondack Theatre Festival Announces 26th Season

Adirondack Theatre Festival Producing Artistic Director, Chad Rabinovitz, is proud to announce the lineup for ATF's 26th Anniversary Season. The leading professional theatre in the Capital Region dedicated to new plays and musicals, ATF's season runs June 12 - August 7, 2020 with performances at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Downtown Glens Falls, NY. The summer season of fully produced new works features 4 Mainstage shows and 4 special events, including a large-scale musical celebrating 100 years of broadcast radio, a hysterical Seinfeldian comedy, a bilingual musical drama set across two continents, and a gorgeous love story about the pain of letting go.

"I'm proud to be a part of an organization that plays such a vital role, not only in the local arts scene, but in the national theatre community," says Chad Rabinovitz. "I couldn't be more excited for the summer of hilarious, moving, thought-provoking, and impactful entertainment. And as always, what you see at ATF, you can't see anywhere else in the world."

Adirondack Theatre Festival's 26th Season follows a record-breaking summer of sold-out performances in 2019, having doubled attendance and subscribership in the past four years. The 2020 Season kicks off with the Douglas Lyons & Creighton Irons musical, The Moon & The Sea, running June 12-20, 2020. In this broken love story, Erin is the moon and Charlie is the sea. When they accidentally reunite, four years since their breakup, one thing is crystal clear: they're still in love with each other. But Erin's new fiancé isn't too far from the reunion, and love can only hide itself for so long. With music that blends soul and pop with musical theatre, this breathtaking story captures the magic of falling in love... and the pain of letting it go. The Moon & The Sea will be directed by Josh Rhodes and presented in partnership with The Directors Company.

"I am over the moon to be bringing back Douglas Lyons after he wrote last year's powerfully moving musical, Beau, which capped off our 25th anniversary season and became one of ATF's biggest hits of all time," says Chad Rabinovitz.

ATF will present Apropos of Nothing by Greg Kalleres, from June 30-July 8, 2020. Directed by Producing Artistic Director, Chad Rabinovitz, this witty comedy is best described as: If Seinfeld married Friends and had a baby with When Harry Met Sally. We're all fools when it comes to love. But these people are seriously challenged. We meet Owen, Rebecca, Martin, Lily and Jacob. Five neurotic, emotionally disabled people struggling to find love in a world where no one can agree on what it means.

A groundbreaking bilingual musical from Cheeyang Ng & Khiyon Hursey, takes the stage July 16-23, 2020. Directed by Desdemona Chiang, Eastbound follows Calvin, a twenty-something Chinese-American adoptee. When he's given six months to live, Calvin decides to make good on his lifelong dream of seeing his home country with the little time he has left. But unbeknownst to him, Calvin's long-lost brother Yu is traveling from China to New York City to live his own dream-and while the two may have never met, each must choose between the life they've lived... and the one that may still lie ahead of them. Transcending language and cultural boundaries, Eastbound's contemporary score fuses with Mandopop (Mandarin pop music) to tell this unforgettable story of discovery, identity, and the destinies we never knew awaited us. Starring in the role of Yun is writer, Cheeyang Ng, who has toured the world as a vocalist.

The final mainstage show of ATF's 2020 season is a Golden Era musical from the Tony-nominated and Emmy-winning writers/director of ATF's 2018 hit, Front Page Flo. Tuning In, by Larry Kass, Sara Kass, & George Pinney, directed by George Pinney, runs July 31-Aug. 7, 2020. Based on a true story, all is peaceful at the Harmony Hill retirement community - the rooms are comfy, the meals are tasty, and the citizen-run radio station is a hit (even if it only plays hits from the past). But when an executive waltzes in threatening to tear down WLK 89.3 and turn their building into condos, the talented tenants of the senior center (who happen to be former vaudeville stars) band together and hold a radiothon to save their station...and their homes. Tuning In is timed to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of broadcast radio.

Adirondack Theatre Festival will bring back its highly successful PB&J Café: A Dinner Theatre for Kids. The PB&J Café gives young theatre-goers the opportunity to participate in a pre-show art activity, dine during the live theatre performance, and come home with autographs from their favorite actors. This year's production is a classic tale with a funky twist, Cinderella Goes Disco, by Shubert Fendrich, performing June 23-July 8, 2020.

Additional special events for the 2020 Season will feature Simon Coronel's Magic Smackdown - combining world-class magicians with improv and audience voting, resulting in an imaginative evening of entertainment and illusion on July 10-11. An evening of original music from Matt Rodin, star of last year's hit musical, Beau, will run July 26-27. Matt will be playing songs from his recently released album. And Drama Desk Nominee, Baba Brinkman, brings his unique style of entertainment that's part rap concert, part Ted Talk, and part standup comedy with his show, Rap Guide to Culture, July 19-20, that journeys through music, poetry, art, science, relationships-and everything in between - to get at the core of what makes humans...human.

Flexible Subscription Packages ranging from 3 passes to 7 passes are on sale now, starting as low as $99. Individual tickets are on sale April 7. Through ATF's Subscribe It Forward program, last year's subscribers who choose to renew will get the gift of a free additional subscription to give to any friend who was not a subscriber to the previous season. ATF is the only theatre in the world offering this innovative initiative that celebrates the loyalty of its core supporters. Packages and tickets to individual shows may be purchased by calling (518) 480-4878 or visiting the Wood Theater Box Office.

For more information on the full season, including detailed show descriptions and video trailers, visit www.ATFestival.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You