AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT and More is Coming to Proctors

Proctors has revealed three power-packed shows coming to the MainStage: Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert, progressive rock legends Dream Theater, and MasterChef All Stars Live.

Culinary competition gets turned up a notch as fan-favorite contestants from MasterChef hit the stage for a live, interactive showdown. Expect sizzling skills, surprise challenges, and maybe even a taste or two for lucky audience members 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18. Witness epic head-to-head battles, thrilling challenges, and jaw-dropping culinary creations. Plus, hear from all-star favorites on what it's like to cook in America's famous kitchen for the toughest judges, plus tips and tricks to take home.

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour will present a stunning live orchestral performance of the series' beloved soundtrack, now elevated with a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2. The animated series comes to life in an immersive experience featuring a live orchestra performing the epic score alongside stunning visuals. Fans of all ages will relive Aang's journey to master the elements in a concert that's as powerful as it is nostalgic.

Rock royalty returns to the road and the Capital Region with the Parasomnia Tour 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23. Known for their complex compositions and stunning live shows, Dream Theater promises a high-octane night of musical mastery and fan-favorite hits. As referenced nightly from the stage during the last run, the upcoming tour will celebrate the band's recent chart-topping 16th studio album, Parasomnia. Dream Theater will perform their latest album in its entirety, as well as classics and fan favorites from their catalog, in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.

