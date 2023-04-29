Yazbeck & Della Penna's DEAD OUTLAW, LANGSTON IN HARLEM, and More to Play 54 Below in May

Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve and expand the art of the cabaret, honor the music of Broadway, and provide an unparalleled experience to diverse communities. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551.

Come remember and celebrate Rita Gardner at 54 Below! Rita Gardner will always be remembered as The Girl in the legendary Off Broadway hit The Fantasticks, in which she introduced "Soon It's Gonna Rain," "Much More," and "They Were You." She went on to star in Broadway shows, TV and film, and to teach countless young performers at HB Studios. This salute to Rita will feature stories and songs that celebrate a remarkable career and life, featuring Broadway and Off-Broadway stars. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Featuring Liz Callaway, Lewis Cleale, Melissa Errico, Jeff Harnar, Paula Dione Ingram, Heather MacRae, Kurt Peterson, Lee Roy Reams, Sarah Rice, Haley Swindal, Ann Talman, plus a special video appearance by Laura Benanti.

Produced by Sherry Eaker and Claire-Frances Sullivan. Music direction by Alex Rybeck. Direction by Barry Kleinbort.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($123.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONGS FROM THE EVERGREEN BY MATTHEW PUCKETT, FEAT. Robin de Jesus & MORE! - MAY 1 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for the New York premiere of Songs from The Evergreen - a catchy new song cycle from Peabody Award-winning songwriter/composer Matthew Puckett. This will be an unforgettable evening of new music sung by an incredible cast, to be announced. Set in a city park, not unlike Central Park, a collage of characters move from sunrise to sunset, each sharing stories of what happens when you look up and look out from your own little patch of green.

This heartwarming and beautiful new show is directed by Stefanie Black (Artistic Director of IAMA Theatre Company) and produced by Molly Heller.

Featuring Gabrielle Carrubba, Robin de Jesús, Liz McCartney, Kenita R. Miller, AJ Shively, and Andre Ward.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DEAD OUTLAW: A NEW MUSICAL BY David Yazbek AND Erik Della Penna - MAY 2 AT 7:00 PM

Elmer McCurdy was an ambitious, turn-of-the-century fuckup whose death at the hands of a Western posse ended a life of failed crime and alcoholism and began a brilliant career as a mummified side-show attraction that travelled the USA for decades.

By the time this journey ended, Elmer's name had been forgotten and his desiccated body was hanging in a house-of-horrors ride at an amusement park in Southern California, spray-painted day-glo orange.

Then one day, a grip for "The Six-Million Dollar Man" TV show jostled what he thought was "just a dummy" and an arm fell off, revealing a human bone and beginning a hunt for the origins of this enigma.

Emmy, Tony, and Grammy winning composer and performer David Yazbek has been haunted by this true story for thirty years. A few years ago, he shared it with his friend and bandmate Erik Della Penna and as the two of them discussed why this tale of money, ambition, fame, memory and death was so compelling, they started writing songs for a potential stage-piece based on this odd life and these universal yet somehow very American themes. As they began recording these songs, they realized they were onto a song-cycle that is unique to anything they'd heard or written before.

Now, Yazbek's collaborators from The Band's Visit, Itamar Moses and David Cromer, are working with the composers on a new stage musical, due to come out in 2024. Until then, Yazbek and Della Penna will tell the story, backed by a world-class band. Don't miss this rare opportunity to see how a future classic is born.

$85 cover charge ($95 with fees). $135 premium seating ($150 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Kristy Cates: CHECK YOUR PLAYBILL, FEAT. Shoshana Bean & MORE! - MAY 2 AT 9:30 PM

Kristy Cates, original Broadway (Elphaba Understudy), Tour (Elphaba fill-in) and Chicago (Elphaba... finally!) cast member of Wicked, and occasional star of Finding Neverland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, makes her 54 Below SOLO debut after being part of over 30 concerts since 54 Below opened its doors in 2012! Kristy will look back at a nearly 25-year career that has taken her all over the world - from the recording booth to Broadway stage to running a college musical theatre program....and how a series of unusual events, and saying yes, always leads her exactly where she is meant to be. With iconic songs, and a special guest or two, Kristy's first live solo show since 2007 is not to be missed. Oh! and check your old playbills... with over 400 performances as the green girl, she just might have been your first Elphaba!

Featuring Shoshana Bean and Betsy Werbel.

Joined by Bryan Rowell and Jordan White.

Check Your Playbill will feature direction by Gregory Treco (Hamilton, Taboo), musical direction and arrangements by Joshua Zecher-Ross (Be More Chill), and PR by Robert W. Schneider (54 Below Original Programming Producer).

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TURN THE BEAT AROUND: 54 BELOW CELEBRATES STUDIO 54, FEAT. Anthony Murphy & MORE! - MAY 3 AT 7:00 PM

Please note that for all Turn The Beat Around performances there is a special seating chart. Please click here to view the seating chart.

One of 54 Below's most popular evenings has now been made a monthly event!

Dance the night away on the first Wednesday of every month as you relive the glory and the decadence that was the legendary Studio 54, whose VIP Room occupied our premises. In Studio 54's heyday the guest list was a who's who from the world of entertainment - Andy Warhol, Liza Minnelli, Halston, Elizabeth Taylor, Mick Jagger, Diana Ross, Brooke Shields, John Travolta, Michael Jackson - and the music played kept them dancing all through the night.

Come "Turn the Beat Around" as we "Celebrate, Good Times" and salute Studio 54 from its opening night to the "Last Dance" -all with a full band and NYC's most acclaimed singers. This is one event you won't want to miss! Produced and directed by Scott Coulter.

We will be rolling out the dance floor for this occasion and partnering with Emmanuel Pierre Antoine Dance Studio, who will bring their world-class dance instructors to start the party! All 7pm shows will feature a dance lesson prior to the show so put on your best disco outfit and arrive early to brush up on your steps! A $100 voucher will be awarded to the best dressed guest at each show.

Featuring Susan Agin, Scott Coulter, Natalie Douglas, Tyce Green, Jessica Hendy, Michael Holland, Blaine Alden Krauss, Larry Lelli, Anthony Murphy, Tim Quartier, Kelli Rabke, Devin L. Roberts, Matt Scharfglass, and Mike Schwitter.

About Emmanuel Pierre Antoine Dance Studio

EPA Dance Studio NYC is a luxurious Ballroom Dance Studio conveniently located in the heart of New York City with 9,750+ sq feet of state-of-the-art dance floor. They provide life-enhancing dance teaching and a unique experience of hospitality where everyone is welcome to join and become a part of the EPA community. The warm environment and welcoming staff make it possible to share the joy of dancing and inspire the notion of dancing through life. Under one roof, EPA houses many different dancers of all levels who participate in various social and competitive dance programs, special workshops, wedding dance classes, dance socials and live performances. EPA Dance Studio NYC is a "home away from home."

In honor of National Foster Care Month, the May 3rd performances will celebrate the work of The Felix Organization, which works to enrich the lives of children in the foster care system. Audience members will have a chance to enter to win/bid/donate to support the organization. To learn more about Felix, click here.

7pm performance: $55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $100 premium seating ($111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LANGSTON IN HARLEM, FEAT. Brandon Victor Dixon, Brenda Braxton, & MORE! - MAY 4 AT 7:00 PM

Join us at 54 Below for Langston in Harlem, an innovative theater piece in concert that explores the Harlem Renaissance world of renowned poet Langston Hughes set to the music of Walter Marks.

Using the poet's own words, Langston in Harlem offers audiences a musical journey into the life of this powerful literary figure, who, as a Black, gay man, became the voice of his people despite living in a society that sought to silence and shun him. This portrait is made more vivid and expressive by fusing Langston's words with the music of the period; jazz, blues, gospel, ragtime, boogie, afro-Cuban, and Yoruba chant.

This exciting show features songs with Langston's immortal poems set to music -"The Weary Blues," "Jukebox Love Song," "The Negro Speaks of Rivers," and "Harlem" ("A Dream Deferred").

Featuring Brenda Braxton, Brandon Victor Dixon, Jeremy Collier, Garfield Hammonds, David Jackson, Anastacia McCleskey, Jasmine Overbaugh, Nattalyee Randall, Clyde Voce, and Virginia Woodruff.

Langston in Harlem is produced by The Classical Theater of Harlem and directed by Jerry Dixon.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54/54/54 - MAY 4 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

54 Songs. 54 Singers. 54 Seconds Each.

Don't miss one of 54 Below's most legendary shows! Come witness the longest setlist in 54 Below's history as 54 singers perform 54-second versions of their favorite songs, ranging from musical theatre, to pop, to originals, and everything in between.

Featuring PJ Adzima, Justin Albinder, Jarrod Allan, Robyn Adele Anderson, Courtney Bassett, Jack Boice, Sharon Catherine Brown, Tiger Brown, Rachael Burke, David Burtka, Leana Rae Concepcion, Lila Coogan, Sofia Durante, Brandon Ellis, Meghan Fitton, Kasie Gasparini, Blair Goldberg, Lisa Graye, Darius Harper, Audrey Hayes, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Jackie Hoffman, Timothy Huang, Kimberly Immanuel, Claude Jay, Nico Juber, Jayson Kerr, Andrew Kober, Angel Lin, Colleen Litchfield, Eli Mayer, Ian McConnell, Vaibu Mohan, John-Andrew Morrison, McLean Peterson, Meghan Picerno, Billy Recce, Morgan Reilly, Julia Rhea, Ana Riley-Portal, Daniel Sampson, Laura Shoop, Jessie Shelton, Alexandra Silber, Becca Suskauer, Viet Vo, Douglas Widick, Spiff Wiegand, Mara Wilson, Kara Young, Teddy Yudain, Nancy Zamit, and more to be announced!

Swings: Ben Knight, Sara Beth Knight, Alessandra Mendez, and Tom Packman

Musical direction/production by Ben Caplan.

Hosted/produced/directed by Philip Romano.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE LIMELITERS - MAY 5 AT 7:00 PM

The Limeliters launched their career in 1960 at San Francisco's famous Hungry I and soon emerged as one of the dominant voices of the early 60's folk music scene.

Time Magazine summed up their appeal with the following memorable quote: "If the button down scrubbed looking Kingston Trio are the undergraduates of big-time folk singing, The Limeliters are the faculty."

Over the course of the next six decades, The Limeliters have never deviated from the fabulous sound that they pioneered. Combining beloved, timeless folk songs with new tunes, arranged in the classic style, current members Andy Corwin, Daniel Boling, and Steve Brooks - all three of whom are award winning songwriters in their own right - remain as exciting an act as the genre has produced.

Now more than ever, the surging vocals, thrilling harmony, and screwball humor of this unique trio continue to earn them their title as "The 'Fabulous' Limeliters." www.limeliters.com.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JAVIER GARCIA: MEXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO! FEAT. MARIACHI REAL DE MEXICO - MAY 5 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

"...needs to be working today on [his] solo show...[he's] exciting, interesting, and [he] is ready"- BroadwayWorld

Javier Garcia is a Mexican singer and actor who is debuting his solo show Mexico Lindo y Querido at 54 Below. After many years of performing regionally in Southern California and Mexico, this promising artist is ready to take on New York City. Mexico Lindo y Querido will honor all the artists that have inspired him and made him the artist he is today. He will give you Spanish rock, soul, showtunes, and, of course, Mariachi music! Featuring Mariachi Real de Mexico.

Come celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Javier Garcia. It will be a night to remember!

Music direction by Darnell White

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Darius de Haas: MAISEL AND MORE! - MAY 6 AT 7:00 PM

Award-winning singer and actor, Darius de Haas (Rent, Kiss of the Spider Woman, the singing voice of Shy Baldwin on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") returns to 54 Below with a brand new show featuring the songs he sang and introduced (by Emmy-nominated songwriters Curtis Moore and Tom Mizer) as the singing voice of "Shy Baldwin" on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!" As "Maisel" launches into its 5th and final season Darius will take you on his personal musical journey with the show and also include songs and tributes to the great artists (Nat King Cole, Sam Cooke, Sarah Vaughan, Johnny Mathis) that inspired the character of Shy.

Special guests include Tom Mizer and other "Maisel" cast members TBA at a later date.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - MAY 6 & 27 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...Music direction by Ron Abel.

The performance on May 6 will feature Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, and more stars to be announced!

Stars to be announced for the May 27 performance!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jewelle Blackman: TOMORROW IS MY TURN, FEAT. Eva Noblezada & MORE! - MAY 7 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

After a sold-out 54 Below solo debut, Jewelle Blackman, Persephone in the hit musical Hadestown on Broadway, returns to the stage with a new show!

Join Jewelle Blackman in a celebration of torch songs from yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

Featuring Eva Noblezada, Vanessa Sears, and DeMone Seraphin.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! DIARY OF A PAYPHONE BY ALEXANDRA BELLHAVEN - MAY 7 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for a debut evening of Alexandra Bellhaven's newest work, Diary of a Payphone! This song cycle explores people's deep desire for intimacy through the context of phone calls. These solo numbers open a window into the lives of 11 characters as they have conversations surrounding grief, love and hope. Although these characters never meet, their stories tie together through the calls made on the payphone. Bring your laughter, bring your tears, and prepare for a night of discovery.

Featuring Kennen Butler, Jaiden Jones, Maggie Mackenzie,

Kindred Moore, Anthony Paredes, Talie Rau, Dori Rich, Isabelle Rose Moore, Keegan Sells, Lexi Weakley, and Maggie Wisniewski.

Written by Alexandra Bellhaven.

Music directed by Raban Brunner.

Produced by Brooke Sanders.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY KIDS FOR KINDNESS: A MUSICAL BENEFIT TO END BULLYING! - MAY 8 AT 7:00 PM

Featuring Broadway's youngest stars performing musical numbers from IT'S EASY! The Friend Strong Musical to benefit the Be A Friend Project, a nationwide organization of student 'Upstanders' working to save the lives of their bullied peers and build kinder communities.

The 8x BroadwayWorld Award-Winning show inspired the "for kids and by kids" non-profit when its debut junior cast in 2015 asked the playwrights, January Akselrad (composer, benefit director) and Jennifer Young (now BAFP Executive Director) for a way to carry the show's "speak up, reach out and be a friend" message off-stage. Internationally licensed, IT'S EASY! is not just a middle school musical; it is a middle school game-changer. Please join us for this uplifting and transformational evening with Broadway kids changing the world through song and kindness, and standing against bullying.

"A trailblazing musical that brings to the fore a nationwide epidemic of bullying and carries an uplifting, life-changing message of the role that each person can play in its solution."

~ The Freelance Star, Fredericksburg, Virginia

"It left an important message on me, that you should always be kind and respectful of others. Also, that you should respect people for who they are, not for who you think they should be... this play was not just great but important for everybody to see."

~ 4th Grader, Main Street School, Irvington, New York

Direction, music, & lyrics by January Akselrad. The evening's presenters include IT'S EASY! co-playwright Jennifer Young, who is Executive Director of the BAFP, and Teen Kindness Board member, Kimmie Edge. Co-MC's are musical theater teens, Aidan Duver and Jacob Morrell. The Sarah Jane Cion Group is conducted by Sarah Cion.

Broadway Kids include Audrey Bennett, Austin Elle Fisher, Titus Landegger, Alayna Marissa Martus, Jacob Morrell, Coleman Simmons, Addison Takefman, Jayden Theophile, and Samuel Li Weintraub.

BAFP Performers & Teen Kindness Board Members include Aidan Duver, Brielle Diaz Withers, and Mika Wurf.

Joined by conductor Sarah Cion on piano, Alec Safy on bass, Mike Camacho on drums, Eric Zolan on guitar, and Ben Rice on keyboard and synth.

$50-$75 cover charge ($56.50-$84 with fees). $125 premium seating ($139 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROSEN AND CARTER PRESENT: SOME LIKE IT CUT - TRUNK SONGS FROM SOME LIKE IT HOT FEAT. Marc Shaiman AND Scott Wittman - MAY 8 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

A new musical's creative path to Broadway is an incredibly winding road with many unexpected turns along the way. Often, as a result, some incredible gems of songwriting can be left on the side of the highway as the show evolves to no longer need them in spite of the fact that they are GREAT pieces of musical theatre magic!

Come join us for a look inside the musical journey of the smash hit new Broadway musical Some Like it Hot! Orchestrators Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter alongside the legendary songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman present a rare glimpse of the amazing songs that didn't quite fit the end result of the show, but nevertheless deserve to be heard in all their glory! It's possible that this will be the only time these hidden Shaiman/Wittman treasures will be realized in public so don't miss out!

Featuring TyNia Brandon, Ian Campayno, Casey Garvin, KJ Hippensteel, Abby Matsuaka, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchiono, Angie Schworer, Charles South, and Raena White.

$95 cover charge ($106 with fees). $145 premium seating ($161 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Andrew Kober: DO YOU LIKE THESE SONGS? - MAY 9 AT 7:00 PM

Andrew Kober, star of Beetlejuice, School of Rock, Hair, and Les Misérables, returns to 54 Below in a show titled by his 6-year-old son, Do You Like These Songs? Asking the only question that truly matters, Andrew will share stories and songs from his life and career spanning seven Broadway musicals, four summers at Shakespeare in the Park, and more than a dozen television series. Accompanied by musical director and fellow New Jersey dad, Matt Hinkley (SpongeBob Squarepants, Bandstand, Finding Neverland), Do You Like These Songs? will feature music from writers like Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Sondheim, and Billy Joel, as well as songs he's never had the nerve to sing on stage before. Andrew Kober and his band will bring a night of music and laughs, joined, as always, by a surprise group of Overqualified Backup Singers. It's guaranteed to be the most entertaining show below street level!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BENJAMIN MAIO MACKAY AND TATE SIMPSON - MAY 9 AT 9:30 PM

Direct from Australia and a month ahead of sharing the stage in tick, tick... BOOM!, Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson team up for their 54 Below debut in Musical Mates. After years of friendship and the recent opportunity to share the stage in RENT, BroadwayWorld Sydney Theatre Award nominee Benjamin (RENT, Great Detectives, Seussical, Cripple of Inishmaan) and rising Australian star Tate (RENT, tick, tick... BOOM!, Next to Normal) bring an electric and passionate energy to the stage.

Benjamin and Tate are thrilled to be in New York to share their stories and talent onstage with American audiences for the first time. With songs from Waitress, RENT, Wicked, and tick, tick... BOOM!, Benjamin and Tate deliver an unforgettable evening of friendship, stories, laughter and musical magic. Don't miss this exhibition of Australia's best talent.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Neil Berg'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY: A BENEFIT PERFORMANCE FOR MARQUIS STUDIOS - MAY 10 AT 7:00 PM

An All-Star Broadway Concert that you won't want to miss! Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway features dazzling Broadway stars performing hits from Broadway musicals such as The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Fiddler on the Roof, Motown: The Musical, and Jekyll & Hyde. Join us at 54 Below for an evening of songs to benefit Marquis Studios, an arts education nonprofit serving public schools throughout New York City.

The event will also feature a pre-show Cocktail Hour with food and drinks provided by the culinary team at 54 Below. Please note that entry to the Cocktail Hour is reserved for Benefactor and Patron tier ticket holders.

General Admission entry for the show only will begin at 6:30 pm.

For information about ticket levels, click here.

TOM MCGUIRE: A BRONX ACCENT FROM BRUSSELS - TRIBUTE TO THE Frank Sinatra SONGBOOK - MAY 10 AT 9:30 PM

Tom McGuire, veteran crooner on Belgian national TV in "The Voice Senior" and longtime resident in Brussels, makes his 54 Below solo concert debut in A Bronx Accent From Brussels. Despite living in cosmopolitan Brussels for decades, Tom still has his accent from growing up in the Bronx in the 1950s and 60s. On his return visit to New York City, Tom pays tribute to The Frank Sinatra Songbook while also crooning a few gems of world jazz in French and Italian. Latin-Grammy award-winning pianist Baden Goyo leads his international quartet in jazz accompaniment. Punctuated by a worldly sense of humor, Tom's brand-new show celebrates the enduring appeal of Sinatra swing, songs for lovers, and an enchanting Bronx accent.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MOMOLOGUES THE MUSICAL - MAY 11 & 12 AT 7:00 PM

MOMologues The Musical is based on the hit comedy series seen worldwide - offering moms of all ages a night out to celebrate and laugh at the toughest job you'll ever love. It's moms' night out so let's leave the kids at home! Adults 18 and over only.

Creator Lisa Rafferty has assembled a talented team of composers and lyricists, who wrote twelve funny and touching songs, from having your first baby to sending your first off to college.

These include the 'Advice Overload' you hear while pregnant, 'Playground' about picking up mom friends at the park, 'Everything Sounds Better in a Christmas Letter' - don't we know it? - and 'Show Up, Shut Up, Pay Up,' sardonic advice for life with teenagers.

Two shows only, leading into Mother's Day weekend - a great gift for MOMS!

Featuring Jackie Burns, Karla Mosley, Libby Servais, Q Smith, and Rachel Zatcoff.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ARKAI, FEAT. SPIDERHORSE & MORE! - MAY 11 AT 9:30 PM

Join us for a special Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month celebration featuring the awe-inspiring music of award-winning electroacoustic violin/cello duo ARKAI in their 54 Below debut! Experience popular classics like 'Sun and Moon' and 'Blackbird' like never before alongside electrifying ARKAI originals in an unforgettable musical journey. They are joined by world-champion beatbox duo, SPIDERHORSE, for a genre-defying, one-night only musical experience unlike any other.

ARKAI is an award-winning electroacoustic duo that has inspired audiences around the world through their genre-defying string music. Graduates of The Juilliard School, their past engagements have included performances at The MET, Joe's Pub, City Winery, Rockwood Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Musikfest, Jazz Aspen, Chateau Marmont, Carnegie Hall and TED. Recent highlights include opening for Oscar and Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste at NYC's Javits Center.

Featuring Chris Celiz and Gene Shinozaki (world-champion beatbox duo SPIDERHORSE), and Wen-Ting Wu on drums.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS GIRLBOSS ANTHEMS, FEAT. CAROLINA RIAL & MORE! - MAY 12 AT 9:30 PM

"You Oughta Know." "Running Up That Hill." "Wannabe."

What do these songs have in common? ICONIC WOMEN. We are proud to bring the music of show-stopping women from many generations from Amy Winehouse to Shania Twain to Taylor Swift to the 54 Below stage. So you better put some R-E-S-P-E-C-T on our name and show up! Join a cast of aspiring Broadway and pop performers for a night to remember. Produced and directed by Sejal Joshi and Max Rosenfeld, Girlboss Anthems will be a celebration of our most beloved female icons in music. Join us for a night of good times, cause us Girls Just Wanna Have Fun! Music direction by Jorden Amir.

Featuring Kate Coffey, Sejal Joshi, Jetta Juriansz, Gina Lardi, Sophia Orihuela, Devi Peot, Carolina Rial, Jenna San Antonio, Avery Schaar, Madisen Schenk, Jillian Michelle Smith, Alaina Surgener, Nadia Wilemski, Samantha Yakaitis, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Burt Bacharach: HIS STORY, HIS SONGS - A TRIBUTE! FEAT. Lisa Howard & MORE - MAY 13 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Burt Bacharach won three Oscars, six Grammys, and an Emmy. A measure of his influence is the fact that his songs are associated with more than 1,000 recording artists. In the U.S. alone, he had 73 top 40 hits. Writing mostly with lyricist Hal David, Burt Bacharach was an extraordinary talent who left us on February 8th at the age of 94. But his music lives on...

Here, at 54 Below, we will honor Mr. Bacharach with this special evening devoted to his story and his songs. This concert event will star a galaxy of musical theater and nightclub stars gathered together to perform Mr. Bacharach's timeless hits, including "Anyone Who Had a Heart," "I'll Never Fall in Love Again," "Close to You," "I Say a Little Prayer," "Walk on By," and so many others!

The Burt Bacharach tribute concert will be produced, directed, written, and hosted by NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major musical theater concert events that have been performed all over the world. He has produced, written and directed concerts for Michael Feinstein, but his perhaps best known as the creator, writer, director, and host of the landmark concert series Broadway by the Year for 21 years at New York's legendary The Town Hall. Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Lisa Howard, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Jenny Lee Stern, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW - MAY 13 AT 9:30 PM

"I want to play a game....a Singing Game!"

Following its fall 2022 out-of-town tryout in Philadelphia, SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw comes live and in concert to 54 Below before its Off-Broadway opening this fall! Created & produced by Cooper Jordan (Dex! A Killer Musical); Book by Zoe Ann Jordan (Virtuoso NYCHFF); Music & lyrics by Anthony De Angelis & Patrick Spencer (An Axemas Story).

Directed by Tony Award® winner Stephanie Rosenberg, this musical in concert is not be missed! Featuring the new musical's hit songs "Saw Right Through," "I want to play a game," "Pig in a Wig," "Filthy Things," and many more.

Featuring Sarah Kathleen Adams as Amanda/Alli/Jigsaw, Jack O'Brien as Adam, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BLACK WRITERS SHOWCASE: VOLUME 2 - MAY 14 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Welcome to the next volume of the Black Writers Showcase - the newest addition to the Make Them Hear You concert series here at 54 Below! We're continuing our journey highlighting and giving space to Black creatives by showcasing up-and-coming Black writers in the city. They'll be sharing their writing journey with us, premiering new pieces, and revisiting older works. Produced by Keisha Gilles and series creator Pier Lamia Porter, join us as we bring you more of the fiercest emerging Black voices in the area.

Featured writers include Jaime Cepero, Bobby Daye and Monica Patton, Lawrence Dandridge, Edward W. Hardy, J. Quinton Johnson, Joriah Kwamé, Dahlak Leon, Patrick Phillips, April Rochon, Christian Thompson and Maria Wirries, Germono Toussaint, and Stanley Wayne Mathis.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BEST OF BROADWAY! A CCM CELEBRATION, FEAT. Blaine Alden Krauss, Max Clayton, & MORE - MAY 14 AT 9:30 PM

It's the ultimate show tune extravaganza!

America's very first musical theater program was created at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music over fifty years ago. Ever since the program's first graduate (Tony Award® nominee Pamela Myers, Class of '69) took Broadway by storm CCM grads have headed to New York City to tread the boards on Broadway.

Join producer/host Scott Coulter and a bevy of Broadway's greatest voices as they pay tribute to Broadway's greatest songs. CCM grads scheduled to appear include Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street), Max Clayton (The Music Man), Jason Graae (Forever Plaid), Blaine Alden Krauss (Hamilton), Jessica Hendy (Walking with Bubbles), and more.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: SAMMY'S BOWERY FOLLIES - MAY 15 AT 7:00 PM

Welcome to Sammy's Bowery Follies, a new romantic musical comedy about a famous nightclub on the Lower East Side of New York City from 1934-1970.

Written by Sharon Barnett in tribute to her father, the beloved MC at Sammy's for 22 years, this show captures the ambiance of a rare Shangri-La melting pot where classes and races mixed, and top stars of the day, tourists, and locals alike gathered nightly to revel in the atmosphere created by the outrageous cast of characters both on stage- and in the audience!

The show follows Barney Marks, who returns from World War II to follow his dream of being a New York City performer. His journey from the USO lands him behind the scenes of Sammy's- where real life and on stage life collide to provide us with a heartwarming story filled with drama, romance, and colorful characters. Add a rousing score spanning musical styles from the 1920s to the 1940s, and you have Sammy's Bowery Follies, a musical love letter to show business and the famous nightclub that was a historical piece of the fabric of New York nightlife.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANOTHER OPENING, ANOTHER DEBUT! BROADWAY DEBUTS OF THE 2022-2023 SEASON, FEAT. Caroline Innerbichler & MORE - MAY 15 AT 9:30 PM

Every year new faces join the Broadway community. Whether it took them 8 auditions or they were picked out from a national casting call, getting that magical phone call is something they will never forget.

Listen up and meet the new faces appearing on the 41 stages as fairytale characters, students, and even rockstars! Some join their show Off Broadway or out-of-town, transferring from Chicago, Boston, or even London. Other shows open fresh on Broadway. Nevertheless, each actor has a unique path to the moment they finally get to step onto a Broadway stage. So everybody join us at 54 Below as we cheer for the amazing and landmark 2022-2023 season of Broadway debuts!

Featuring Tristen Buettel, Jonathan Christopher, Caroline Innerbichler, Michael Iskander, Marina Kondo, Melanie La Barrie, Tatiana Lofton, Anthony Michael Lopez, Jake Pedersen, and Alex Prakken.

Musical direction by Drew Wutke.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

David Yazbek AND THE BLUDGEONEERS - MAY 16 AT 7:00 PM

Before he was a Tony®, Grammy and Emmy award winning composer and writer, David Yazbek was (and still is) a groundbreaking performer and recording artist whom The New York Times calls "A daredevil juggler catching spiked pins in the traveling carnival of his imagination."

He and his world-class band are back after 3 years to play some new songs from his upcoming album, some older stuff and some stuff from his Broadway musicals with the help of Norbert Leo Butz.

$85 cover charge ($95 with fees). $135 premium seating ($150 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND! - MAY 16 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

West Covina is coming to NYC!

Join us at 54 Below for a quirky night of music, zany hijinks, and a whole bunch of laughs as we celebrate the humor and truth behind the music of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and Rachel Bloom. Come get silly with J. Giachetti & Aly Marie Mazzie (co-directors) as we hop on this oversized pretzel of musical theatre parodies with this star-studded cast. We'll be belting out the hits you know and love like "You Stupid Bitch," "Let's Generalize About Men," "Face Your Fears," "A Diagnosis," and so much more!

Co-produced by J. Giachetti & Aly Marie Mazzie

Featuring Sami Blake, Mayah Lourdes Burke, Flynn Byun, Clara Charles, Jen Chia, Emma Dahlin, Madison Deadman, Alexandra Rose DeAngelis, JQ Hennessy, J. Giachetti, Jacob Tyler Kent, Aly Marie Mazzie, David Medina, Brenna Patzer, Corrieanne Stein, and Shelly Lynn Walsh.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Morgan Reilly: THRIVING - MAY 17 AT 7:00 PM

Morgan Reilly is 30 years old. The last time she did a solo show, she was 25 and convinced she had her entire life mapped out. In the past five years, that route has taken more turns than a broken GPS.

She moved over 11 times (she counted), gave up performing to bartend at a restaurant in her hometown when Broadway shut down on her birthday, went viral on TikTok for impersonating riffing animals (yes, really), and somehow made her Broadway, national tour, and Vegas debuts in the Tony Award®-winning Freestyle Love Supreme, having never freestyled in front of people before.

Morgan is going to unpack it all, from the infamous summer of 2018 to the origin of her nickname, Hummingbird, and everything that's led to the beginning of a brand new decade. She is 30, flirty, and, indeed, thriving. Music direction by James Sampliner.

Featuring Tyler Conroy, Joey Contreras, Julian Diaz-Granados, Mia Gerachis, Keirsten Hodgens, Adelaide James, Jake McKenna, and Dizzy SenZe.

Joined by Shannon Molly Flynn, Taylor Scott, and The Nice Guys (Brad Bailey, Trevor Brown, and Eddy Marshall).

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JEANNETTE: THE MUSICAL, STARRING Ari Afsar & MORE! - MAY 17 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for the re-imagined, pop-Broadway story of Jeannette: The Musical, telling the story of Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress in 1917 (years before the 19th Amendment). In an unforgettable celebration of America's most produced playwright Lauren Gunderson, Ari Afsar (songwriter on Sony's Lyle, Lyle Crocodile), and playwright and professor Jordan Ealey, experience the Sony Broadway album Songs from the Musical Jeannette like never before! Instead of a simple biography, Jeannette: The Musical explores the very meaning of heroism, feminism, and activism with three women with three different intersectional perspectives and identities playing the title role.

What does it mean for a Black woman, a white woman, and a queer Asian women to tell Jeannette's story? How do we engage her queerness, her defiance, and, ultimately, her admission that the 19th Amendment prioritizes the lives of white women, rather than all women? Is her story even worth telling? Do we need heroes from the past or do we need to be the heroes we so long for, or both? With rich contemporary politics and comedy, luscious and invigorating music, Jeannette: The Musical asks us to understand the past and challenge the present in order for us to move forward. Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Erin Ortman and Sheela Ramesh (SIX, Moulin Rouge!, Almost Famous), who will also be serving as music director.

Starring Ari Afsar, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Adam Hyndman, Andrea Prestinario, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Cindy Tsai, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DETRA THOMAS - MAY 18 AT 7:00 PM

Detra Thomas, whose inspirational story was featured in Humans of New York in 2022, is making her 54 Below concert debut! She has been a New York City resident for eight years and has performed at multiple venues in Brooklyn and Manhattan. After her first two shows at Hill Country BBQ in Brooklyn, she has performed at Connelly's Pub and Jalopy Theater in Red Hook. She wrote, produced, and starred in a one-woman play at the TaDa Theater in Manhattan, and performed a series of shows at Mary O's pub in the Lower East Side, as well as a return to Hill Country in 2022. Backed by a five piece band, her show is a captivating and engaging mixture of songs and story telling that invites audiences along on a compelling journey.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Regina Spektor: OFF THE RADIO - MAY 18 AT 9:30 PM

Regina Spektor will not appear at this performance.

"You've got time"... to join us at 54 Below as we pay tribute to the queen of indie-pop herself, Regina Spektor. Follow us, ballad by ballad as we explore the Grammy nominated lyrics and poetry of one of folks greatest songwriters. Featuring songs like, "On The Radio," "Eet," "Samson," and so many more; come hang out with Aly Marie Mazzie (producer) & this stellar group of artists as we sing the songbook of one of the music industry's most self-made women.

Featuring Sami Blake, Mayah Lourdes Burke, Laura Casertano, Megan Derbick, Cheslee Duke, Bella Faye, Victoria Gullo, Aly Marie Mazzie, Laura Renee Mehl, Brenna Patzer, Brennen Savon, Evie Shuckman, Danielle Standifer, Gina Teschke, and Jae Weit.

Music direction by Emily Goggin.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Amanda King PRESENTS ELLA THE EARLY YEARS - MAY 19 AT 7:00 PM

Before she became the First Lady of Song, Ella Fitzgerald was a young girl with a dream and determination who overcame extraordinary odds. Acclaimed chanteuse and music historian Amanda King shares Ella Fitzgerald's origins, inspirations, and music from the 1930s era and her time with the Chick Webb Orchestra in ELLA The Early Years, a swinging show of song and history!

A classic chanteuse who performs standards and jazz, Amanda King has been hailed by The New York Times critic Stephen Holden as one of the nightclub world's "exceptional rising talents" and is a repeat performer at the Mabel Mercer Cabaret Convention. Combined with her band of unparalleled jazz musicians, ELLA The Early Years is a heartwarming, joy-filled musical celebration of an American icon by a voice that was born to sing Fitzgerald!

Joined by Caili O'Doherty on piano, Noah Garabedian on bass, and Jerome Jennings on drums.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Sue Matsuki | BUT BEAUTIFUL: A TRIBUTE TO Julie Wilson - MAY 19 AT 9:30 PM

Join us for Sue Matsuki's tribute to her mentor and friend of 18 years, the Broadway, TV, movie, and cabaret icon, Julie Wilson. Personally chosen by Julie to be the first recipient of the Julie Wilson Award bestowed by the Mabel Mercer Foundation, Sue will share beautiful, real stories about her close relationship with the Grand Dame of Cabaret while singing a program of Julie's signature tunes. Songs will include "I'm Gonna Live 'Til I Die," "Send in the Clowns," "Miss Otis Regrets," a Billie Holiday tune or two (Julie's favorite singer), and, of course, "But Beautiful." Please join us for what will be a very special evening for this very special woman, a mother and mentor to so many in cabaret.

This show, and Sue, were picked as one of the top "75 Pop & Jazz Albums, Shows and Festivals coming this Fall" by The New York Times!

"Each song is based on a chosen point of view, devoid of extraneous frills or gestures. There are times when I absolutely love what I do. This is one of them." - Sue Matsuki, Backstage

Featuring musical director/arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums.

Directed by Lina Koutrakos.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DIVA WORSHIP WITH THE NEW YORK CITY GAY MEN'S CHORUS - MAY 20 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Members of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus (NYCGMC) once again hit the 54 Below stage for one night only with a brand new cabaret show and fundraiser! Hosted by Temple Grandé and Gigi St. Croix, Diva Worship is all about celebrating the great musical divas of pop, rock, and beyond! So many LGBTQ+ folks have been inspired by great performers - and some deeply devoted - so this is our love letter to the women and femmes that paved their way in music.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the NYCGMC.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra! - MAY 20 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 500 major concerts all over the world.

Produced, written, directed, & hosted by Scott Siegel.

Stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALONE: A NEW MUSICAL BY JOHN ERTMAN & JOSEPH MATHUSEK, FEAT. Taylor Iman Jones & MORE! - MAY 21 AT 7:00 PM

Join us at 54 Below for a roaring evening featuring the songs of John Ertman and Joseph Mathusek in Alone: A New Musical! A high school friend group becomes the center of their small-town gossip chain after a summer romance goes awry. In an unforgettable introduction to Broadway's next generation of stars, experience a coming-of-age story with music like you've never heard before! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced by Picardee Productions and Penny for Thought Productions, with direction by Susanna Wolk (& Juliet, Waitress national tour) and music direction by Patrick B. Phillips (Once Upon A One More Time, "Only Murders In The Building").

Featuring Ellis Gage, Taylor Iman Jones, Remy Laifer, Sarah-Anne Martinez, Zachary Noah Piser, Kim Onah, and more stars to be announced!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RACHEL HANDMAN & Keve Wilson: SIS! BOOM! BAH! - MAY 21 AT 9:30 PM

Returning to 54 Below for a 7th time by popular demand! When Rachel Handman (violin-The Music Man) and Keve Wilson (oboe- Company) first met at The Rink in Hyde Park, NY, they were 12 years old, fearless, and full of ambition. Fast forward through the years and this violin and oboe duo pushes the boundaries of musical genre - fusing classical virtuosity with the spontaneity of a bluegrass band, the electricity of a rock concert, and the familiarity of the American Songbook.

Rachel spent a year in Bolivia, performing string quartets by day and in Bolivian bars by night. Keve traveled to Europe as oboist with the Absolute Ensemble and learned how to Irish jig like a fiddler. Thirty years, one hot band, and hundreds of performances later, the two are taking what traditional classical instruments can do to the next level, not to mention weaving hilarious tales of their lifelong friendship between numbers.

Individually, they have recorded and/or performed with Bruce Springsteen, Ray Charles, Mary J. Blige, Natalie Merchant and more, and have played in numerous Broadway orchestras.

They are joined by the hottest rhythm section in NYC... Hidayat Honari, guitar, Marc Schmied, bass, and Mike Ramsey, drums.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS SHUFFLE ALONG, FEAT. John-Andrew Morrison, Major Attaway, & MORE! - MAY 22 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

The performance at 7pm will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Enjoy the songs that kickstarted the Harlem Renaissance as 54 Below celebrates the legacy of 1921's Shuffle Along, the first all-Black Broadway musical sensation, on the 102nd anniversary of its first performance on the Great White Way! Join us as we go back to the Jazz Age with a swinging concert designed to make you shake, shimmy, and shuffle along to Noble Sissle and Eubie Blake's groundbreaking score. With songs like "I'm Just Wild About Harry," "Love Will Find a Way," "In Honeysuckle Time," and "I'm Just Simply Full of Jazz," you'll see why the show catapulted the careers of Josephine Baker, Adelaide Hall, Florence Mills, and more-and provided the soundtrack to the Roaring Twenties. Don't miss this unforgettable celebration of Black Broadway artistry, both past and present. Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Caseen Gaines (author of When Broadway Was Black).

Hosted by Noble Sissle, Jr.

Featuring Major Attaway, Phillip Attmore, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Afra Hines, James Jackson, Jr., John Manzari, Kimberly Marable, John-Andrew Morrison, Lance Roberts, Chelsea Lee Williams, and more stars to be announced!

7pm performance: $60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm performance: $50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Matthew Scott: THE JESUS YEAR - MAY 23 AT 7:00 PM

Matthew Scott, a five-time Broadway veteran of An American In Paris, Sondheim On Sondheim, and Jersey Boys, returns by popular demand with The Jesus Year. Having just become a new father himself, Matt looks for guidance from a long-lost letter his father wrote to him and his brothers advising them about everything from love and marriage to manhood and parenting. With music direction by Vadim Feichtner, this hilarious, moving, and deeply personal show includes songs by Billy Joel, Paul McCartney, Cat Stevens, William Finn, and others!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT BY Chase Peacock AND Jessica De Maria, FEAT. Christine Dwyer & MORE! - MAY 23 AT 9:30 PM

"Chase and Jessica have a knack for writing incredibly melodic music and they also have such a penchant for interesting, unexpected stories. It is always a treat to see what new tricks they have up their sleeves."-Freddie Ashley, Actor's Express

From housewife to hero, Marie Baker, her gang, and one infamous pair of guns took the country for a year-long ride that would make headlines. Notoriously leaving the men she robbed with their pants down, one woman's vigilante quest for vengeance quickly becomes so much more. Set against the economic and racial disparity of 1930s Miami and inspired by true events, The Pretty Pants Bandit shines a light on very present issues through the vintage lens of the golden age of the American Gangster. This wholly original pop-rock musical from budding creative team Chase Peacock (Broadway's American Idiot) and Jessica De Maria (NYMF selection 2015) in concert will feature a six-piece band and an eleven-person cast bringing this unbelievable story and twenty-three musical theatre bops to life.

Featuring Jack Baugh IV, Quentin Avery Brown, Christine Dwyer, Bradley Gibson, Brian Charles Johnson, Carla Angeline Mongado, Xavier Reyes, and Tiffany Renee Thompson.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COME CELEBRATE WITH Marilyn Maye - MAY 24 - 27 & 29 - 31 AT 7:00 PM

Join Marilyn Maye and her band for a "marvelous" celebration in honor of her 95th birthday!

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Marilyn is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home at 54 Below to share this very special milestone with her favorite fans.

A theatrical legend with the power to "melt the heart of the most hardened cynics" (The New York Times), Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, "no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy" (Opera News).

$90-$100 cover charge ($100.50-$111.50 with fees). $145-$155 premium seating ($161-$172 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS 2000S TV - MAY 24 AT 9:30 PM

Broadway's brightest stars celebrate TV in the 2000s in an evening of your favorites! Get ready to hear all the hits, including "Determinate" (Lemonade Mouth), "They Just Keep Movin the Line" ("Smash"), "It Was a Shit Show," ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), and many more. Featuring an all-star cast, this is one concert no music fan should skip!

Featuring Catherine Ariale, Alex Branton, Cara Rose DiPietro, Steven Douglas, Jahir Hipps, Khailah Johnson, Kyra Kennedy, Samantha Lucas, Quinn Allyn Martin, Georgia Mendes, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BARBIE - MAY 25 AT 9:30 PM

Back by popular demand! Come on, 54 Below, let's go party! Join us for a magical evening celebrating songs from the Barbie™ movie-musicals of the 2000s and 2010s. Get ready to hear some hidden gems of the "princess catalogue," including songs from Barbie™ as the Princess and the Pauper, Barbie™ as the Island Princess, Barbie™ and the Diamond Castle, and more! Wear your most fabulous bedazzled outfit, grab a tiara, and meet us at Broadway's Supper Club for a night of glitter-tastic fun! Produced by Jillian Michelle Smith.

Featuring Regina Brown, Emma Dahlin, Lois Ellise, Callie Henrysen, Alyssa Jaffe, Sejal Joshi, Anna Chase Lanier, Ashley Oviedo, Brenna Patzer, Teah Renzi, Jillian Michelle Smith, Sasha Spitz, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARGOT SERGENT: THE Edith Piaf LEGACY- FRENCH CLASSICS FROM 1930S PARISIAN CABARET - MAY 26 AT 9:30 PM

This Parisian Cabaret Revival features Margot Sergent, an acclaimed Parisian born cabaret singer, actress, and harpist who sang her way up from Parisian clubs to prestigious venues such as Olympia, almost mirroring the career path of Edith Piaf.

On the encouragement of mentors, she then attended the prestigious Berklee College of Music to nourish her passion for jazz, and was trained by renowned masters Ed Tomassi and Maggie Scott (former mentors of Diana Krall and Esperanza Spalding).

Making a splash in New York City, Margot Sergent will take you by storm with her infectious passion and dedication to French chansons and torch ballads in the unforgettable French legacy of Parisian Cabaret storytelling. Her voice enriched with emotion, Margot distills the essence of each lyric, weaving together a greater narrative. Margot is, without a doubt, the preeminent ambassador of Piaf's legacy at this time.

This enchanting show is not one to be missed. Allow yourself to be transported in time to the sonic worlds of "La Vie en Rose," "Non, je ne regrette rien," "l'Hymne à l'Amour," and other jewel songs that revolutionized the cabaret genre and made Piaf, Trenet, and Aznavour some of the greatest singer-storytellers of all time.

Joined by Pat Brennan on guitar, Marco Panascia on bass, and Linus Wyrsch on clarinet.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED - MAY 28 AT 7:00 PM

We're Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with Music Direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That's Good!

Special guests include Ramona Mallory and Lucia Spina.

Starring Michelle Dowdy, Rona Figueroa, Henry Gainza, Evan Harrington, Rob Maitner, and Thom Christopher Warren.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS SONGS FOR CHANGE - MAY 28 AT 9:30 PM

Join us for 54 Sings Songs for Change! This evening will feature songs written and performed to comment on and spark societal changes. Songs will be performed that speak on relevant topics, from racial justice to climate change and more, from "American Idiot" to "Make Them Hear You" to "Let the Sunshine In."

This powerful night will include songs from artists ranging from Sara Bareilles to Michael Jackson! Be inspired by the music that has and continues to use words and imagery to fight for a greater cause.

Produced and directed by Malaikia "Lake" Sims-Winfrey (she/her), with music direction by Jaelyn Alexander (she/her).

Featuring Esteban Arias, Olamide Asanpaola, Mal Boyd-Gouveia, Cecily Dionne Davis, Hannah Ellowitz, Jaylan Evans, Jordan Griffey, Mason Henning, Nathan Keffer, Gabe Lemus, Sarah Alice Liddy, Mars, Dariana Mullen, Sayo Oni, Ben Piché, Alex Pouloutides, Lathan Roberts, Jae Weit, D'Kaylah Unique Whitley, Sidney Nicole Wilson, and Alyssa Wray.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Kelly Clarkson - MAY 29 AT 9:30 PM

Kelly Clarkson will not appear at this performance.

Since her "American Idol" win, Kelly Clarkson has released top chart songs year after year. The best songs to belt out in the shower and in the car and now on the 54 Below stage. 54 Sings Kelly Clarkson will feature a set list filled with some of your favorites, including "Since U Been Gone," "Breakaway," "Moment Like This," "Whole Lotta Woman," and so many more.

Featuring Blu, Kate Coffey, F Michael Haynie, Sage Jepson, Kristina Leopold, Aubrey Matelon, Claire McConnell, Lora Mouna, Kayla Pecchioni, Moana Poyer, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Kristina Walz, and Alyssa Wray.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RASHAD MCPHERSON: SONGS FOR THE SUMMER - MAY 30 AT 9:30 PM

Rashad McPherson makes his 54 Below solo debut with a night of feel-good tunes just in time for summer! Rashad, a multi-talented Berklee-trained musician, composer, and music director, is new to the theater community. He made his debut as a music arranger alongside Jason Michael Webb with the world premiere of Bayard Rustin: Inside Ashland at the People's Light Theater, which was written and directed by Steven H. Broadnax, III.

Rashad is no stranger to the stage at 54 Below, having recently arranged and music directed a 6-show residency for Ms. Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls, The Color Purple). Join Rashad, his band, and singers for a summer night of feel-good music, fun, love, and inspiration.

Joined by Elliot Aguilar on background vocals, Crystal Fauntleroy on background vocals, Jovaughn "Jay" Forsythe on electric and moog bass, Tyneshia Hill on background vocals, AJ Jagannath on guitar, Kareem Matcham on keys, and Chauncey Matthews on background vocals, and Sandchell St. Fleur on drums.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAKE 'EM LAUGH: SONGS, PARODIES, AND COMEDY - MAY 31 AT 9:30 PM

Join us for a night of humor, silliness, and all-around good times as we celebrate the power of comedy. Featuring original comedy songs, parodies, and impressions, Make 'Em Laugh will surely leave you rolling on the floor. The evening will include Broadway stars, social media sensations, and theater performers of all kinds who share just one goal: to Make 'Em Laugh. You won't want to miss this night of delightful nonsense and artful antics. Produced by Dara Weinstein, with music direction by Ashley Grace Ryan.

Featured writers/performers include Kayleigh Birch, Caitlin Cook, Ashley DiLorenzo, Julia Duffy, Ashley Everhart, Isabel Grace, Max Heitmann, Brett Klock, Erica Molfetto, Lora Mouna, Sayo Oni, Carly Post, Dara Weinstein, Hannah Lauren Wilson, and more stars to be announced!

Additional writers include Preston Max Allen, James Stryska, Amber Swab, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

