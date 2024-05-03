NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY! Will Celebrate 30 Years of Musical Theatre History At 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present Now That's What I Call Broadway, the newest edition of the hit series celebrating Broadway's favorite musical theater moments and performances. Now That's What I Call Broadway! at 54 Below brings you everyone's favorite hits from Tony Award- winning shows of the past 30 years performed by Broadway veterans and Manhattan's rising stars.

Produced by Puaseisei Patu-Tanielu and Ethan Harpole, the show features fan-favorite numbers from Waitress, 9 to 5, Pippin, The Wild Party, and more.

Music direction by Wes D'Alelio, with Josh Roberts on drums, Sam Swinnerton on bass, and JT Cambria on guitar. Now That's What I Call Broadway guarantees a memorable experience for Broadway lovers new and old. Bring your friends or come meet new ones as you dine, laugh, and defy gravity alongside Broad- way entertainment. Don't miss this opportunity for a night you won't forget!

Featuring Kaelee Albritton (National tours of Hairspray and Legally Blonde) Rickens Anantua (Gun & Powder at Paper Mill Playhouse) Olivia Lacie Andrews (Chicago national tour) Ryan Byrne (Pippin at Playhouse on Park) Wes D'Alelio (music assistant for Gun & Powder at Paper Mill Playhouse) Sydney Kamel (Riders to the Sea at Off Brand Opera) Gabriel Kearns (Hairspray national tour) Liisi LaFontaine (Dreamgirls and Moulin Rouge on the West End) Jaelle Laguerre (Annie national tour) Aaron James McKenzie (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical) Ricky Moyer (“American Idol”) Angel Sigala (New York, New York) Ayanna Nicole Thomas (How to Dance in Ohio).

Tickets

Now That's What I Call Broadway plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 31, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing un- paralleled audience experiences.It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both estab- lished and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an op- portunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musi- cals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography. Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and infor- mation at 54below.org.