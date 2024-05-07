MASKED THE MUSICAL To Be Presented At 54 Below In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will welcome stars from The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, and more to its stage in Masked the Musical on June 2 at 9:30pm.

Straight off The Book of Mormon national tour, writer and performer Tianna Davis will present a concert version of her original work, Masked: The Musical here at 54 Below! Recently shown at the Black Writer Showcase, Masked is a vibrant musical where cultures collide and love conquers all. We follow the heartwarming story of Ava, a strong-willed Caribbean girl, and Avi, a rebellious yet charming Indian boy, navigating the highs and lows of young love in an elite private high school. Set against the backdrop of cultural expectations, they must defy societal norms and stereotypes to find acceptance and understanding. There is no box that is too small. This new original work puts a kaleidoscope on how diversity, resilience, and love transcends boundaries.

Follow along with them on their journey through this new musical with direction by Michelle Ray [she/her] (The Book of Mormon national tour) and featuring a multi-talented cast, including Kristen Amanda Smith (Mean Girls) and many more! This concert is presented by Jamiel T Burkhart [he/him], in association with MilkyWay Theatre Company. Music direction and orchestrations by Mason Moss [he/him] (The Book of Mormon national tour).

Masked the Musical plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 2nd at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

