A WOMAN OF A CERTAIN RAGE by Kate Valentine to Premiere at Caveat

WOMAN OF A CERTAIN RAGE by Kate Valentine will premiere at Caveat on Tuesday May 21, 2024 9:30pm & Friday June 7, 2024 9:30PM.

A romp, a rant, a bloodletting, about living in a female body in the 21st century. A vivisection of the American medical system. Your Doctor is in and he has been diagnosed with white male privilege. Ms. Valentine is filling your prescription for dismantling the patriarchy! A darkly comedic one woman show by Kate Valentine

LOCATION: Caveat

21A Clinton Street, Manhattan, 10002

(212)-228-2100

TICKETS: $25 in advance/$30 at door

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-woman-of-a-certain-rage-tickets-879522514517

SHOWTIMES:

Written on performed by: Kate Valentine

Featuring Pearls Daily

Directed by Raquel Cion

Kate Valentine bio:

Kate Valentine is one of the instigators of the feminist neo-burlesque movement. The Va Va Voom Room was her weekly variety show running at the beloved cabaret space Fez Under Time Café in NYC. Her hilariously deadpan mistress of ceremonies character Miss Astrid traveled all over the globe entertaining audiences with her quick improvisational wit.

Concurrently, Ms. Valentine wrote and starred in many sketch comedy shows and directed and created works of experimental dance theatre. Directing credits include The Terrorism of Everyday Life, which won a Herald Angel Award at the Edinburgh Festival.

A Woman of a Certain Rage is her first full length solo show.

