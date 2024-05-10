Video: Talia Suskauer Performs 'Hot Patootie' Medley With the Skivvies

The performance took place at Chelsea Table + Stage on May 9, 2024.
Talia Suskauer recently joined The Skivvies (Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley) to perform a mashup of Saturday Night (Bay City Rollers), Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting) (Elton John), Hot Patootie (Bless My Soul) (The Rocky Horror Show), I Love Rock ’n’ Roll (Joan Jett & The Blackhearts), and Saturday in the Park (Chicago).
Jay Mack performed on drums.
