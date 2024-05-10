Rhonda Ross to Present THIS MAKES ME FEEL LIKE 'BEEEP' at Chelsea Table + Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Rhonda Ross in the empowering show “This Makes Me Feel Like ‘BEEEP': An Evening of Music and the Magic of Mindset” for three shows, June 13, June 20, and June 27, all Thursday evenings at 7:00 PM. Despite the fact that Rhonda is an Emmy-nominated actor, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and a motivational singer whose music, workshops, and retreats help thousands of people reach their potential, she is still mostly known for being the child of the legendary Diana Ross and Motown mogul Berry Gordy. In this special engagement, Rhonda opens up about her struggles with feeling overlooked and undervalued. She beautifully sings through her compelling story, sharing her unique perspective and insight with heart and humor. After hitting rock bottom, Rhonda finally looked within herself and found that the cause was her addiction to negative self-talk. This led her on a path to emotional balance and healing. She now inspires others to do the same. Tickets are $25-$85, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. The $85 premium seats include a meet and greet with the artist. A livestream option is available for $20 each. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

David Finkle of Back Stage wrote “Rhonda pieces together the portrait of a woman who understands herself and the complicated world in which she functions.” For Nitelife Exchange, Rob Lester raved “If you want to understand electricity, get yourself a seat anywhere Rhonda Ross performs!”

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theater bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage

