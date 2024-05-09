Comedy Trio The Tin Can Bros To Return To 54 Below in November With Their Newest Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present the return of the Tin Can Bros on November 12 at 7pm & 9:30pm. Tickets will go on sale to Patrons on Fri, May 10 at 12pm, Supporter+ and Club 54 on Mon, May 13 at 12pm, Supporters on Tues, May 14 at 12pm, Friends on Weds, May 15 at 12pm, and the General Public on Thurs, May 16 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here.

Following 4 sold out concerts, Tin Can Bros returns to 54 Below with their newest musical, This Could Be On Broadway, in concert! This Could Be On Broadway follows a tight-knit group of high school kids mounting The Matrix Musical, in a quirky exploration of what it means to be a theatre kid. Featuring music from Clark Baxtresser, TCBoB is a celebration of musical theatre and all its various styles. From golden-era softshoe tunes like “Body Language” to contemporary rock bangers like “Santa Fe” to ‘80s pump-up jams like “Professional,” this show offers something for all musical theatre lovers, whether you're a Rent-Head, an Anything Goes-Ho, or a Heathers-Hottie.

Featuring Bryce Charles, Esther Fallick, Lauren Lopez, Joey Richter, Brian Rosenthal, and more stars to be announced!

Music & lyrics by Clark Baxtresser. Book by Brian Rosenthal, Joey Richter, Corey Lubowich, & Lauren Lopez.

Directed by Corey Lubowich.

Orchestrations and music direction by Clark Baxtresser.

This Could Be On Broadway - From The Tin Can Bros plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 12 at 7pm & 9:30pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) – $62 (includes $7 in fees). Premiums are $166.50 (includes $16.50 in fees) – $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/TinCanBros. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

