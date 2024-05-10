MEMORIES - A Tribute To Barbra Streisand Comes to 54 Below Starring Sharon Owens

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Sharon Owens in Memories - A Tribute to Barbra Streisand on Wednesday, July 10th at 7pm. Sharon Owens, winner of Fox TV's "Performing As..." and star of ABC's hit show "The Next Best Thing", makes her 54 Below debut in "Memories: A Tribute to Barbra Streisand." This tribute takes you through over 50 years of Barbra Streisand's music career covering the classics such as "People," "Evergreen," "Don't Rain On My Parade," "The Way We Were," and many more. Sharon's uncanny resemblance in both voice and looks has earned her critical acclaim performing at venues across the country and all over the world. Don't miss this magical evening celebrating everyone's favorite Funny Girl.

Produced by Natalie Grillo.

Sharon Owens in Memories - A Tribute to Barbra Streisand plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, July 10th. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Sharon Owens

Sharon began her career as a Streisand Tribute for the multi-million dollar production show Legends in Concert. Her uncanny resemblance in both voice and looks propelled her career to the status of headlining in her own show Barbra and Frank, The Concert That Never Was. During her time impersonating Streisand, she won a national competition in 2005 on Fox TV called "Performing As..." as well as making it to the finals in 2007 of the ABC hit show "The Next Best Thing." She has performed for Access Hollywood, Extra, and has been seen in People magazine and TV guide as one of the best "impersonators" in the world.

Her incredible voice does mimic the sound of the incomparable Streisand style yet her voice as a solo artist, has a style all her own. She masters the American Songbook as well as sings her favorite standards of all time. She has her Master's degree from Chapman University and a BA from the University of South Florida.

