WE LOVE THE WINTER WEATHER: SONGS OF THE HOLIDAYS to Run at Birdland

Birdland Jazz Club will present the special evening “We Love the Winter Weather: Songs of the Season” – starring KT Sullivan, Jeff Harnar, Stacy Sullivan, and Todd Murray – on Monday, December 8 at 7 p.m.

The four award-winning New York favorites take the stage with music director and jazz virtuoso Jon Weber to present an eclectic and entertaining holiday cabaret including songwriters Irving Berlin, Tom Lehrer, Carol Hall, Danny Apolinar, and Mel Torme.

The seasonal spotlight shines musically on traditional favorite as well as on Peggy Lee and a "short attention span theater" retelling of the film classic White Christmas, with the quartet donning the roles of Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Vera Ellen, and Danny Kaye.

This show will send you out believing "It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year." There is a $30-50 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York. There is also a Livestream option available for $20.