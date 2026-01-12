Terri Dannenberg To Return To Don’t Tell Mama With Encore Performance Of EVERYTHING!

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Vocalist Terri Dannenberg will return to Don’t Tell Mama on Friday, February 20, at 7:00 p.m. with an encore performance of her solo cabaret debut, EVERYTHING! Seating begins at 6:15 p.m.

The program features songs by Irving Berlin, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Robert Lamm, Stephen Sondheim, Susan Werner, and others. Dannenberg will be joined by musical director and arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, with Skip Ward on bass and David Silliman on drums. The performance is directed by Lina Koutrakos.

Everything! previously played to sold-out audiences at Don’t Tell Mama in October, November, and December. The encore performance continues the show’s focus on storytelling through a mix of classic and contemporary songwriting.

Cover charge is $25 ($15 for MAC members), with a $20 food and beverage minimum per person, which must include two drinks. Food will be available. The venue is cash only; credit cards are not accepted. Reservations are recommended.

Terri Dannenberg is a New York–based vocalist and actress who has appeared in regional theatre productions and performed at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall. Her cabaret credits include appearances at Don’t Tell Mama, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Pangea, The Green Room 42, and The Triad.