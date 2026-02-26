54 Below Will Celebrate Sammy Davis, Jr. Centennial With Norm Lewis and More

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below will present a special encore presentation of “Once in a Lifetime: A Sammy Davis, Jr. Centennial Celebration” for Black History Month on Saturday, February 28 at 7:00 PM. The evening debuted in December for Davis's 100th birthday. Throughout his extraordinary career, this groundbreaking artist made history on Broadway, in the movies, and on records. For seven decades – beginning on the vaudeville stage at the age of two! – Sammy shattered barriers everywhere. He went on to influence generations to come as a singer, dancer, actor, and activist. Join musical director and 54 mainstay Michael Lavine and writers/producers Joe Marchese and Andy Skurow for a “Once in a Lifetime” event.

The evening blends music, storytelling, and archival reflections to honor Davis' artistry, activism, and enduring cultural impact. Get ready for an evening featuring an all-star cast as they perform such dazzling standards as “I Gotta Be Me,” “Yes, I Can,” “The Candy Man,” “What Kind of Fool Am I,” “Mr. Bojangles,” and more.