54 Below Will Celebrate Sammy Davis, Jr. Centennial With Norm Lewis and More
The evening blends music, storytelling, and archival reflections to honor Davis' artistry, activism, and enduring cultural impact.
54 Below will present a special encore presentation of “Once in a Lifetime: A Sammy Davis, Jr. Centennial Celebration” for Black History Month on Saturday, February 28 at 7:00 PM. The evening debuted in December for Davis's 100th birthday. Throughout his extraordinary career, this groundbreaking artist made history on Broadway, in the movies, and on records. For seven decades – beginning on the vaudeville stage at the age of two! – Sammy shattered barriers everywhere. He went on to influence generations to come as a singer, dancer, actor, and activist. Join musical director and 54 mainstay Michael Lavine and writers/producers Joe Marchese and Andy Skurow for a “Once in a Lifetime” event.
The evening blends music, storytelling, and archival reflections to honor Davis' artistry, activism, and enduring cultural impact. Get ready for an evening featuring an all-star cast as they perform such dazzling standards as “I Gotta Be Me,” “Yes, I Can,” “The Candy Man,” “What Kind of Fool Am I,” “Mr. Bojangles,” and more.
The evening will include performances by Blinky Williams (Good Times theme song; alumna of Sammy's live tours), Norm Lewis (Tony Award nominee, The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, The Phantom of the Opera), Penny Fuller (Tony Award nominee, Applause, Sunday in the Park with George); Nicolas King (MAC Award winner, “Best Major Male Vocalist”), Marc Kudisch (Tony Award nominee, Floyd Collins, Girl from the North Country), Michael-Demby Cain (Ragtime, Victor/Victoria), Ava Nicole Frances (BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner), Travis Finlay (“American Idol”), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton, In the Heights), and Eric Jordan Young (Ragtime, The Look of Love).
Videos