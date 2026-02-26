UPTOWN MAMAS Benefit Concert to Return to The Green Room 42 on Mother's Day

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present Uptown Mamas: A Benefit For Moms In Need on May 10, 2026, at 7:00 PM. Following a sold-out debut in 2025, husband-and-wife team Kailee Graham and co-producer Jonathan Dinklage return with an uplifting evening of music and storytelling to raise funds and awareness for families affected by domestic violence.

Inspired by the remarkable artist-mothers in her own community, creator Kailee Graham developed Uptown Mamas to celebrate the strength and talent of mothers in the NYC performing arts community while using their voices for good. The 2026 concert will feature artist moms from Broadway, Off-Broadway, the Metropolitan Opera, and national tours to raise vital funds for Safe Horizon's Uptown Domestic Violence Shelter. Under the musical direction of Jodie Moore, the concert will feature a live band of Broadway's best, as well as the return of special guest Ian Axel of the Grammy-winning duo A Great Big World. The full cast will be announced.

Safe Horizon is the nation's largest victim services organization. Every year, 250,000 people who have experienced violence, abuse, or exploitation seek safety through their services. Part of their impact extends to operating eight domestic violence shelters across the five boroughs, where families find temporary, safe housing in a supportive, welcoming environment.

"In collaboration with Uptown Mamas, we're celebrating the act of speaking up and sharing your voice-as our families in shelter do when seeking help-alongside mothers sharing their vocal talents," says a representative for Safe Horizon. "This showcase benefits survivors residing in our uptown shelter by raising funds for necessary goods and healthcare products for children and families as part of a trauma-informed and inclusive space."

Uptown Mamas: A Benefit For Moms In Need plays at The Green Room 42 (located inside Yotel Times Square) on May 10, 2026. Tickets start at $19, with no food or beverage minimum.