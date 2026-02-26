Matsuki Productions to Offer Master Classes in Cabaret Business

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sue Matsuki will be hosting several Master Classes as follows. Master Class audit spots and the Business of Cabaret class may be paid in cash at the door or by Venmo to: @Susan-Matsuki prior to the class but you must RVSP either way.

Broadway Super-Star JASON GRAAE will teach a Master Class on Sunday, March 29 from 7:00-10:00pm at 213 W. 35th St. - Studio #602. All singing spots are sold out. Audit seats are only $35.00. Gregory Toroian will play this class. Jason will be working with our singers on patter songs, dirty blues, comedic musical theater songs…basically all things funny! Jason is appearing at 54 Below on Wednesday, April 1st at 7:00pm in “It's a Graae Night for Singing”. Anyone registered for this class will receive a special 15% off discount code for this show. Please also visit: https://jasongraae.com

The Business of Cabaret hosted by SUE MATSUKI and KELLY WOHLFORD on Saturday, April 4 from 11:00am-2:00pm at Don't Tell Mama (343 W. 46th St.) with Sidney Myer, Mark Dundas Woods and Kati Neiheisel on the panel. There will be handouts and a certificate of completion. Cost: $50.00 or $45.00 for MAC or Singnasimum members. Topics to be discussed: presenting like a pro - creating a brand - marketing, promo materials and social media implications - the Song List - the Tech Sheet - tech rehearsal prep, mic technique and monitor issues - booking a show in NY, Nationally and Internationally - the art of shameless self-promotion - open mic and group show protocols and more...

Multi-award-winning singer/songwriting team AMANDA McBROOM and MICHELE BROURMAN will teach a Cabaret Master Class on Saturday, April 18 from 1:00-4:30pm at 213 W. 35th St. - Studio #602. All singing spots are sold out. Audit seats are only $40.00. Gregory Toroian will play this class. Amanda and Michele are appearing at Birdland on Monday, April 20th at 7:00pm in “Words and Music: Celebrating 50 Years of Friendship & Song”. Anyone registered for this class will receive a special discount code for this show.

To register, please send an email to Suematsuki@aol.com