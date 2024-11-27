See Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle and More at 54 Below in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve and expand the art of the cabaret, honor the music of Broadway, and provide an unparalleled experience to diverse communities.

Michael Longoria: A VERY BROADWAY KIND OF CHRISTMAS – DECEMBER 1 AT 7PM

Jersey Boys star, Michael Longoria, makes his 54 Below solo debut with A Very Broadway Kind Of Christmas. Get your holiday season started right with a sweet candy cane serenade from the world renowned vocalist best known for his star turn on Broadway as Frankie Valli in the Tony® Award winning musical Jersey Boys! Longoria’s voice is featured on the Christmas radio single “All Alone On Christmas,” produced by Stevie Van Zandt and backed by Bruce Springsteen’s famous E Street Band. Michael’s debut solo album, Broadway Brick By Brick, reached #2 on the iTunes Vocal Album charts and his Christmas album, Merry Christmas Darling, features him for the first time as a singer-songwriter with his original Christmas song, “Merry Me This Christmas.” Michael will sing holiday songs from his Christmas album as well as Broadway favorites from Jersey Boys and beyond!

@michaellongoriasings

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OFFSTAGE —> ONSTAGE: BROADWAY CREW MEMBERS TAKE THE SPOTLIGHT – DECEMBER 1 AT 9:30PM

The incredible actors of Broadway aren’t the only ones working hard to give you a great show! With Offstage —> Onstage, you’ll get to see those who usually work behind the scenes and front of house as they take a turn in the spotlight. This show will feature a variety of Broadway workers singing songs from shows where they’re usually offstage– along with some of their own dream roles! You’ll hear songs from Cabaret, Hadestown, and many other Broadway favorites sung by some talented ushers, stage crew, musicians, and more! Produced by Riley Shroyer and Maddie Russell, with associate production by Rissa Lavilla. Music direction by Aiden Wells.

Featuring Talon Ackerman, Isabella Araque, Amar Biamonte, Kris Carrasco, Layla Hope Clarke, Emily Cooper, Mollie Elyse, Gwendolyn Fuller, Leah Pagan, Riley Shroyer, Maeve Stier, and special guest David Merino.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DEAD OUTLAW: A NEW MUSICAL BY David Yazbek AND Erik Della Penna – DECEMBER 2 AT 7PM

After a sold-out NYC run last spring, the hit new musical Dead Outlaw returns to 54 Below in its original version!

This encore features the show’s creator, Emmy, Tony®, and Grammy winning musician David Yazbek, his co-composer and bandmate Erik Della Penna, and a world-class band singing through this haunting true tale of money, ambition, fame, memory and death with a narration written by the show’s book-writer Itamar Moses. The Minetta Lane production (Audible Theatricals) won nearly every award possible and across the board great reviews.

The title-character Elmer McCurdy was an ambitious, turn-of-the-century fuckup whose death at the hands of a Western posse ended a life of failed crime and alcoholism and began a brilliant career as a mummified side-show attraction that travelled the USA for decades.

By the time this journey ended, Elmer’s name had been forgotten and his desiccated body was hanging in a house-of-horrors ride at an amusement park in Southern California, spray-painted day-glo orange.

Then one day, a grip for “The Six-Million Dollar Man” TV show jostled what he thought was “just a dummy” and an arm fell off, revealing a human bone and beginning a hunt for the origins of this enigma.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see how a future classic is born.

Featuring Julia Knitel (Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie), who originated the role of Maggie/Millicent in the off-Broadway cast of Dead Outlaw. She received an Outer Critics Circle nomination for her performance.

$95 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $155.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER: A NIGHT OF SONGS AND SURPRISES, FEAT. Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine, & MORE! – DECEMBER 2 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

You’ll never guess who’s coming to dinner! For one night only witness Broadway’s stars from shows such as Wicked, Dreamgirls, Disney’s Aladdin, and Hamilton, to name a few, as they celebrate friendship, chosen families, and Thanksgiving. Join them as they dine with you in Broadway’s Living Room, while sharing stories, music, and what they’re thankful for.

Come prepared for us to cook up a grand feast of Broadway classics from shows like, The Last Five Years, Ragtime, Funny Girl, and more, that’ll leave you wanting seconds. Prepare for a night of variety, special guests, and some crazy surprises in what promises to be a musical experience better than your Mama’s Mashed Potatoes. Directed and produced by Brandon Burks and J. Andrew Speas, with music direction by Rashad McPherson (Ben Platt: Live at the Palace, Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth), and featuring a lineup of talent that even we’re shocked about, this special evening is sure to have you asking, who’s coming to dinner?!

Featuring Leanne Antonio, Willa Bost, Brandon Burks, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Chelle Denton, Sam Gravitte, James Caleb Grice, Mel Haygood, Cory Jeacoma, Liisi LaFontaine, Brandon J. Large, Nathan Levy, Marcus M. Martin, Christopher McCrewell, Aaron James McKenzie, Sonia Monroy, Solea Pfeiffer, Taylor Mackenzie Smith, J. Andrew Speas, Jessica White, and Ellie Wyman.

Joined by Shawn Dustin on drums, Marc Malsegna on guitar, Rashad McPherson on piano, and Criston Oates on bass.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SPENDING CHRISTMAS WITH Alicia Witt – DECEMBER 3 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“…her skilled fingers flying over the keys and her rangey, honeyed voice, clear as crystal, pretty as a stained glass window, carrying the audience into the ether, as an audible cloud, heaven bound. Patrons around the room could be seen to clasp hands over hearts and heard, sighing with beatific bliss. This is a voice to treasure, wrapped around visceral visuals, and memorable melodies” – BroadwayWorld

Alicia Witt, star of this summer’s smash hit movie Longlegs, opposite Nicolas Cage; 9 Hallmark Christmas movies and 4 decades worth of film, TV, and stage credits, makes her 54 Below debut to celebrate the release of her first full length Christmas album, I Think I’m Spending Christmas With You. Debuting in November 2024, the album marks her debut as a solo producer on a full length record.

A classically trained, award winning pianist and Billboard Top 30 charting singer-songwriter, Alicia and her band will get you in the holiday spirit with this festive show. Featuring some heartfelt and uplifting originals and your favorite holiday standards, you’ll hear the entire new album, as well as all Alicia’s previously released original Christmas songs, many of which you’ve heard in her Hallmark movies over the years.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

J. Elaine Marcos: WHAT I DID FOR... A JOB – DECEMBER 3 AT 9:30PM

“Scene stealing!” – BroadwayWorld

“Scene stealing!” – Variety

J. Elaine Marcos, currently in DRAG: the Musical, previously in Annie, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and A Chorus Line, returns to 54 Below in What I Did For… A Job. J. Elaine reveals her unique journey into what it took to book 10 Broadway shows! Featuring music from A Chorus Line, Miss Saigon, Priscilla, Sweet Charity, and more. If you’ve ever auditioned for musicals, this is the show where we go behind the scenes and spill the Broadway Tea.

Musical direction by Andrew Orbison (Drag: The Musical). Featuring special guests Ryan Duncan (Shrek, Gettin’ the Band Back Together) and Luis Villabon (national tours of Peter Pan, Seussical, and A Chorus Line).

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Nicole Henry: MY FAVORITE THINGS – DECEMBER 4 AT 7PM

Nicole Henry, who has earned four national TOP 10 jazz CDs and a Soul Train Award, will add her singular twist to songs that remind us of the miraculous gifts of life, love, family and the reason for the season.

Come find out why The New York Times has called this world-renowned jazz vocalist “a pop-soul superwoman,” and why Miami Herald declared her “the vocal love child of Whitney Houston and Sarah Vaughan.”

“She has been perfecting the art of mesmerizing audiences all around the world. Henry is a vocalist of beautiful sensitivity and solid phrasing that feels genuine and heartfelt the whole way.” – All About Jazz

“(She) should be standing on the biggest stages of the world, alongside the biggest divas in the world. Everyone everywhere needs to be exposed to this magical force of musical artistry.” – BroadwayWorld

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WORLD’S GREATEST LOVER – DECEMBER 4 AT 9:30PM

What is love? In the new pop musical, World’s Greatest Lover, a sexy boy band of legendary lovers – including Casanova, Romeo, Cyrano de Bergerac, and Marquis de Sade – flirt, battle, and harmonize in an evening searching for the truth about love in ways you never expected. Featuring a set of rock-pop songs, this brand-new musical is sure to do more than just pull on your heartstrings. Get ready for a wildly entertaining event that’s as seductive as it is heartfelt.

An unforgettable showcase of the new Julien Salvia and Ludovic-Alexandre Vidal musical, this concert is produced by Broadway International Group and directed by Josh Bergasse. Matt Lowy serves as Music Director, and Jason Brouillard as Production Stage Manager. Be among the first in the world to come experience this electric new pop-rock score performed live in NYC for the very first time ever!

Featuring Jordon Bolden, Ethan Pugh, Shawn Smith, Nick Martinez, and Keith White.

$62 side view seating (includes $7 in fees). $73 main dining room seating (includes $8 in fees).

Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle | TWO OF A KIND: FROM HOLLYWOOD TO BROADWAY – DECEMBER 5 – 7 AT 7PM

Join us for a magical night of music, stories, love, and laughter as two legendary performers, Lorna Luft and Andrea McArdle, grace the stage together for an unforgettable concert experience.

Lorna Luft, the beloved singer, actress, and author, brings her vibrant Hollywood heritage and incredible talent to the stage with captivating performances and heartfelt storytelling that offer a unique glimpse into the golden age of Hollywood.

Andrea McArdle, renowned for her Tony®-nominated role as the original Annie on Broadway, adds her irrefutable Broadway-defining voice as she charms audiences with her personal tales of the luminaries that have been an extraordinary part of her life.

Together, Lorna and Andrea will take you on a journey from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to the dazzling lights of Broadway. Expect a night filled with classic songs, heartwarming tales, and moments of pure delight. Whether you’re a fan of the silver screen or the Great White Way, this concert promises to be a celebration of the best in entertainment.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see two iconic performers in one spectacular show. Get your tickets now and be part of an evening that will leave you smiling, singing, and reminiscing long after the final curtain falls.

$95 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $155.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees) - $161 (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TRADITION! THE JEWISH VOICES OF BROADWAY – DECEMBER 5 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Come nosh and schmooze with the next generation of Broadway as they sing through the Jewish musical theatre songbook at 54 Below! Directed and produced by Lyla Ross and music directed by Joshua Turchin, Tradition! The Jewish Voices of Broadway celebrates both characters in Jewish stories including Fiddler on the Roof and Jewish characters in non-Jewish narratives such as The Last Five Years. Join us for an empowering evening rich with culture, tradition, and community underscored by melodic beauty and classic Jewish humor!

Featuring Lizzie Buller, Miles Eichenhorn, Gabo Feldenkrais, Rafaella Fiore-Mark, Davey Fried, Julian Lokash, Elizabeth Mandell, Joey Morof, Lauren Nathens, Morgan Paige, Oliver Prose, Oliver Richman, Lyla Ross, Gemma Strauss, Joshua Turchin, and Amitai Vales.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A VERY MERRY MIDWESTERN CHRISTMAS – DECEMBER 6 AT 9:30PM

Join us for a night full of Midwestern hospitality and charm, your favorite rock-around-the tree holiday hits and nostalgic carols by the fire. Can’t visit family in Minnesota this year or craving some holiday fun? A Very Merry Midwestern Christmas promises to bring the quintessential suburban holiday party if you bring your best ugly sweater and Santa hat. Featuring popular holiday hits you love to hate and hate to love by Kelly Clarkson, Mariah Carey, and the Jonas Brothers as well as your favorite Bing Crosby and Nat King Cole classics. Produced by Grace Chermak and Roni Shelley Perez, joined by some of Broadway’s brightest, get ready for a night of OOF-das, you betchas, and holiday cheer.

Featuring Chloë Cheers, Grace Chermak, Scott Gordon, David Jesik, Lily Kren, Jimmy Nguyen, Roni Shelley Perez, Dan Piering, Austin Ragusin, Ali Fumiko Whitney and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOSPEL BRUNCH, FEAT. RASHAD MCPHERSON! – DECEMBER 7 AT 1PM

We’re bringing brunch back with a hefty dose of spirit rousing Gospel music here at 54 Below! Join us as we journey through a celebratory Saturday, complete with great food, great music, and an all-around good time. Featuring our brand-new Gospel Brunch House Band led by music director, composer, and arranger Rashad McPherson, you’ll be clamoring for seats as we feature an alternating roster of featured soloists every month. Come out, relax, enjoy yourself, and ensure nourishment for both your body and your soul. Hosted by Victor Jackson (“Lovecraft Country”).

Featuring Ken Alston Jr., Kyle Freeman, Marcus M. Martin, and more stars to be announced.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – DECEMBER 7 & 28 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

From October 2024-2025, we’ll be celebrating the the 10th anniversary of this acclaimed series! This landmark occasion will be honored with a year of very special performances, featuring, as always, a richly talented, starry cast.

Musical direction by John Fischer.

The performance on December 7 will feature John Cardea, Jr., Mia Gerachis, Jared Goodwin, Ben Jones, Lily Labrach, Kendra McBride, Sophie Rapeijko, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on Dec 28 will feature John Easterlin, Elisa Galindez, Coulby Jenkins, Abs Lyman, Nick Manna, William Michals, Izaya Perrier, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lea DeLaria: BRUNCH IS GAY, FEAT. Stacey Sargeant! – DECEMBER 8 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Featuring special guest Stacey Sargeant (“Black Mafia Family,” The Forty-Year-Old Version).

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo’ from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOSEPH THOR AND FRIENDS SING THE SCRIPT – DECEMBER 8 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Script will not appear at this performance

Irish rock band The Script took over the world with their smash hit single “Breakeven” in 2008. Following it’s incredible success, they continued to turn out hits such as “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” “Nothing,” “For the First Time,” and “Hall of Fame” to name a few! Join Joseph Thor and Friends as they relive the 2000’s and hop across the pond to celebrate The Script! Featuring Broadway’s best talent, up and coming recording-artists, and a whole bunch of Irish rockers, Joseph Thor and Friends are sure to bring the house down!

Produced by Joseph Thor and Chandler Sinks.

Featuring Gabrielle Browdy, Zac Burns, Melanie Ervin, Nathan Farrell, Jill Hope Ferguson, Sierra Fermin, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Savidu Geevaratne, Jack Hopewell, Danyele Yvonne James, Annie Leppert, Adamaris Lopez, Abby Mohaddes, Oliver Richman, Chandler Sinks, Sam Swinnerton, Joseph Thor, and Kate Waldron.

Joseph Thor and Friends have been taking over the NYC cabaret scene since their first inaugural production last year, selling out venues like 54 Below, Green Room 42, Chelsea Table + Stage, and other such venues of high caliber. They have recruited the likes of Broadway A-Listers such as Joy Woods, JJ Niemann, Adi Roy, and many more! This year, they intend to have a full season of shows, cabarets, and concerts. Join them, as their musical adventures take them to new heights!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

2024 WRAPPED – DECEMBER 9 AT 7PM

With the end of the year around the corner, it’s time to celebrate the iconic and groundbreaking music of 2024! Join your favorite stars in Broadway’s basement to celebrate the songs, albums, and artists that changed the game this year. From Chappell and Sabrina to Beyoncé and Ariana, you won’t want to miss this unforgettable wrap-up of the year in music!

Music direction by James Stryska.

Featuring Philippe Arroyo, Maya Boyd, Will Branner, Sophie Carmen-Jones, Gabrielle Carrubba, Morgan Higgins, Ryo Kamibayashi, Nathan Levy, Natalie Ortega, Liam Pearce, Erin Ramirez, Benji Santiago, Analise Scarpaci, Mikaela Secada, Ana Villafañe, Michael Williams, Grace Hodgett Young, and more stars to be announced!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AMINE HACHEM: AROUND THE WORLD PART II – DECEMBER 10 AT 7PM

After dazzling audiences in New York and across the globe, the acclaimed tenor Amine Hachem is set to return to 54 Below with his electrifying show, Around The World Part II. Following his previously sold-out performance, Amine invites you to embark on a magical, musical adventure that promises to be one of the season’s most unforgettable experiences.

Hailed as “one of the best holiday concerts in NYC” (Metro New York), this performance is a unique opportunity to hop on a musical time machine and travel through the rich and diverse landscapes of global music. Begin your journey in the vibrant Americas, from the passionate rhythms of Brazil and Argentina to the lively beats of Mexico and the United States. Then, traverse the enchanting streets of Europe, experiencing the romantic allure of Paris, the timeless magic of Rome and Napoli, and the cultural richness of Germany and Russia. Feel the fiery spirit of Spain as we delve into Andalusian music before transitioning to the soulful sounds of Baladi and Ajami, ultimately transporting you to the heart of the Middle East and North Africa. And to top it all off, enjoy a selection of beloved Christmas hits to kick off the holiday season in style!

Amine Hachem has been celebrated as “one of the tenors today, a tenor who can sing anything.” (BroadwayWorld) His impressive career includes performances at world-renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Place Des Arts, MGM Grand Casino, the Bellagio Las Vegas, and many more. He has graced the stages of international fashion shows, appeared in the Hollywood blockbuster Ocean’s 8, performed with international orchestras such as the Lebanese Philharmonic Orchestra, Kiev Philharmonic Orchestra, and starred in leading roles in acclaimed operas and musicals like La Traviata, Tosca, Carmen, Phantom of the Opera, and Evita. With a repertoire that spans classical opera, musical theatre, and popular music, Amine’s performances are nothing short of spectacular.

Accompanying Amine is the renowned conductor, pianist, and arranger Brian Holman, described as a “superb partner artist” (Hudson-Catskill) with a “magic baton” (Brooklyn Eagle). Brian’s illustrious career spans performances with operatic legends worldwide and collaborations with esteemed companies such as New York City Opera, Opera Orlando, New Rochelle Opera, and Cleveland Opera Theater. His long-standing partnership with Amine promises a show that is both seamless and sensational.

Together with a dynamic 7-piece band, they will create a musical experience that highlights the exciting fusion of contrasting musical styles and cultures, captivating audiences with every note.

Don’t miss this opportunity to travel the world through music with Amine Hachem at 54 Below. It’s more than a show—it’s an experience you’ll never forget!

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$89.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $150 premium seating (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AN AXEMAS STORY – DECEMBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below as we count down the days ‘til Christmas with an evening of songs from An Axemas Story. Celebrating its fourth year running in New York City, this irreverent musical comedy from Anthony De Angelis, Patrick Spencer, and Charlie O’Leary sends up holiday specials and 80s slasher films with unforgettable songs like “Log Jammin’,” “When Christmas Comes Along,” “Thoughts and Prayers,” “Operation Ugly,” and so much more! Featuring a TREE-mendous cast, come see if an unlikely pair of pine trees can discover the truth behind why their fellow Trees have been disappearing and save Tree Town!

Directed by Mackenna Goodrich, with music direction by Sara Linger.

Featuring Jessie Jo Aka, Charissa Bertels, Alex Canty, RJ Christian, John Jeffords, Isabel Julazadeh, Collin Kilfeather, Aubrey Matalon, Anthony Nuccio, Sarah Pansing, Rose Anne Rabut, Chris Trombetta, and Curry Whitmire.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Storm Large: HOLIDAY ORDEAL – DECEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM & DECEMBER 12 AT 7PM

This performance contains adult content and explicit language. We do not recommend the performance for children below the age of 12.

What better way to spend a holiday than with Storm Large? Storm will love you, leave you, delight you and abuse you with wicked charm and stunning vocals that will have you begging for more. Holiday Ordeal is a night of music, gags, gifts, and some very special guests, with songs ranging from “2000 Miles,” “Hallelujah,” “Sock it to Me Santa,” and the greatest holiday song never written for the holidays, “Somebody to Love.”

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 14TH ANNUAL Joe Iconis CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA – DECEMBER 13 - 15 AT 7PM & 11PM

The performance on December 15 at 7pm will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

A New York City Twisted Holiday Tradition celebrates its Fourteenth Year of putting the “extra” in “extravaganza!”

Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks descend on every square inch of 54 Below with their legendary holiday tradition that brings their insane celebration of all things red and green back to the heart of the theater district.

Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, tiny elves, enormous reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

The show will feature special guest star Annie Golden, as well as the following family members:

Featuring Sara Al-Bazali, Josh Alvarez, Nick Brogan, Liz Lark Brown, Sarah Cetrulo, Harrison Chad, Aidan Cole, Bill Coyne, Max Crumm, Laura Dadap, Katrina Rose Dideriksen (7pm shows only), John El-Jor, Vince Fazzolari, Bailey Forman, Danielle Gimbal, Morgan Siobhan Green, Molly Hager (Fri and Sat at 7pm only), Lorinda Lisitza, Ian Kagey, Jaz Koft (11pm shows only), Amirah Joy Lomax, Noi Maeshige, Lauren Marcus, Julia Mattison (Sat shows only), Kelly McIntyre (no Fri at 7pm), Eric William Morris (11pm shows only), Jeremy Morse (7pm shows only), Krysta Rodriguez (Fri at 11pm only), Rob Rokicki (7pm shows only), Will Roland, Mike Rosengarten, Jackie Sanders, Brooke Shapiro, Lena Skeele (Fri shows only), Owen Smith, Philip Jackson Smith, Brent Stranathan, Leonard Sullivan, Lilly Tobin, Tatiana Wechsler (no Sat at 7pm), Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Bertie Michaels stage manages, Elaina Kaehler assistant stage manages, Christine O’Grady choreographs, and costumes are by Brendan McCann. Max Friedman is assistant director, Alexa Spiegel is associate producer, and Bailey Ford, Jadyn Fine, Carly Heitner, Corinne Renick, and Emily Wynn are PAs.

For the 7pm performance: $67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees) - $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 11pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees) - $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL, FEAT. Nik Walker & MORE! – DECEMBER 16 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“It Feels Like Christmas” over at 54 Below.

Join us at Broadway’s living room for a most sensational, Muppetational evening at 54 Celebrates The Muppet Christmas Carol! In this concert of Jim Henson’s most merry of movie musicals, experience “Marley & Marley,” “When Love Is Gone,” “One More Sleep ’Til Christmas,” and more like never before. Featuring an all-star cast, your “Thankful Heart” will be full to the brim with holiday cheer. So don’t be a Scrooge and come on down for a night you won’t soon forget!

Produced by Ben Caplan and Fergie L. Philippe.

Direction by Fergie L. Philippe.

Music direction and arrangements by Ben Caplan.

Featuring Katrina Colletti, Ellie Fishman, Allison Frasca, Arnold Harper II, Danté Jeanfelix, Nicole Magallón, Charlotte Maltby, Shereen Pimentel, Monet Sabel, Kyle Scatliffe, Ben Schrager, Adam B. Shapiro, Alexandra Silber, Daniel Tepper, Nik Walker, and more stars to be announced!

For the 7pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES HANUKKAH: A FESTIVAL OF WRITERS – DECEMBER 17 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

It’s an evening of music hotter than latkes! Get into the Hanukkah spirit early this year at 54 Below.

Have you ever thought that there are simply not enough Hanukkah songs? Wonder no more! For the fourth exciting year, 54 Below will be showcasing some of the best Jewish musical theatre writers as they each present a brand new, original Hanukkah song. Join them along with some of Broadway’s biggest mensches as we give the festival of lights the songbook it deserves. You’ll want the miraculous, musical magic to last for eight days and beyond!

Hosted by Michael Kushner (Dear Multi-Hyphenate, The Dressing Room Project).

Musical supervision by Adam Dorfman.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

Writers include writing duo Eli Bolin and Jed Resnick, writing trio Harrison Bryan, Lena Gabrielle, and Brandon Zelman, writing duo Cary Gitter and Neil Berg, Kit Goldstein-Grant, Madeline Myers, writing trio Itamar Moses, Michael Mahler, and Alan Schmuckler, Julian Rosenblum, Becca Suskauer, and Zack Zadek.

Featuring Jaime Lyn Beatty, Harrison Chad, Ellie Fishman, Blair Goldberg, Calvin Knegten, Danny Kornfeld, Rebecca Larkin, Zal Owen, Lyla Paltrowitz, Juliet Perel, Marissa Rosen, Adam B. Shapiro, Alyssa Wray, and Anna Zavelson.

For the 7pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Norm Lewis: THE BEST OF CHRISTMAS – DECEMBER 18 - 24 AT 7PM

Broadway’s answer to Santa Claus is coming back to 54 Below this holiday season. Norm Lewis returns for a 54 Below tradition he began a decade ago!

It’s the leading man’s favorite time of year and to commemorate this special tenth year, he’s calling the show Norm Lewis: The Best of Christmas, with hand-picked material “specially” by Norm, his musical director, Joseph Joubert, and his director, Richard Jay-Alexander.

Culled from the star’s ten years of holiday music, the show will include favorites requested by family, friends, and fans, and, of course, new material, too, with the kinds of surprises and fun only Mr. Lewis can deliver. The Broadway heartthrob has built an extraordinary rapport with his audiences over the years. He will lend his voice and humor to the evening and share stories to help make this season more joyful than usual. The auspicious accomplishment of these ten years of yuletide concerts will be commemorated, as only Norm can do it, in his very own inimitable style.

You won’t want to miss this year’s special edition of music, mirth, and merriment, which will take you to the crossroads of Christmas and Broadway. It’s the ideal way to ring in the holiday, truly making it “the most wonderful time of the year.” Fan favorites Perry Cavari on percussion and drums and Dylan Shamat on electric and upright bass will be there, too, making sure that the music is as hot as it can get.

December 18 Opening Night Benefit Performance

All tickets for the Opening Night on Wednesday, December 18 include a tax-deductible $100 donation to benefit 54 Below’s Ticket Subsidy program. Doors will open early at 5pm for complimentary prosecco to be followed by dinner and the performance. Guests will be able to purchase their meals from the special holiday dinner menu created for Norm’s show. Please note the performers will not join the pre-show activities.

December 18 Opening Night to Benefit 54 Below Pricing: $195 cover charge ($95 ticket + $100 donation). $250 premium seating ($150 ticket + $100 donation). $100 donation is 100% tax deductible. $25 food & beverage minimum.

December 19 – 24 Pricing: $106 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $166.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS SONIC THE HEDGEHOG, FEAT. Mateo Lizcano & MORE! – DECEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

In anticipation of the upcoming movie, grab your favorite Chili Dog and come join us at Broadway’s Basement alongside characters such as Miles ‘Tails’ Prower, Knuckles The Echidna, and Amy Rose. Come rock out to the entire Sonic The Hedgehog franchise’s soundtrack, featuring songs including “His World,” “Live and Learn,” and “Open Your Heart.” This will be a blast of a night, celebrating everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog.

Gotta go fast!

Produced by Jonah Barnett and James Stryska.

Featuring Nate Garner, Niko Granados, Pablo David Laucerica, Jake Letts, Mateo Lizcano, Marcus McGee, Jackson Mizell, Molly Oldham, Christina Priestner, Charles Ritz, Errol Service Jr., Noah Sucato, Cole Thompson, Gabriela Torres, Elijah Zurek, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Carole Bufford: YULETIDE CAROLE – DECEMBER 19 & 20 AT 9:30PM

“The real thing: you know it when you see it! The way her voice, with its blues inflections, cut a swath, leaving nothing standing, tempts me to describe her with groveling hyperbole as an earthier, more acerbic 21st-century Barbra Streisand.”

-Stephen Holden, The New York Times

“Bufford is definitely one of the gifts the Entertainment Gods sent to earth to spread joy to the masses, and, with each show that she does, Carole captures new hearts, re-ensnares the hearts of those already committed to her, and makes merrier the masses smart enough to have acquired a ticket.”

-Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

Haul out the holly, hang the stockings, light the candles, and pop the champagne! Come celebrate the holiday season with Carole J. Bufford as she returns to 54 Below with her new show, Yuletide Carole. With healthy helpings of both naughty and nice, you can expect to hear holiday classics reimagined in Bufford’s inimitable style, and perhaps walk away humming some merry, new tunes for your season’s playlist. Join Carole J. Bufford and her trio as they celebrate winter wonderlands, cozy firesides, joyous holidays, and happy new years!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE WEST END – DECEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM

Take a trip across the pond without leaving NYC for the ultimate celebration of West End musicals! Featuring songs from Two Strangers, The Great British Bake Off Musical, Calendar Girls, The Witches of Eastwick, Love Never Dies, and so much more. From patter songs featuring that classic British humor to sweeping ballads that belt to the rafters, come see what makes the West End such a special place. Whether you are a West End superfan or new to the world of British musicals, this will be a night at 54 Below you won’t want to miss!

Produced by Caitlin Rae Diekhoff.

Co-produced by Alice Nora.

Featuring Zach Birdsall, Ryan Bronston, Raven Chareal’, Christian Cieri, Caitlin Rae Diekhoff, Cecily Dowd, Spencer Glass, Amanda Gomes, Miclo Cuauhtémoc González, James C Harris, Jamil Kassem-Lopez, Emmy Kuperschmid, Kendall Claire Lamont, Cara Leff, Jack McAuliff, Sammi Messina, Kayla Moore, Albert Nelthropp, Alice Nora, Nicole Abarca Powell, Payton Thomas, and Hannah Verdi.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OLIVIA BERKSON: COMING TO A THEATRE NEAR YOU – DECEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a night of songs by composer Olivia Berkson whose works have been called “timeless” and “fun to sing,” with complex harmonies and (what she likes to call) her “Wall of Sound.” The show will feature songs from 6 shows that span song cycles, epic stories, classic musical theater, and children’s shows. And sneak peaks of new projects! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Amanda Berkson and Olivia Berkson.

Featuring Amanda Berkson, Olivia Berkson, Tessa Forster, Tali Green, Jack Hopewell, Skylar Jeffries, Dallas Austin Jimmar, Sofia Marchese, Annika Martens, Gideon Caro McDonald, Felicity Mundy, Jordan O’Sullivan, Zach Rabishaw, Elaina Ragusa, Matthew Skrovan, and Alyssa Wray.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christine Pedi: SNOW BIZNESS – DECEMBER 23 & 27 AT 9:30PM

Featuring the Twelve Divas of Christmas!

All I want for Christmas is Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Carol Channing, and my favorite divas stuffed into one big Christmas stocking.

Well, do you hear what I hear? Longtime SiriusXM RADIO personality & musical theater powerhouse Christine Pedi (Chicago, Forbidden Broadway, Newsical the Musical) conjures them up in her joyful and triumphant Snow Bizness.

With a voice as big as the sea (and a tale as big as a kite) she ushers in the holiday season with her award winning comedic flair, spot on impressions and songs of good cheer. We may be in a recession, but let nothing you dismay, you’ll find comfort and joy as you fall on your knees with laughter!

God bless her…every pun.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Melissa Errico: ’TWAS THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS – A WINTER PARTY WITH Billy Stritch – DECEMBER 26 - 30 AT 7PM

The performance on December 29 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Everyone sings a holiday show before Christmas – but only Melissa Errico would invent a new kind of show especially for the happy days after the holiday, when we finally get to relax, open our presents, play with the good toys, return the horrible sweaters, and generally kick back and enjoy ourselves without stress.

’Twas The Night After Christmas will be Melissa’s special holiday party, and, in the company of the inimitable Billy Stritch, will truly be something different and especially joyous: a winter party between Christmas and New Year’s for every kind of holiday-er. Winter light and winter pleasures will be their theme; Melissa will sing American songbook’s Christmas and New Year’s classics, of course, from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “My Favorite Things” to Frank Loesser’s “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” … but the beloved Broadway star of My Fair Lady, High Society, White Christmas, and more will also show off the inimitable storyteller style that has made her a favorite New York Times contributor.

She’ll spin a few tales throughout the evening– about why the greatest Christmas songs are always recorded in mid-July and why they’ve been mostly written by American Jewish songwriters – and she’ll even offer some wicked new holiday themed parodies of songs by her beloved Stephen Sondheim. (What makes a mother lose her mind more than assembling kits from Ikea?) Join Melissa and Billy, an award-winning duo, as they sing St. Nick off the stage, celebrate the December sun and greet the ever-louder footsteps of the approach of the coming year in ’Twas The Night After Christmas.

Special guests to be announced…

$84 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $139 premium seating (includes $14 in fees) - $144.50 premium seating (includes $14.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK: AN EVENING OF HOLIDAY JOY! – DECEMBER 26 AT 9:30PM

Christmas In New York at 54 Below is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season! Join us for a magical evening filled with your favorite Christmas classics, performed by some of Broadway’s brightest stars. Produced by Mikey Jantzen, this festive show captures the spirit of New York City during the holidays, with stunning performances and heartwarming stories. Whether you’re with family, friends, or that special someone, it’s an unforgettable night of holiday cheer that you won’t want to miss!

Featuring Nick Anastasia, Dylan Bradford, Jarius Miquel Cliett, Neil Devlin, Erin Rose Doyle, Olivia Flaherty, Parker Godnai, Tyler Houchins, Alexa Lopez, Stanley Niekamp, Sophia Anna O’Brien, Lexie Palmer, Emily Ricalde, Cassie Vitale, and Ayden Weinstein.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 STORMS THE CASTLE: ROYAL TUNES, FROM BROADWAY AND BEYOND – DECEMBER 29 AT 9:30PM

Six very talented women who met while alternating the role of The Queen at a Middle Ages themed dinner theater in New Jersey, along with some very special guests and Broadway veterans, are thrilled to be bringing their selection of “Royal” songs from Broadway to Disney and beyond to 54 Below in 54 Storms the Castle from Broadway to Beyond! Hosted and directed by comedian/actor Christopher Patrick Lucas (the “King of the Dad Jokes”) the night will be filled with lots of music, laughter, and fun guaranteed to make even Maleficent and King Henry VIII crack a smile. Featuring popular songs from shows like Camelot, Anastasia, Pippin, Into The Woods, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and others, These “Queens” in concert will leave you feeling like you spent a thrilling night at the castle with Her Majesty. Be sure not to miss it!

Produced, directed, and hosted by Christopher Patrick Lucas (Grand Theft Auto video game series, MTV’s “Celebrity Deathmatch”).

Featuring Arianna Cacioppo, Gabriel Cortes, Monica Garza, Evan Thomas Gray, Tara Henderson, Ashley Kowzun, Cassandra Krajcik, Adam Lucas, Jess Peirce, Jessica Schear, and Erin Zapcic.

Also joined by special guest Ciarán Sheehan

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

IS IT KWANZAA YET? – DECEMBER 30 AT 9:30PM

Step into a world of joy and celebration with the heartwarming holiday musical revue Is It Kwanzaa Yet?, now in its sixth year! Written by featured vocalist/producer Christin Devine with arrangements by producer Jonathan Michel, this evening of live music and storytelling features Christin Devine and special Broadway guests.

This jubilant celebration captures the winter season’s essence while introducing the rich cultural traditions of Kwanzaa. Featuring original arrangements of holiday songs from the African diaspora and the American songbook, the show highlights worldwide cultural connections during the holidays. Whether it’s the warmth of Christmas, the reflection of Hanukkah, or the festivity of Diwali, this show emphasizes that Kwanzaa is part of a global tapestry of holiday traditions that bring people together. Join us for an evening that promises to bring warmth, reflection, and unity—an experience you won’t want to miss!

The band features Dexter Birk on piano, Anwar Marshall on drums, Christopher McBride on saxophone, and Jonathan Michel on bass.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Seth Sikes AND Nicolas King: A NEW BELTERS SWINGIN‘ NEW YEAR WITH Billy Stritch – DECEMBER 31 AT 7PM

New York nightclub stalwarts (and 54 Below favorites) Seth Sikes & Nicolas King team up for a New Year’s Eve celebration that’s sure to send you out into 2025 singing and swinging! With the inimitable Billy Stritch on piano, the boys promise to deliver what EdgeMedia calls “possibly the best duo act to hit cabaret and concert stages since Steve and Eydie!”

The pair teamed up in 2022, and have since played nearly 100 concerts together from New York to Los Angeles, Las Vegas to Chicago, Puerto Vallarta to the Caribbean, and everywhere in between- to critical acclaim. Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorldwrites: “Nicolas King and Seth Sikes… have hit upon some magic formula, some unfathomable chemistry, and some of the greatest harmonies in the free world by becoming a duo act. Every song sung sounded like the best thing you’ve ever heard. Every arrangement, every parody lyric, every medley (all created by The New Belters, themselves) is a work of art.”

For this performance, our regular menu will be replaced by a special New Year’s Eve menu which features festive seasonal dishes.

$95 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $155.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $50 food & beverage minimum.

NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH Jenn Colella! – DECEMBER 31 AT 7PM

“I don’t believe I have ever seen an artist work a room the way that this singing actress does, and that’s what had me gobsmacked. Anybody who has only ever seen her play a part should get her concert appearances on their radar so that they, too, can go and learn, first hand, what it is to be Gobsmacked By Colella.” – Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

Come spend the most exciting night of the year with Jenn Colella!

Following nearly five years starring in Broadway’s Tony Award® winning smash-hit musical Come From Away in a performance that garnered her Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk Awards, and a Tony Award® nomination and a current run in the Tony Award® winning musical Suffs, Jenn’s bringing her powerhouse vocals to a special New Year’s Eve show as a tribute to all we’ve been through and a celebration of all that’s to come! Ring in the New Year with a mixture of pop, rock, and some good ol’ standards as you count down together in style celebrating love and life in all its many forms.

For this performance, our regular menu will be replaced by a special New Year’s Eve prix fixe, which features festive seasonal dishes and a midnight champagne toast. All guests will be charged $125 per person for their meals (this pricing does not include additional beverages or tax & gratuity).

$155.50 cover charge (includes $15.50 in fees). $211.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees).

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER: A NIGHT OF SONGS AND SUPRISES December 2 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

SPENDING CHRISTMAS WITH Alicia Witt December 3 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

TRADITION! THE JEWISH VOICES OF BROADWAY December 5 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

JOSEPH THOR AND FRIENDS SING THE SCRIPT December 8 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

THE 14TH ANNUAL Joe Iconis CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA December 15 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

54 CELEBRATES THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL December 16 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

54 SINGS SONIC THE HEDGEHOG December 18 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

Melissa Errico: ’TWAS THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS – A WINTER PARTY WITH Billy Stritch December 29 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Comments