Ruby Lewis to Perform at The Green Room 42 This Month

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present celebrated actress and vocalist Ruby Lewis, star of Broadway’s Cirque du Soleil, Las Vegas headliner and “Shock Value” recording artist, on Wednesday, January 31 at 9:30 PM. Coming off of the critically acclaimed run of A Little Night Music at the Tony Award-winning Pasadena Playhouse and Love Actually Live at The Wallis, songstress Ruby Lewis will sing her favorite soul songs, spanning decades and genres. Join her in a cathartic evening of powerful vocals and personal stories. She will be joined by music director Bryan Blaskie.

Ruby Lewis has made headlines in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and across the country as a versatile singer, actress and dancer. She starred as Indigo in Cirque du Soleil’s premiere Broadway show, Paramour, which led to features on Nightline, AOL Build and two Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parades. Ruby specializes in biographical roles, having played Betty Hutton and Peggy Lee in Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole at The Geffen Playhouse (Ovation Nomination) and Marilyn Monroe in Marilyn! The New Musical (Best Broadway Performer Las Vegas) at the Paris Theatre in Las Vegas, backed by the Marilyn Monroe Estate. Her one woman show Starlethas played Las Vegas, New York City and the Palm Cabaret in Puerto Vallarta. Ruby became known for the role of Daisy in the critically-acclaimed production of BAZ Vegas, gaining a following for her rendition of Florence Welch’s “Over the Love.” Her television credits include “Girl Meets World,” “Masters of Sex,” “Hart of Dixie,” “Desperate Housewives” and the new Apple TV+ series “Sugar” starring Colin Farrell. Her first single, “Shock Value,” reached the Top 40 of the iTunes Pop chart. www.rubylewis.com @rubylewla.

Ruby Lewis will perform on Wednesday, January 31 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$40. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit Click Here.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2024 CALENDAR AT

THE GREEN ROOM 42

Friday, January 26 at 7:00 PM

Reeve Carney

After countless sellout performances, Reeve Carney returns to play another solo concert after starring in Hadestown on Broadway. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Gray on Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” Riff Raff in Fox’s Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.

Saturday, February 10 at 9:30 PM; Sunday, February 11 and Monday, February 12 at 7:00 PM

Ginger Minj and GIDGET GALORE

“The Broads Way”

Directly from their sold-out run in Provincetown, join Ginger Minj (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Hocus Pocus 2, Netflix’s Dumplin’) and her drag sister, Gidget Galore (OutTV’s “Sew Fierce”) in a trip down the Great White Way as they bring you on a musical journey of some of Broadway’s biggest shows. This show was called “The best drag show to hit Provincetown in decades” this past summer by Provincetown Magazine.

Thursday, February 8 at 7:00 PM

Mamie Parris

“Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride”

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

Mamie Parris, star of Broadway’s Cats, School of Rock and more, brings you for the Andrew Lloyd Webber evening you didn’t know you needed – or maybe it’s the Andrew Lloyd Webber evening you've been waiting for. Now is your chance to think back on those playlists you belted along with in high school, surrender to the music of the night, and let the memory live again. Mamie Parris, who starred as Grizabella in the Broadway revival of Cats for 14 acclaimed months, wraps her impressive vocal cords around such fan favorites as “Rainbow High,” “Tell Me on a Sunday,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” She also includes her own number from School of Rock, “Give Up Your Dreams,” and more surprising choices ranging from “Chanson d’Enfance” to “Starlight Express.” Conceived and directed by Ben Rimalower (“Countess and Friends,” “Leslie Kritzer Is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches”) with musical direction and arrangements by Brian J. Nash (Natalie Joy Johnson, LuAnn de Lesseps), “Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride” promises something for everyone and more than just a little touch of star quality.

Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17 at 7:00 PM

An Evening with

Mink Stole and Peaches Christ

An intimate, revelatory, and heartfelt cabaret show starring living legend and cult film icon Mink Stole (Pink Flamingos, Hairspray, But I’m a Cheerleader) alongside San Francisco drag impresario, filmmaker Peaches Christ (All About Evil, Hulu’s “Drag Me to Dinner”). Mink and Peaches have been close friends for over two decades and they would like you to join them for an evening of storytelling, film clips, and live song in a wildly entertaining and uncensored exposé that is as hilarious as it is revealing. If you're a fan of John Waters’ films, Divine, drag history, or cult movies, you don't want to miss this one-of-a-kind event.

Sunday, March 10 at 7:00 PM

Brian J. Nash

“Sunday Night Music Club”

For 19.5 years (including 108 pandemic livestreams), pianist and singer Brian J. Nash performed every Sunday night in New York City, and now he’s bringing some of his favorite moments from those (literally) thousands of hours to the stage with a full band in a brand-new solo show. From broken-down or ridiculous arrangements of pop tunes, his legendary Nash-ups, or one-man musicals, Brian brings his trademark athletic piano-playing to everything from Sondheim to Tori Amos to ‘80s pop. Odds of improv: high.

Thursdays, March 28, June 6, September 26 and December 5 at 7:00 PM

“LEOLA’S LADY LAND LOUNGE”

Written & performed by Will Nolan

Your favorite BroadwayWorld Award-winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC’s greatest talent to Leola's Lady Land Lounge, the monthly live talk show. Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there’s gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!