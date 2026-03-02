Arielle Jacobs And Tatianna Córdoba Join THE LEADING LADY CLUB At 54 Below

Click Here for More on 54 Below

Arielle Jacobs and Tatianna Córdoba will join the lineup for THE LEADING LADY CLUB on March 7, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. at 54 Below.

The concert celebrates Women’s History Month and features female-identifying performers from Broadway and beyond. Previously announced artists include Abigail Barlow, Trèjah Bostic, Maya Boyd, Deanna Giulietti, Storm Lever, Caitlin McNeilage, Olivia Scott, and Khaila Wilcoxon. Keara Benton and Kayla Hatashita will also appear as winners of the “Search for the Next Leading Lady” contest.

Presented by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast, the evening will feature songs associated with Broadway’s leading ladies. The show will be music directed by Anessa Marie Scolpini and produced and hosted by Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana.

The performance takes place at 54 Below, located at 254 West 54th Street. Cover charges range from $40.50 to $51.50 (inclusive of fees), with premium seating available for $90 (inclusive of fees). A $25 food and beverage minimum applies. The performance will also be livestreamed at 9:45 p.m. ET, with livestream tickets available for $29 (inclusive of fees).