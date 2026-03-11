54 SINGS LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA: VOLUME 3 Set For 54 Below

Click Here for More on 54 Below

54 Below will present 54 SINGS Lin-Manuel Miranda: VOLUME 3 on March 16 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at the venue known as Broadway’s Supper Club. Produced and directed by Noah Simau with music direction by Joshua Turchin, the concert will feature songs from Miranda’s stage and screen works.

The performance will highlight selections from productions including In the Heights and Hamilton, along with music Miranda has written for film and television. A portion of the revenue from the 7:00 p.m. livestream will be donated to the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance at the request of the Miranda Family Fellowship.

The cast will include Cristina Vee (Helluva Boss, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug), Jaci Maite Calderon (Purple Rain), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple National Tour, Five: The Parody Musical Off-Broadway), Isabel Gonzalez, JP Lopez, Kaila Wooten (Repulsing the Monkey), Matte Martinez (MJ: The Musical), Kyle Castillo, Melanie Moreno, Tré Frazier (MJ: The Musical, Hamilton), Gabriela Henriquez, Noah Simau (Boxtown), Vinny Supp, Bekah Zornosa (Lost Boys Off-Broadway), Danielle Yokley, and Joey B. Williams.

The concert will be accompanied by a live band featuring Dave D’Aranjo on bass, Peter Douskalis on guitar, Ryan McCausland on drums, Emmanuel Sacasa Reyes on trumpet, and Isabella Cruz on percussion, led by music director Joshua Turchin on piano and keyboard.

54 SINGS Lin-Manuel Miranda: VOLUME 3 will take place at 54 Below, located at 254 West 54th Street in New York City. Cover charges for the 7:00 p.m. performance range from $51.50 to $79, with premium seating available for $101. Cover charges for the 9:30 p.m. show range from $35 to $57, with premium seating available for $73.50. Livestream tickets are available for $29. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

Tickets and additional information are available at 54below.org. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 p.m. may be purchased by calling (646) 476-3551.

Noah Simau, also known online as “Umokayig,” is an actor, composer, writer, and content creator whose vocal impression videos featuring Broadway performers have attracted a large online audience. He has been mentioned in The New York Times for his online work and is set to appear alongside Alex Hirsch in the upcoming animated series Boxtown.

Joshua Turchin is a performer and musician whose credits include Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation Off-Broadway, national tours, and The Little Mermaid Live-to-Film at the Hollywood Bowl. His television credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Schmigadoon!, and CoComelon. As a composer, his musical The Perfect Fit was presented in concert at New World Stages and released an EP on Broadway Records. He is also the host of the web series The Early Night Show on the Broadway Podcast Network.