Queen Diva to Present STRENGTH OF A WOMAN: A PHYLLIS HYMAN TRIBUTE at 54 Below

Click Here for More on 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below will present STRENGTH OF A WOMAN: A Phyllis Hyman TRIBUTE, starring Queen Diva, on September 12, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. at the venue’s Broadway supper club in New York City.

The 75-minute concert traces the musical career of Phyllis Hyman, beginning with material from her time performing in the Duke Ellington revue Sophisticated Ladies, including “Take the A Train,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” and “In a Sentimental Mood.” The program also references her appearance in Spike Lee’s film School Daze, where she performed “Be One,” and highlights songs from her recording career, including “Betcha By Golly Wow,” “What You Won’t Do for Love,” and “Old Friend,” a song she dedicated to friends lost to AIDS during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“Returning to the 54 Below stage is more than a performance; it is a sacred reclamation of Phyllis Hyman's legacy and a testament to the healing power of the Black music experience. As we observe Suicide Prevention Month, ‘Strength of a Woman’ serves as a melodic bridge between the sophisticated soul of the past and the mental wellness advocacy of our future—reminding us all that while the music is timeless, the message of resilience is urgent,” said Queen Diva.

Queen Diva, a recording artist with Divine Voices Music Group and the 2026 Global Ambassador for the Rhythm and Blues Preservation Society, will perform alongside jazz composer and pianist Dan Furman, founder of the Dan Furman Jazz Trio and musical director at the Lee Strasberg Institute. Vocal coordination for the concert is by singer and songwriter Ayanda Sunshine.

Ten percent of merchandise proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Rhythm and Blues Preservation Society, a nonprofit organization based in Atlantic City, New Jersey, dedicated to preserving Black music culture.

“As Founder and Executive Director of the Rhythm and Blues Preservation Society, I am proud to stand in full support of Strength of a Woman: A Phyllis Hyman Tribute Starring Queen Diva. This partnership is more than a production; it is a preservation mission,” said Perry “The Maestro” Thompson. “By honoring the incomparable legacy of Phyllis Hyman through this tribute, we are safeguarding a vital chapter of Black music culture for future generations. BPSOC is committed to ensuring that the brilliance, depth, and emotional truth embedded in our rhythm and blues heritage continue to educate, inspire, and uplift the world. Together, we are not just remembering history, we are actively preserving it.”

Ticket Information

STRENGTH OF A WOMAN: A Phyllis Hyman TRIBUTE will be performed at 54 Below, located at 254 West 54th Street, on September 12, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $19.50 to $47, with premium seating available for $80. A $25 food and beverage minimum applies. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org. Tickets on the day of the performance after 7:00 p.m. are available by calling (646) 476-3551.

About Queen Diva

Queen Diva is an R&B and soul vocalist, theatrical performer, and recording artist with Divine Voices Music Group. A 2026 Global Ambassador for the Rhythm and Blues Preservation Society, she performs tribute concerts honoring artists such as Phyllis Hyman and Nina Simone and has appeared at venues including Lincoln Center’s Beaumont Theater, The Apollo Theater, and Ashford & Simpson’s Sugar Bar.

About 54 Below

54 Below, recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a nonprofit venue dedicated to preserving the music of Broadway and supporting cabaret performance. Located at 254 West 54th Street in New York City, the venue presents more than 700 shows each year featuring Broadway performers, composers, and emerging artists.