Video: Watch Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sing Backstreet Boys in & JULIET

Not only was Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson first Supreme Court Justice to appear on Broadway, but she sang this classic Backstreet Boys song while doing it!

Jackson made a special appearance in the hit Broadway musical over the weekend, with a one-night-only walk-on role. Watch her sing "Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely" in the show above. Step inside her rehearsal process and see more from her Broadway debut here.

Jackson released a memoir in September, titled Lovely One, in which she expressed her love of theater while applying to Harvard. In the memoir, she said, “I, a Miami girl from a modest background with an unabashed love of theater, dreamed of one day ascending to the highest court in the land—and I had said so in one of my supplemental application essays. I expressed that I wished to attend Harvard as I believed it might help me “to fulfill my fantasy of becoming the first Black, female Supreme Court justice to appear on a Broadway stage.”

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Jeannette Bayardelle as 'Angélique,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’.

Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway.