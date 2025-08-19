THE LION KING Welcomes New 'Young Simba' and 'Young Nala' Cast Members This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney’s The Lion King will welcome new cast members beginning tonight, Tuesday, August 19. Caleb Beltran and Julius-Raymond Weems IV will perform as Young Simba, while McKenzie Sherie Lewis and Emma Origenes will perform as Young Nala at certain performances.

Caleb Beltran (Young Simba at certain performances) will make his Broadway debut. His credits include Sesame Street/PBS Kids “Together We Can” music video series, Saturday Night Live, and various local plays. McKenzie Sherie Lewis (Young Nala at certain performances) will also make her Broadway debut. Emma Origenes (Young Nala at certain performances) previously appeared on the national tour of Frozen as Young Anna. Julius-Raymond Weems IV (Young Simba at certain performances) has Broadway credits including MJ the Musical and appeared on screen in Stronger.

The principal Broadway company of The Lion King currently features Gavin Lee (Scar), Tshidi Manye (Rafiki), L. Steven Taylor (Mufasa), Blakely Slaybaugh (Zazu), Ben Jeffrey (Pumbaa), Fred Berman (Timon), Vincent Jamal Hooper (Simba), Pearl Khwezi (Nala), James Brown-Orleans (Banzai), Bonita J. Hamilton (Shenzi), and Robb Sapp (Ed).

About The Lion King

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King remains one of the most popular stage musicals worldwide. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group under Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, the production has made theatrical history with multiple productions running more than 20 years. Performed in nine languages, there are currently nine companies worldwide, including Broadway, Toronto, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Mexico City, and the North American tour.

Since opening in 1997, The Lion King has won six Tony Awards® including Best Musical, along with more than 70 major international arts awards. Julie Taymor, the Tony-winning director, costume designer, and mask co-designer, continues to oversee the Broadway production and new stagings around the world.

The score features Elton John and Tim Rice’s songs from the animated film alongside new material by John and Rice, Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor, and Hans Zimmer. The result is a fusion of Western popular music with the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, including the Academy Award®-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and Lebo M’s choral numbers.