Lincoln Alejandro Collier Joins MJ THE MUSICAL On Broadway As ‘Little Marlon’ Tonight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lincoln Alejandro Collier will join the Broadway cast of MJ in the role of Little Marlon beginning tonight, Friday, August 8. Originally from Los Angeles, Collier will make his Broadway debut in the production, replacing Julius-Raymond Weems IV.

Collier’s credits include television appearances on All American and commercials for GoGurt, Google, Disney, and Aldi supermarkets.

Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over five million people globally on Broadway, across North America, and in productions in London’s West End, Hamburg, and Sydney. The Broadway production currently stars Elijah Rhea Johnson.

The Olivier Award-winning West End production is playing at the Prince Edward Theatre starring Jamaal Fields-Green, the German production is running at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro, and the Australian production is at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre starring Roman Banks. The North American tour, starring Jordan Markus, has played to more than 1.5 million patrons and is currently in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

The show will launch its first international tour across Asia in 2026, followed by its first UK tour in 2027.