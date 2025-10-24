 tracker
Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center

See "how the magic happens" backstage at Rose Hall

Oct. 24, 2025
Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center
The year was 2008 and we had booked a theme cruise: “Sail with Cabaret Performers,” hosted by Donald F. Smith the founder of the Mable Mercer Foundation.  Photography being a hobby,  I had a camera along to document all the sights along the way and the world-class architecture of Barcelona. I also snapped lots of photos of performers relaxing and socializing during our days at sea.  When I showed them to Donald Smith he remarked, “These are so great, you should come to the Cabaret Convention and do this backstage”.  Backstage! For as long as I can remember I was always fascinated by being backstage, so I happily gave up my seat out front to go behind the scenes, and have been doing it ever since.

For me, it has always been to witness and observe “how the magic happens.”  Backstage, rehearsals, sound checks, invited dress rehearsals, active dressing rooms and hallways … all of it! Those are the activities that excite me. It probably started when my piano teacher, Dave Roberts, who was a staff musician at CBS & NBC had me, his 13-year-old student, tag along to watch some TV musical show rehearsals during the ‘50s.

At 16, I got a summer job (remember “working papers”?) at ABC delivering teletype messages to the executives, which also allowed me to sneak into, and witness, some rehearsals. Being a pianist in the Borscht Belt during summers of the ‘60’s found me living in a room “backstage”.  The touring entertainers usually asked if they could use my small quarters to get dressed in. There were no fancy dressing rooms in these hotels back then.  Conversations with major stars of the day while they dressed and prepared to take the stage, supplied young me with endless excitement. Billy Eckstine even borrowed my tie.

Prior to this time, I had no camera and reflect on all the photos I missed capturing during those formative years in the presence of all those greats. But today, and many cameras later, I am thrilled and proud to be able to share with you some photos of this year's magic being made at the 36th New York Cabaret Convention.

Learn more about the Cabaret Convention and its host, the Mabel Mercer Foundation, on their website at www.mabelmercer.org.

Below, see a set of photos from the October 21 to 23, 2025 convention.

Backstage, The 36th New York Cabaret Convention
Backstage, The 36th New York Cabaret Convention

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Susie Mosher

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Jeff Harnar, Andrea Marcovicci, Rick Meadows

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Heather Sullivan

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Karen Mason

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Billy Stritch & Max von Essen

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Ben Jones, Billy Stritch, Nicolas King, Clint Holmes, Jim Caruso, Max von Essen

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Max von Essen & Billy Stritch

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Billy Stritch & Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Ann Hampton Callaway & Tovah Feldshuh

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Karen Akers

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
MOIPEI & Natalie Douglas

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
MOIPEI & Natalie Douglas

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Jim Caruso, Christine Ebersole, Karen Mason

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Stephen Sorokoff & Donna McKechnie

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Clint Holmes, Nicolas King, Rick Meadows

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Mardie Millit & Michael Garin

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Christine Andreas & Martin Silvestri

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Steve Doyle, Frank Dain, Richard Skipper

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Eric Yves Garcia

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Nicole Zuraitis & Ann Hampton Callaway

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Ann Kittredge, Carole Bufford, Barbara Fasano

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Melissa Errico, John Boswell, Phillip Officer

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Susie Mosher & Marieann Meringolo

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Stephen Sorokoff & Melissa Errico

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
John Boswell, Darnell White, Susie Mosher

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Tovah Feldshuh & Donna McKechnie

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Amra-Faye Wright

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Eda Sorokoff & Clint Holmes

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Melissa Errico & Patrick McEnroe

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
KT Sullivan & Heather Sullivan

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
Lady Zen

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
KT Sullivan

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image

Photos: Backstage at the 36TH NEW YORK CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center Image
The 36th New York Cabaret Convention



