Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret

King appeared with Veronica Swift and Mike Renzi.

Mar. 6, 2021  

Imagine a night club gig starring Mel Torme, with Anita O'Day or Ella Fitzgerald as his guest vocalist, and the Oscar Peterson Trio backing them up. That's the way it sounded in the Wick Theater's Cabaret last night as the award winning singer Nicolas King had guest vocalist Veronica Swift and pianist Mike Renzi and trio on the stage with him. It was a musically sophisticated audience at the dinner tables for this show.. Everyone in the elegant room had reserved well in advance.

The evening was a spectacular jazz/pop super spreader of music as these accomplished, respected artists (arguably some of the best in the business) used their improvisational genius to explore the melodies and harmonies of The Great American Songbook. Nicolas, Veronica and Mike all possess that special musicality that enables them to excite you with their technique, while at the same time emotionally bringing you inside a song..... notes and lyrics became a constantly reshaped dalliance that kept the patrons continually absorbed as these artists performed the well known tunes of the Songbook. Many regulars of Manhattan nightlife were in attendance at the venue, which has become South Florida's answer to New York's Cafe Carlyle, Birdland, and Feinstein's 54/Below.

And what an audience it was. Famed Producer/ Director Richard Jay-Alexander, Broadway Producer 4 time Tony & Olivier Award Winner Catherine Adler, Composer/Pianist Ron Abel, Artist Helmut Koller, and 44 (yes 44) time Tony Award Winners Ken Greenblatt and Seth Greenleaf were at a table celebrating Eda Sorokoff's birthday. Also in the room were NYC notables Arlene and Allan Lazare, Dom and Sally Taglialatella, Jane Shevell, Larry Weissfeld, and Legend Radio's Jill & Rich Switzer. Sloans Curve Palm Beach was represented by Tennis Pro Karen Donnelly.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Nicolas King

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Wick Cabaret

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Nicolas King

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Nicolas King & Veronica Swift

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Veronica Swift

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Nicolas King & Veronica Swift

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Nicolas King & Barbra Streisand

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Nicolas King & Liza Minnelli

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Avery Sommers, Nicolas King, Dick Robinson

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Nicolas King, Veronica Swift, Stephanie Nakasian

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Kim Wick, Richard Jay-Alexander, Marilynn Wick

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Ron Abel, Eda Sorokoff, Richard Jay-Alexander

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Happy Birthday Eda

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Ron Abel, Mike Renzi, Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff, Helmut Koller, Catherine Adler, Richard Jay-Alexander

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Eda Sorokoff & Catherine Adler

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Rich Switzer & Jill Switzer

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Karen Donnelly, Eda Sorokoff, Mom Donnelly

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Ron Abel, Helmut Koller, Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff, Richard Jay-Alexander

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Stephanie Nakasian, Rich Switzer, Jill Switzer, Nicolas King

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Eda Sorokoff, Helmut Koller, Catherine Adler

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Helmut Koller, Richard Jay-Alexander, Nicolas King, David Sexton, Catherine Adler

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Sandi Greenblatt & Ken Greenblatt

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Allan Lazare, Arlene Lazare, Eda Sorokoff, Ron Abel

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Coming Attractions

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Coming Attractions

Photo Coverage: Nicolas King at Wick Cabaret
Nicolas King


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Aaron Lazar
Aaron Lazar
Jewelle Blackman
Jewelle Blackman
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories
BWW CD Review: Vivian Reed STANDARDS AND MORE Is More Than Standard Photo

BWW CD Review: Vivian Reed STANDARDS AND MORE Is More Than Standard

MetropolitanZoom Presents FESTA DELLA DONNA Photo

MetropolitanZoom Presents FESTA DELLA DONNA

BWW Previews: March 8th PAJAMA CAST PARTY Welcomes Wide Ranging Talents Photo

BWW Previews: March 8th PAJAMA CAST PARTY Welcomes Wide Ranging Talents

BWW CD Review: The La Tanya Hall Albums Chart The Evolution Of An Artist Photo

BWW CD Review: The La Tanya Hall Albums Chart The Evolution Of An Artist


From This Author Stephen Sorokoff