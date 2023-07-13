PHINEAS AND FERB Themed Concert To Debut at 54 Below Next Week

Come see Broadway’s Basement turn into Broadway’s Backyard as 54 Below celebrates the hit songs from everyone’s favorite TV show about two step-brothers who have built a rocket, fought a mummy, and climbed the Eiffel Tower. Featuring songs like “Busted,” “Gitchee Gitchee Goo,” and “S.I.M.P. (Squirrels In My Pants),” we are certain that this will be the best night of your summer vacation ever. 54 Below Sings Phineas and Ferb: Summer Belongs to You premieres on Friday, July 21st at 9:30pm.

The show will feature Kemari Bryant, Cara Rose DiPietro, Camryn Duckworth, Erin Engleman, Cady Fleet, Max Heitmann, Nikki Kimbrell, Jessie Levin, Andrew Maroney, Marcus McGee, Jackson Mizell, Lily Soto, Justine Verheul, Carrie Wagner, Pierce Wheeler, and Troy Wheeler.

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz. Associate produced by Caitlin Brightman. Music direction by James Stryska. Hosted by Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland.

54 Below Sings Phineas and Ferb: Summer Belongs to You plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 21st at 9:30pm. There is a $35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.