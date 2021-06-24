NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS to Stream Tonight

The ninth annual "Night of A Thousand Judys" - the Pride concert to benefit The Ali Forney Center written and hosted by Justin Sayre - will be presented as a streaming online event tonight, Thursday, June 24 at 8:00 PM Eastern. Performers include Alan Cumming (Cabaret, "The Good Wife"), Vivian Reed (two-time Tony nominee), Sam Harris (The Life, Grease), Mary Testa (three-time Tony nominee), Karen Mason (Netflix's "Halston," Sunset Boulevard), Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander, CW's "Katy Keene") Jose Llana (The King & I, Here Lies Love), Margo Seibert (Rocky, Octet), Jane Monheit (two-time Grammy-nominated vocalist), Grace McLean (The Great Comet of 1812, Alice by Heart), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots, The Wiz), Nadia Quinn (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, The Robber Bridegroom), Duchess ("Vocal Group of the Year" - Jazz Journalists Association), and Gabrielle Stravelli (award-winning vocalist). The Ali Forney Center is the nation's largest agency dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth. The show will be available online through Saturday, July 24. Watch the concert and donate to the cause at ThousandJudys.com.

For the fifth year, "Night of A Thousand Judys" is presenting an auction of custom Judy Garland visual artwork from around the world to raise additional funds for the charity. This year, new work is available from artists, illustrators, and painters including Francesco Ciccolella (Austria), Marta Monteiro (Portugal), Xaviera Altena (The Netherlands), Anja Slibar (Slovenia), Byron Eggenschwiler (Canada), Daniel Nolen (United States), and Steven Ferezy (United States). Bidding is open through July 8 HERE.

Called "a rambunctious, uproarious, unpredictable all-star concert" by The Wall Street Journal, "Night of a Thousand Judys" will honor the iconic Judy Garland with tributes and songs from her legendary career as movie star, recording artist and stage performer. The virtual event is written and hosted by Justin Sayre, featuring Tracy Stark as music director. "Night of a Thousand Judys" is produced by Dan Fortune and Adam J. Rosen, with Dan Fortune serving as executive producer.

"We're all getting back to normal, but maybe we can make a new normal," says Justin. "A normal where LGBTQIA kids don't experience homelessness at such a larger rate than most. Maybe our new normal can be better, for these kids. Maybe we can insist that it is. We all had to stay at home this year to be safe. We all deserve a home where they can be safe. That's what the work, that's the new normal that the Ali Forney Center is fighting for. We're all honored to help them creating this new normal."

The first eight annual events featured the talents of R&B legends Martha Wash and Sarah Dash; jazz vocalists Madeleine Peyroux, Cyrille Aimée, and Ann Hampton Callaway; singer/songwriters Bright Light Bright Light, Nellie McKay, Erin McKeown; Broadway divas Lena Hall, Tonya Pinkins, and Liz Callaway; leading men Adam Pascal, Daniel Reichard, and Telly Leung; downtown stars Justin Vivian Bond, Bridget Everett, and Lady Rizo; nightlife fixtures Maude Maggart, Karen Akers, and Natalie Douglas; and New York personalities Michael Musto, Austin Scarlett, and Frank DeCaro, among many others.

The Ali Forney Center is the nation's largest and most comprehensive agency dedicated to LGBTQ homeless youths-assisting nearly 1,400 youths per year through a 24-hour Drop-In Center which provides over 65,000 meals annually, medical and mental health services through an on-site clinic, and a scattered site housing program. AFC's goal is to provide them with the support and services they need to escape the streets and begin to live healthy and independent lives.