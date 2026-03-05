Irene Michaels To Perform Cabaret Concert At Don't Tell Mama

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Performer Irene Michaels will take the stage at Don't Tell Mama for An Evening with Irene Michaels on April 23 in Manhattan.

The cabaret performance will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the venue’s Original Room, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Located at 343 West 46th Street in New York’s Theater District, Don’t Tell Mama has long served as a hub for cabaret and live music performances.

Michaels, known for her cabaret-style performances and expressive vocal delivery, will present a program blending classic cabaret repertoire with storytelling in an intimate setting.

Admission includes a $45 cover charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum, which includes two drinks. Guests will also be able to order from the venue’s food menu during the performance.

Reservations are available through the Don’t Tell Mama website.