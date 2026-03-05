Photos: Highlights from the 2026 JOE’S PUB ANNUAL GALA Celebrating Honoree Justin Vivian Bond
The one-night-only event celebrating Joe’s Pub & Dr. Justin Vivian Bond featured performances by Bond, Taylor Mac, Bianca Leigh, and more
On Monday March 2, artists and supporters gathered at Joe's Pub to celebrate the career and impact of 2026 Vanguard Honoree Justin Vivian Bond, and fundraising for artist development programs at Joe’s Pub: Joe’s Pub Working Group, the New York Voices artist commissioning initiative, and the Vanguard Residency. (More info on these programs is available here)
The night featured performances by Justin Vivian Bond and band, comedian Murray Hill, Thomas Bartlett (Doveman); Joe’s Pub Working Group artists Mafer Bandola, Kate Douglas, Daniel Emond, Pooja Reddy, Gregory Richardson; Vanguard curation artists Bianca Leigh (Oh Mary), Paul Soileau (Christeene), Garnet Williams (Cats: The Jellicle Ball); and New York Voices commissioned artists Lisa Stephen Friday, Taylor Mac, and Jo Lampert.
Previous Vanguard honorees include Laurie Anderson, Margaret Cho, Judy Collins, Nona Hendryx, Angelique Kidjo, and posthumously Barbara Maier Gustern.
Proceeds from this event support Joe’s Pub and The Public Theater's year-round programming and activities, including career development programs like the Joe’s Pub Working Group and the New York Voices artist commissioning initiative. (More info here)
For more on Joe's Pub, visit their Website.
Find them on social media: Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, BlueSky and YouTube
Below, see photos from the event courtesy of Joe's Pub.
Joe's Pub Gala 2026. Artists Jo Lampert, Kate Douglas, Daniel Emond. Photo credit: Simon Luethi
Todd Almond, Laurie Eustis, Kyle Brown, Shanta Thake, Tommy Kriegsmann. Photo credit: Simon Luethi
Gala guests. Photo credit: Simon Luethi
Cindy Sherman (third from left) and guests. Photo credit: Simon Luethi
Billy Porter and Garnet Williams. Photo credit: Simon Luethi
Kate Rigg, Mary Martha Ford, Mafer Bandola. Photo credit: Simon Luethi
Gala Guests. Photo credit: Simon Luethi
DJ Sammy Jo & Friend. Photo credit: Simon Luethi
Photo credit: Simon Luethi
Murray Hill. Photo credit: Simon Luethi
Gavin Downie, Heather Litteer, Nath Ann Carrera, Elizabeth Koke. Photo credit: Simon Luethi
Justin Vivian Bond. Photo credit: David Andrako
Thomas Bartlett and Justin Vivian Bond. Photo credit: David Andrako
Justin Vivian Bond (Cindy Sherman in background). Photo credit: David Andrako
Justin Vivian Bond. Photo credit: David Andrako
Justin Vivian Bond. Photo credit: David Andrako
Justin Vivian Bond. Photo credit: David Andrako
Justin Vivian Bond. Photo credit: David Andrako
Murray Hill and Justin Vivian Bond. Photo credit: David Andrako
Justin Vivian Bond and Billy Porter. Photo credit: David Andrako
Garnet Williams (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), Justin Vivian Bond, Paul Soileau (Christeene) . Photo credit: David Andrako
Pooja Reddy. Photo credit: David Andrako
Bianca Leigh (Oh Mary) . Photo credit: David Andrako
Murray Hill, Alex Knowlton. Photo credit: David Andrako
Bernice "Boom Boom" Brooks, Billy Porter. Photo credit: David Andrako
Murray Hill. Photo credit: David Andrako
Mary Martha Ford, Justin Vivian Bond, Billy Porter. Photo credit: David Andrako
Justin Vivian Bond, Kate Rigg. Photo credit: David Andrako
Gala guest, Justin Vivian Bond, Judith Butler. Photo credit: David Andrako
Close up on Prounis jewelry. Photo credit: David Andrako
Taylor Mac. Photo credit: David Andrako
Garnet Williams. Photo credit: David Andrako
