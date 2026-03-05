Photos: Highlights from the 2026 JOE’S PUB ANNUAL GALA Celebrating Honoree Justin Vivian Bond

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Monday March 2, artists and supporters gathered at Joe's Pub to celebrate the career and impact of 2026 Vanguard Honoree Justin Vivian Bond, and fundraising for artist development programs at Joe’s Pub: Joe’s Pub Working Group, the New York Voices artist commissioning initiative, and the Vanguard Residency. (More info on these programs is available here)

The night featured performances by Justin Vivian Bond and band, comedian Murray Hill, Thomas Bartlett (Doveman); Joe’s Pub Working Group artists Mafer Bandola, Kate Douglas, Daniel Emond, Pooja Reddy, Gregory Richardson; Vanguard curation artists Bianca Leigh (Oh Mary), Paul Soileau (Christeene), Garnet Williams (Cats: The Jellicle Ball); and New York Voices commissioned artists Lisa Stephen Friday, Taylor Mac, and Jo Lampert.

Previous Vanguard honorees include Laurie Anderson, Margaret Cho, Judy Collins, Nona Hendryx, Angelique Kidjo, and posthumously Barbara Maier Gustern.

Proceeds from this event support Joe’s Pub and The Public Theater's year-round programming and activities, including career development programs like the Joe’s Pub Working Group and the New York Voices artist commissioning initiative. (More info here)

For more on Joe's Pub, visit their Website.

Find them on social media: Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, BlueSky and YouTube

Below, see photos from the event courtesy of Joe's Pub.