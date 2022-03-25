NEWSIES 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION & More Next Week at Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

NEWSIES 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, FEAT. BEN FANKHAUSER, KARA LINDSAY, ANDREW KEENAN-BOLGER, & MORE! - MARCH 28 & 29 at 7:00 PM 9:45 PM

It's been 10 years since a group of newsies first Seized the Day at the Nederlander Theatre so it's time to celebrate! Join dozens of Newsies cast members from Broadway and the tour as they take to the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below to sing your favorite Newsies songs, as well as songs that were cut and behind the scene stories. This evening will serve as a benefit for Covenant House.

The evening will feature music from (and cut from) Disney's Newsies the Musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and book by Harvey Fierstein. Based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White. Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions.

Music directed by Steven Malone.

Produced by Aaron Albano (Broadway OBC) and Shoshana Feinstein

Cast subject to change. All listed performers might not be in attendance at all shows.

Featuring Aaron Albano, Mark Aldrich, Joey Barreiro, Turner Birthisel, Joshua Burrage, Kevin Carolan, Caitlyn Caughell, Ben Fankhauser, Jonathan Fenton, JP Ferreri, Kaitlyn Frank, David Guzman, Liana Hunt, Molly Jobe, James Judy, Adam Kaplan, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Beth Stafford Laird, Jess LeProtto, Kara Lindsay, Stuart Marland, Tommy Martinez, John Michael Pitera, Becca Petersen, Daniel Quadrino, Andy Richardson, Jordan Samuels, Jack Sippel, Ethan Steiner, Nick Sullivan, Daniel Switzer, Laurie Veldheer, Andrew Wilson, Lavon Fisher Wilson, Alex Wong, Iain Young, Stuart Zagnit, and more stars to be announced!

$65 cover charge. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY AT FULLERTON'S MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2022: SHOWCASE'D! - MARCH 30 AT 7:00 PM

California State University at Fullerton is proud to introduce the Musical Theatre Class of 2022 in an evening of song and celebration at Feinstein's/54 Below! Directed by Professors Marty Austin Lamar and Josh Grisetti, Showcase'd features twelve Musical Theatre dreamers ready to take on the world! Featuring songs from across the Musical Theatre canon, Showcase'd will remind you of a simpler time, when the world was full of possibilities. Join us to celebrate Layla Elefante, Taylor Evans, Audrey Forrester, Maya Garza, December Hassler, William Hawkes, Tyler Jenkins, Jonah Meyer, Madeline Rae, Kai Rosales, Emily Tripp, and Ailie Wood!

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

LORNA LUFT: THE JOY OF SPRING - MARCH 31 - APRIL 2 AT 7:00 PM

The Joy of Spring is found in the embracement of change, perseverance through obstacles, and the celebration of life.

Join Lorna Luft as she celebrates the full meaning of Spring through the Great American Songbook, songs made famous by her mother and film legend, Judy Garland, as well as through personal stories from a lifetime in show business.

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna Luft made her performing debut singing on "The Judy Garland Show." Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, ranging from Grease 2 and Where the Boys Are '84 to the series "Murder She Wrote" and "Sean Saves the World." Lorna was co-executive producer of "Life with Judy Garland," the 5 time Emmy award-winning miniseries based on her best-selling memoir, Me and My Shadows.

$75 cover charge. $125-$130 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

ANN TALMAN: THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE - MARCH 31 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Ann Talman is an actor, singer, storyteller, award winning documentary filmmaker, and four-time Broadway veteran. This is her Feinstein's/54 Below debut. She joined Actors' Equity with co-star Elizabeth Taylor in 1981 when she landed a plum role in The Little Foxes playing Taylor's daughter on Broadway. The show traveled the world for eighteen months and their loving friendship lasted for the rest of Miss Taylor's life. Ann's new cabaret show, The Shadow of Her Smile, is directed by Bistro and MAC Award winners Lina Koutrakous with musical direction by Alex Rybeck, also a Feinstein's/54 Below favorite. The show is an evening of story and song about Ann and Elizabeth's amazing bond. It is filled with hilarious and touching stories that only Ann can tell, woven with Broadway and Great American Songbook gems. Ann's imitation of Elizabeth is so spot on, if you close your eyes, you'll swear they're together again!

"Talman is nothing short of amazing in telling her own tale. This is a master class in acting." -Broadway World

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

NEW MUSICAL! HIDE & SEEK BY DANNY FELDMAN, FEAT. JJ NIEMANN - APRIL 1 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Encore by popular demand! Join us for an exciting concert version of the songs from Hide and Seek as it returns to Feinstein's/54 Below! An autobiographical musical, Hide and Seek chronicles the three year journey of Andrew, a high school sophomore, as he comes to terms with his newfound sexuality. Through the pressure of his friends and social media, Andrew discovers what it means to live his life authentically.

Written by Danny Feldman at the age of sixteen, experience his story performed by an all-star Broadway cast. This concert will be music directed by Eli Schildkraut.

Featuring Aaron Alcaraz, Brendan C. Callahan, Sam Foti, JJ Niemann, Wonu Ogunfowora, Aaron Patterson, Mia Pinero, Emma Pittman, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, and Kelli Youngman.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - APRIL 2 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget... Musical direction by Mark Hartman.

Stars to be announced!

$55 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

ARI SHAPIRO: BEHIND THE MIC - APRIL 3-4 AT 7:00 PM

As a journalist, NPR's All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro has chronicled wars and revolutions. Now, inspired by his experiences around the globe, his solo cabaret show Behind the Mic features funny, hopeful, and heartfelt songs of upheaval and resilience, from places that are less far away than they may seem.

When Ari is not in front of a microphone on a stage, he sits in front of a microphone as host of the most listened-to radio program in America. He has reported from above the Arctic Circle and aboard Air Force One. He's covered wars in Iraq, Ukraine, and Israel, and has filed stories from five continents and most of the 50 states. He is also a frequent guest performer with the "little orchestra" Pink Martini and appears on four of the band's albums. Since making his debut with them at the Hollywood Bowl in 2009, he has toured the world and performed with them in venues such as The Royal Albert Hall in London, L'Olympia in Paris, and Mount Lycabettus in Athens.

$65 cover charge. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

ANN TALMAN: THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE: March 31 at 9:45pm / Tickets $25

HIDE & SEEK BY DANNY FELDMAN, FEAT. JJ NIEMANN: April 1 at 9:45 pm / Tickets $25

SAFETY INFORMATION:

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

