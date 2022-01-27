Luke Williams to Debut New Original Music at SPEAK UP

Luke Williams is at the piano again- and this time, he's brought along an incredible cast of Broadway performers to debut a brand new collection of songs about joy, heartbreak, and (somehow) the American Dream.

Williams has built his career in New York combining pop, rock, and musical theater at world-class venues across the city, so it's fitting for this songwriter to bring a night of original music to his cabaret home at Feinstein's/54 Below. And there's always room for your favorites, so keep an ear out for Williams' signature mashups featuring hit songs from the stage, screen, and radio.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022, join Williams and his spectacular band as they lead the way from dancing to crying to dancing again, with help from some of the greatest voices New York City has to offer.

Williams says, "Everyone I know is in the process of figuring themselves out right now. Every day, we're asking 'Who am I? What matters to me? How do I want to spend my time, and why?' And every song I've written has been to answer those questions for myself."

Performers scheduled for Luke Williams & Company: Speak Up include Ryan Andrews (Why Are You Like This?), Kristy Cates (Wicked), Jennifer Diamond (Ruthless), Sean Doherty (The Lightning Thief), Troy Iwata (Netflix's "Dash & Lily), Ashley LaLonde (Punk Rock Girl) and more to be announced at a later date. Casting is subject to change.

The one-night-only concert is produced by Williams and Benjamin Nissen. Larisa Jiao will be the Associate Producer.

Luke Williams & Company: Speak Up will be presented on February 22nd, 2022 for one performance only - at 9:45PM. Tickets start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit here.

Songwriter Luke Williams has performed on Broadway, across the country, and around the world in a decade-long career in countless musical fields- as a pianist, vocalist, music director, conductor, arranger, producer, and much more. With roots in Ohio and training in Scotland, Williams is known for the storytelling at the forefront of his work and for his fluency across genres. Away from the piano, he is an expert computer hacker (yes, really) and has multiple certifications in cybersecurity. Williams lives and maintains his music studio in New York City.