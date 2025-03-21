Lillias White, Noel MacNeal and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Noel MacNeal, Lillias White, and more.

Noel MacNeal: HEY, THIS WAS REALLY FUN! FEAT. Fergie L. Philippe & MORE – MARCH 24 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. Noel MacNeal (Little Shop of Horrors, “Bear in the Big Blue House,” “Sesame Street,” “Between the Lions,” “Eureeka’s Castle,” “Last Week Tonight”) makes his 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut with Hey, This Was Really Fun! It’s his life and the lessons he’s learned as a little pink bird, a baby dragon, a ninja turtle, a precocious inner-city kid, a lion cub, a profane squirrel, a bear in a big blue house, and on occasion a very big bird. Plus, all the monsters, grouches, talking food, writing, directing, producing, and appearances he’s done along the way. The show will feature a musical mix including Sinatra, Billy Joel, and many favorites from throughout Noel’s career.

Directed by Michael Kirk Lane. Musical direction by John Bronston. Featuring Jennifer Barnhart, Weston Chandler Long, Matthew MacNeal, and Fergie Phillipe.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Lin-Manuel Miranda – MARCH 24 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. Lin-Manuel Miranda will not appear this performance. Join us for 54 Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda as we sing through the beloved composer’s extensive repertoire from stage to screen and beyond! Lin-Manuel Miranda has revolutionized theatre since the late 2000s. Tonight, we pay homage and tribute to this iconic composer from In The Heights to Hamilton, from his work with Disney to some of his newest songs! Produced by Noah Simau. Music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Jaci Maite Calderon, RJ Christian, Nick T. Daly, Tré Frazier, Manny Houston, Pablo David Laucerica, Emma Noelani, Moana Poyer, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Noah Simau, Deane Sophia, Vinny Supp, Gabriela Torres, and Cristina Vee.

Joined by Dave D’aranjo on bass, Peter Douskalis on guitar, and Ryan McCausland on drums.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Carolyn Montgomery: GIRLSINGER, A CELEBRATION OF Rosemary Clooney – MARCH 25 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. Back by popular demand! Carolyn Montgomery, multi-award winning star of the concert stage returns to 54 Below in her Bistro Award winning show girlSINGER, a celebration of Rosemary Clooney. With a world-class band featuring members of Clooney’s own musical ensemble, and Montgomery’s critically acclaimed powerhouse vocals belting out hits like “Hey There,” “Come On-A My House,” and “Tenderly,” audiences sing along, laugh, weep, and dance in their seats. Montgomery’s talent for storytelling elevates the music into a spellbinding, one-woman tour-de-force.

Carolyn Montgomery garnered multiple MAC, BackStage Bistro and Nightlife Awards for singing and songwriting, performing in New York City at Town Hall, Lincoln Center, Birdland, the Laurie Beechman Theatre and major venues across the United States and London. She is the Executive Director of the renowned American Songbook Association, producing concerts that feature Betty Buckley, Lillias White, and a myriad jazz and Tony®-winning Broadway artists. Montgomery brings her own, revered performance prowess back to sold-out houses nationwide, with a band featuring music director Tedd Firth and artistic director, Tony®-nominated Sally Mayes. Also featured: Warren Vache on trumpet- a long standing member of Clooney’s ensemble- as well as Mark McLain (drums), Matt Scharfglass (bass) and Jonathan Kantor (saxophone and clarinet).

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! Ethan Carlson, FEAT. Liz Callaway & MORE – MARCH 25 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. Join Ethan Carlson (Waitress) and many incredible Broadway guest artists, in a night of bold, new, exciting, electric songs. The material will range from musical theatre to pop, and feature material from Her Sound (full cast recording available wherever you stream music, feat. Jeanna de Waal, L Morgan Lee, Krysta Rodriguez, Alysha Umphress, and more!), Goliath (demos streaming currently, feat. Ellis Gage and Ethan), Bermuda Triangle (two never before heard songs!) and **brand new Non-MT music**. This evening of music will not want to be missed!

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Liz Callaway, Emma Carlile, Ethan Carlson, Nikki Renée Daniels, Caitlin Doak, Morgan Keene, Miranda Luze, Jessie MacBeth, Lizzie Maguire, Alisa Melendez, Malia Monk, Kim Onah, Jake Pedersen, Analise Rios, Isa Rodriguez, Benji Santiago, Jordan Tyson, Cole Wachman, Donté Wilder, and more stars to be announced!

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lillias White ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT- DIVINE SASS: A TRIBUTE TO Sarah Vaughan – MARCH 26 – 29 AT 7PM

The performance on Mar 28 will also be livestreamed. Join us for an album release concert from the legendary Lillias White! Lillias White – Divine Sass: A Tribute to Sarah Vaughan takes you on a journey through the music, life, and times of “the Divine One,” Sarah Vaughan, from her remarkable win at the world-famous Apollo Theatre amateur night contest, through her collaborations and tours with some of the most renowned musicians who’ve ever graced a stage, to her legendary appearances at Carnegie Hall. This show features music created by Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Billy Eckstein, Erroll Garner, George Gershwin, and Vaughan herself. Audiences will enjoy tunes she made popular, like “Misty,” “The Man I Love,” and “If You Could See Me Now,” among many others. This tribute is a labor of love, as Ms. White finds The Divine One worthy of honor and fond remembrance. Music direction by Mathis Picard.

Lillias White made her Broadway debut in Barnum. Other Broadway credits include Hadestown, Cats, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Chicago, and Fela! (Tony® nomination). For her role in The Life, she won Tony®, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Off-Broadway, White performed in The New Group’s Black No More, The Public Theater’s Romance in Hard Times (Obie Award), Dinah Was at the Gramercy Theatre, Second Stage Theatre’s Crowns (Audelco Award) and Texas in Paris at the York Theatre Company.

Television appearances include a regular role on “Sesame Street” (Emmy Award); recurring roles on Netflix’s “The Get Down” and “Russian Doll;” and guest star appearances on “New Amsterdam,” “Search Party,” “Gotham,” “Person of Interest,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Law & Order,” and “NYPD Blue.” Her screen credits include Heartworm, The Drummer, Disney’s Hercules, Anastasia, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Game 6, Pieces of April, and Then She Found Me. Lillias holds an honorary Ph.D in Fine Arts from the City University of New York.

$79 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $128.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees) - $134 premium seating (includes $14 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE FORDHAM UNIVERSITY HOT NOTES – MARCH 26 AT 9:30PM

The Fordham University Hot Notes, one of Fordham University’s top acapella groups are proud to bring their celebration of jazz and pop fusion to 54 Below! Directed and created by the Executive Board, Hannah Crocker, Samuel Howe, Bridget Godfrey, Jasmine TIhagoane, and Erin Seidman all helped to create the raw, unique arrangements you’ll hear tonight. Featuring songs by Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Destiny’s Child, and Lake Street Dive, The Hot Notes will show you a new side to the songs you love. Join us for the chance to hear them live! Music direction by Samuel Howe, with assistant music direction by Lauren Fleissner.

Featuring Hannah Crocker, Nicola D’Abundo, Patrick Driscoll, Lauren Fleissner, Bridget Godfrey, Samuel Howe, Brandon Macaluso, Estella Maguire, Julia Maling, Jaleah Ortiz, Michael Pontecorvo, Naiya Rookwood, Cadiz Salazar, Erin Seidman, Jasmine Tihagoane, and Brandon Williams.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS PINK FLOYD – MARCH 27 AT 9:30PM

Pink Floyd will not appear at this performance. Hey You – just nod if you can read this! Celebrating one of the most prolific and theatrical rock bands of all time, J Ragland and Zach Faust present 54 Sings Pink Floyd. In one unforgettable evening, come hear some of New York City’s brightest stars perform Pink Floyd’s biggest hits from their illustrious career. Featuring the talents of Broadway and beyond – accompanied by an all-star band – we’re bringing iconic classics to life like “Another Brick in the Wall,” “Wish You Were Here,” and “Comfortably Numb” for a 54 event like no other!

Featuring Samuel Vincent Aubuchon, Tyrese Shawn Avery, Chloe Castro-Santos, Sid Diamond, Scarlet Green, Darcie A. Hingula, Zoey Johnson, Caleb McCarroll, Vernon McGhee, Margo Mikkelson, Tella Novela, Nadia Ra’Shaun, Lily Rose, Lindsay Rosenberg, Molly Russo, and Brian Vaulx Jr..

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY’S VARSITY SHOW THROUGH THE AGES – MARCH 28 AT 9:30PM

Now in its 131st year, The Varsity Show is Columbia University’s oldest performing arts tradition with an elite alumni base that includes Greta Gerwig, Tom Kitt, Jeanine Tesori, and many more! Produced by The 131st Annual Varsity Show team, this one-night-only concert will be a unique take on the traditional West End Preview to celebrate the extensive history of Columbia’s Varsity Show. Join us as the cast of V131 performs songs from The Varsity Show archives, including “A College on Broadway” from V26: Fly With Me (1920), Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s first collaboration. And you may also get a first preview of songs from this year’s Varsity Show…let us know if you think you can guess the plot!

Produced by Abigail Hart (CC ‘26), Olivia Kuan-Romano (BC ‘26), and CC Shaw (BC ‘27). Music direction Ruby Liebmann (BC ‘25).

Featuring Sarafina Belafonte (CC ‘26), Luna Boissiere Armstrong (BC ‘26), Grace Colucci (BC ‘27), Lilly Gasterland-Gustafsson (BC ‘25), Morgan Johns (GS ‘26), Owen Kalmbach (CC ‘28), Drew Kelly (CC ‘26), Lucas Lugones (SEAS ‘25), Kiana Mottahedan (CC ‘26), Wren Pftetcher (BC ‘27), Anoushka Sharma (BC ‘27), Njoki Tiagha (CC ‘27), Luca Tuana i Guitart (CC ‘27), and Ella Wickham (CC ‘25).

With Taya Barry (CC ‘27), Kamila Boga (GS ‘26), Wylie Dodson (CC ‘26), Abigail Hart (CC ‘26), Sarah Kaplan (BC ‘27), Olivia Kuan-Romano (BC ‘26), Ruby Liebmann (BC ‘25), Daniella Sapone (BC ‘25), and Anna Steel (CC ‘27).

Also joined by Dallin Attwooll (CC ‘26) on piano, Imme Koolenbrander (GS ‘25) on bass, Reid Metoyer (CC ‘26) on drums, and Jeff Stein (CC ‘26) on guitar.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – MARCH 29 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T. Evans. Featuring Neil Devlin, Quentin Fettig, MOIPEI, Jenny Lee Stern, Deborah Tranelli, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Scott Siegel’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! FEAT. Jill Paice & MORE – MARCH 30 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (with over 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Music direction by Mark T. Evans. Featuring Emily Iaquinta, Ben Jones, Steven Martella, Clare Martin, Jill Paice, Jax Terry, and more stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – MARCH 30 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We’re Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It’s a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret’s most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good!

With special guests Ramona Mallory, Daniel May, Orville Mendoza, Shereen Pimental, and Lucia Spina. Featuring Jim Poulos, James Seol, and Rob Maitner.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

355 THE MUSICAL – MARCH 30 AT 9:30PM

Join us for the 54 Below debut of 355 The Musical! 355 is an original musical entirely written and performed by teens that follows spies in war-stricken 18th century New York City, as they infiltrate high society, risking everything to alter the course of history. Written and produced by Maddie Price, with music and lyrics by emerging talent Mayla Stith and Maddie Price, the show embodies the essence of “Gossip Girl” meets “Bridgerton” meets the Eras Tour. As the lines between duty and desire blur, unexpected alliances form, fake relationships ignite, and every dance and whispered conversation could tip the balance of their fate—for better or worse. Focusing on Agent 355 and George Washington’s Culper Spy Ring, this musical sheds light on their untold yet ever impactful stories. The 54 Below night will have you at the edge of your seat as you follow a song cycle from the show, taking you on the journey of America’s hidden heroes. Will you join the Revolution?

Featuring Vinya Chhabra, Maria DiMartino, Charles Flaherty, Calvin Lindo, Emmy Liu-Wang, Alayna Marissa Martus, Michael Mintz, Nirvaan Pal, Echo Deva Picone, and Joshua Turchin.

Joined by Ezra Kessler on drums, Miya Schultheis on bass, and Mayla Stith on guitar.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

