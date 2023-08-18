Karen Mason and Christopher Denny to Celebrate 30 Years of Collaboration at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Broadway, recording and concert star Karen Mason in an encore presentation of her hit show “30… And Counting” on Thursday, September 28 at 7:00 PM. This evening celebrates her thirty-year-long artistic collaboration with music director Christopher Denny. Mason performed her first concert with Denny on August 5, 1992, and they have continued working together to this day. A few years later, director Barry Kleinbort was added to the mix, and this triad of talent has been creating new arrangements and shows ever since. This evening will highlight some of their favorite arrangements including “Help/Being Alive,” “Watch What Happens/I Will Wait for You,” and “Finding Wonderland,” with many more surprises. They will be joined by Tom Hubbard on bass.

Tickets are $25-$45, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Karen Mason was recently seen playing Mrs. Marsh on Ryan Murphy’s “Halston” on Netflix. On tour, she was last seen as Madame Giry in the North American premiere of Love Never Dies (Andrew Lloyd Webber’s epic sequel to The Phantom of the Opera). On Broadway, she starred as The Queen of Hearts in Wonderland and originated the role of Tanya in Mamma Mia! (2002 Drama Desk nomination as “Best Actress”). Her other leading roles include Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway and in Los Angeles for three years; Velma von Tussel in the Broadway company of Hairspray; “Monotony” singer and Mazeppa in Jerome Robbins’ Broadway. Off-Broadway, she won the Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in And the World Goes ‘Round. She is a 14-time MAC Award winner, and was the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. She also won 3 Bistro Awards. Her eight recordings include the single “It’s About Time,” written by Paul Rolnick and Shelly Markham; her 2009 MAC Award-winning Right Here/ Right Now, The Sweetest of Nights, When the Sun Comes Out, Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!, Better Days (featuring the 1998 Emmy Award-winning song “Hold Me”); and Not So Simply Broadway. www.karenmason.com

Barry Kleinbort has earned the prestigious Edward Kleban Foundation Award for Lyric Writing, two Gilman-Gonzalez Musical Theatre Awards, the Second Stage Musicals Writers Award, the Jamie deRoy ASCAP award, two Back Stage Bistro awards and ten MAC awards for his directorial and songwriting efforts. Among his many projects, he wrote the book and lyrics for the musical Was (music by Joseph Thalken) which was the inaugural production of the American Musical Theater Project in Chicago and is now being readied for Off-Broadway. He provided scripts for eight PBS TV specials and was artistic consultant for Cathouse: The Musical for HBO. His newest musical 13 Things about Ed Carpolotti, starring Penny Fuller, had a successful Off Broadway run. Mr. Kleinbort has directed and/or written material for Brent Barrett, Petula Clark, Marvin Hamlisch, Kaye Ballard, Regis Philbin, Tony Roberts, Anita Gillette, Sylvia McNair, Heather MacRae and many others. An acclaimed revue of his theatre songs Big City Rhythm is available on Harbinger Records.

Christopher Denny has served as musical director, arranger and pianist for such theater, cabaret and opera luminaries as Julie Wilson, Brent Barrett, David Campbell, Lauren Bacall, Dorothy Loudon, Judy Kaye, Steven Brinberg and Rodney Gilfry, earning two Back Stage Bistro Awards and four Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs (MAC) Awards for Outstanding Musical Direction. His duties have taken him to virtually all of the major rooms in New York and throughout the country, notably including Carnegie Hall, where he performed with Skitch Henderson and the New York Pops, and the Opera Liceu in Barcelona, as well as to Australia and London’s West End. His film work includes having produced the recording sessions of Placido Domingo for Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-winning musical film Moulin Rouge.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Thursday, August 17 at 7:00 PM

Marieann Meringolo

*Livestream Available*

The award-winning songstress returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with a monthly residency titled “A Lot of Livin’ to Do!” After a year on the road performing for sold-out crowds in Provincetown, Los Angeles, Fire Island, London, and beyond, Marieann will present a different show each night at the venue with special guests from the Broadway and Cabaret worlds to be announced soon. The show, directed by WILL NUNZIATA, features music selections ranging from Broadway and American Songbook to pop and original works. Meringolo will be joined by Musical Director Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums.

Thursday, September 14 at 9:30 PM

Leo Roberts AND JUDE OBERMULLER

“Baritone On Broadway”

*Livestream Available*

“Baritone On Broadway,” featuring the British duo of vocalist Leo Roberts and musician/composer Jude Obermüller, has returned to New York City after a successful run in the UK. This talented duo has garnered a reputation for their unique approach, celebrating modern music through a classical lens. Trans-Atlantic audiences have been captivated by their performances, and it’s wonderful to see them continue to amaze the space. Their fusion of classical and contemporary styles brings a fresh and innovative perspective to the Broadway stage.

Friday, September 22 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow (“Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle (“Isn’t it A Shame”), Blood Sweat and Tears (“Blue Street”), Kool & the Gang (“Amore, Amore”), Nelly (“My Place”), and more.

Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM

GEORGE KRISSA

“Love Notes”

*Livestream Available*

George Krissa will present a night of laughter, love, and musical delight for his NYC cabaret debut. Get ready to be whisked away on a journey of humor and heart featuring Canada's favorite leading man from Hallmark Channel's The Holiday Sitter, their first-ever rom-com featuring an LGBTQ+ couple. George’s charisma takes center stage in this enchanting show, showcasing his incredible talents as a singer and performer. He is thrilled to share this charming and heartfelt ride through the world of Broadway, pop, and country music with you. Krissa is a Toronto-based film, TV, and theatre actor. As a musician, theatre artist, and actor, George has performed for audiences across Canada and in the US. Notable credits include starring as Rocky in The Stratford Festival's record-breaking production of The Rocky Horror Show, Tommy Albright in The Shaw Festival’s Brigadoon, and he was the recipient of The Musical Stage Co.’s Banks Prize award for theatre artists in Toronto.

Monday, October 2 at 7:00 PM

Mark Mackillop

“Live and UnPhotoshopped”

*Livestream Available*

Mark Mackillop (Anastasia, West Side Story, Dirty Dancing) returns to Chelsea Table + Stage for a stripped-down, intimate performance. Join Mark for an evening of singing and oversharing. Come see why the Huffington Post said he “sets pulses racing” and Tim Taylor said he’s “better than Cats.”

Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 PM

WENDY SCHERL

“The Sweetness and the Sorrow: Songs of Marvin Hamlisch”

Conceived with her two main collaborators, director Barry Kleinbort and musical director, Christopher Denny, Ms. Scherl takes a vocal joyride through the catalogue of Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Marvin Hamlisch, offering new takes on standards and rarities culled from his numerous Broadway shows, film scores and early pop songs. Wendy’s far-reaching program includes classics like “The Way We Were” and “What I Did for Love” along-side little known gems like “Sweet Alibis” and “Two Boys” (which Hamlisch wrote with the late Peter Allen). Wendy’s critically acclaimed debut album, You’ll See (Harbinger Records) earned her the 2020 MAC Award for “Recording of the Year” and was named Top 10 Female Vocalist CD for 2019 by Cadence Magazine.

Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM

MYRIAM PHIRO

“Becoming Marlene Dietrich” – Album Release Concert

*Livestream Available*

After sold-out performances at Joe’s Pub and Birdland rendering her acclaimed tribute to Edith Piaf, Myriam Phiro celebrates the release of her new album Becoming Marlene Dietrich. Dietrich was a pioneer in asserting a woman’s right to controlling her image and defying social conventions of the 1930s. By gaining the adoration of the American public in spite of challenging conventional moralities with her gender-bending roles, she became the epitome of glamor and a trendsetting style icon. Marlene exhibited an unapologetic control over her career and image while being featured in over 50 films and performing countless cabaret shows in a career lasting over 60 years. Becoming Marlene Dietrich tells Dietrich’s fascinating story through her greatest hits. Phiro is ecstatic about combining elements of Piaf and Dietrich’s time period and exploring the rumored scandalous relationship between the two. Phiro was deemed to be “the perfect re-enactment of a mix between Edith Piaf and Marilyn Monroe; deep, powerful, fun and sexy all at once” by NYC Culture & Style Magazine. A storyteller at heart, she will convey some of the most dramatic moments of Dietrich’s life and legacy while unveiling some of the diva’s mysteries.

Sunday, October 15 at 7:00 PM

Jonathan Karrant

“Eclectic” – Album Release Concert

Song stylist Jonathan Karrant’s new album entitled Eclectic is just that, a collection of popular songs written from the 1940s through the 2010s. It includes favorites from the Great American Songbook born out of Broadway musicals and Hollywood films, as well as songs not usually found in the jazz genre, cleverly creating new standards out of songs by Smokey Robinson, James Taylor, and Macy Gray. Some of the more classic sections on the album are “Pure Imagination,” “The Song Is You,” and “Mr. Bojangles.” A highlight is “Love Dance” by Ivan Lins, a sensual duet with Grammy-nominated singer Jane Monheit. The album also features such artists as renowned saxophonist Houston Person, Jazz at Lincoln Center trumpeter Kenny Rampton, and acclaimed pianist Joe Alterman.



Photo credit: Gene Reed