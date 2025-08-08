Interview: Phil Geoffrey Bond on Recently Released Album THE BILLY JOEL PROJECT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Phil Geoffrey Bond. Credit: Christine Ashburn

The Billy Joel Project, the debut album from The Broadway Ensemble – an 11-member cast with a combined 48 Broadway credits – was recently released on streaming and digital formats by the Yellow Sound Label. The CD edition is due on Friday, September 26. The recording is produced by Phil Geoffrey Bond, the force behind the Grammy Award-nominated album series Sondheim Unplugged. Stream or download the album at Spotify or Apple Music, and pre-order the CD HERE.

Read a conversation below with Phil Geoffrey Bond about the album and the upcoming final days of Sondheim Unplugged.

Whose idea was it originally to form the Broadway Ensemble?

Mine. When we went to the Grammys for Sondheim Unplugged, the presenter for our category was Rufus Wainwright. He announced our fellow nominees — amazing names like Bruce Springsteen, Ricki Lee Jones, Pentatonix, etc. Then, when he got to us, we were introduced as “Various Artists.” Sondheim Unplugged wasn’t even mentioned; we were just “Various Artists,” which is so boring. I mean, “The Boss,” and “Various Artists.” So, I looked for a name that would represent us better.

Why did you choose Billy Joel’s music for your debut album with this group?

About eleven or twelve years ago, I produced a Billy Joel show at 54 Below during my time there as Director of Programming — I always loved that show. When the Sondheim Unplugged recordings wrapped, we were looking for a new project. I mentioned it to our genius engineer, M.P. Quo, who was one of my dates at the Grammys, and she loved the idea. Coincidentally, Billy Joel performed live at the Grammys that year, so it all just sort of folded together nicely right there at the Cyrpto Arena in LA. Billy Joel is a master storyteller, so that makes him a perfect fit for Broadway actors.

How did you come up with the arrangements and concepts behind the tracks on this album? What was the collaborative process of creating the album like?

We were so fortunate to be in the excellent hands (especially fingers) of our genius Music Director, Jeremy Robin Lyons. He helped me create the show 12 years ago and still had all of the arrangements he did from back then. We expanded the cast for the recording and added many songs — there are 21 total on the album. The creative process was great — if you gather the right people around you, that’s 98% of the battle, and we were blessed with Jeremy, M.P., the musicians and the entire cast.

How does it feel to be closing out 15 years of “Sondheim Unplugged” next year? Nostalgic. We were only supposed to run for four shows in the summer of 2010 and it grew into its own mini-industry. I’ve loved doing this show for these amazing audiences, and I’m so very grateful for the entire Sondheim Unplugged company. I mean, people come again and again, they plan their NYC vacations around our performances, I get recognized at Sardi’s! Whaaat? It’s crazy. It just felt like the right time to “move on” (get it?) and try something new. But maybe there will be a fancy Jamie Lloyd revival someday!

What are you working on next now that this album is out?

I’m going to the Bahamas to recuperate now that the album’s out. It’s been a year and a half in the making and I’m not too embarrassed to say I’m madly in love with it. I just wanna lay on a sunny beach or next to a pristine, cool pool and listen to it again in its entirety in my earbuds. The reception thus far has been so wonderful and welcoming — there’s a group of nurses who tell me it’s their favorite thing to play every lunch break! I’m just looking forward to tracking the albums' progress and happy to see it bring joy. I’ve also been dipping my toes into songwriting myself, too, so more of that is definitely on the horizon.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Thank you for doing this and I hope everyone enjoys the album! And FYI — only five 5 performances of Sondheim Unplugged left. Visit sondheimunplugged.com and also thebroadwayensemble.com

