Following sold-out performances earlier this year, comedian and cabaret artist Esther Fallick will return to Joe’s Pub with Esther Updates Her Book for two performances on November 5 and November 9, 2025. The show, which blends stand-up, musical comedy, and commentary on gender politics in theatre, will feature new material and songs.

Named one of Vulture’s Comedians You Should and Will Know of 2025, Fallick has performed to sold-out houses at Joe’s Pub, The Bell House, and Union Hall. For this return engagement, she will reunite with collaborators Natalie Walker and JJ Maley, under the direction of Mack Brown, with music direction by Farrah Rotman. The show is produced by Esther Fallick, JJ Maley, and The Queer Ensemble.

Esther Updates Her Book features songs by Esther Fallick, Preston Max Allen, Clark Baxtresser, Richard Lowenberg, Avery Nusbaum, Farrah Rotman, and Murphy Taylor Smith.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Esther Fallick is a comedian, singer, and musical theatre writer whose work has appeared in Vulture, Them, Autostraddle, Slate, and Gawker. Her solo shows have sold out venues including Joe’s Pub and The Bell House, and she was featured in the New York Comedy Festival. Fallick co-wrote the viral song “I’m Just Gonna Be Me” for the Purple M&M campaign and serves as the narrator of the series Butch Wicked.

Mack Brown is a resident artist at Ars Nova and recipient of the 2025 SDCF Abe Burrows Award for Assistant Directors. They are a Roundabout Directing Fellow, an NYU Tisch Drama Gender Expansive Mentor, and an NYCLU Artist Ambassador. Recent credits include Watchdog (ANTFest) and Trans Am (Joe’s Pub).

Farrah Rotman is a composer, lyricist, pianist, and aerialist based in Brooklyn. A graduate of Yale University, she has performed at venues including House of Yes and The Slipper Room and teaches aerial rope at Om Factory.

Natalie Walker is a performer and writer whose stage credits include The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse (New Group), White Girl in Danger (Second Stage), and Alice By Heart (MCC). Screen credits include Search Party and The Other Two.

JJ Maley is a writer, actor, and Tony Award-winning producer (A Strange Loop). Their producing credits include Illinoise, What the Constitution Means to Me, Indecent, and Be More Chill. Maley is also the founder and executive director of the Queer Arts Coalition.

The Queer Ensemble is a collective dedicated to developing and presenting new and reinterpreted work that centers queer perspectives across performance and storytelling.